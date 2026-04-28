Nestled Between Orlando And Sebring Is Florida's Lakeside State Park With Hiking Trails And Fishing
There is a certain amount of magic that emanates from Orlando's huge theme park resorts that has made the city one of America's most visited destinations. While that magic is certainly undeniable, there is another destination in Central Florida that delivers its magic in a more natural way. To experience it, point your car south towards the agricultural town of Haines City, which is home to the Allen David Broussard Catfish Creek Preserve State Park. Situated over an hour away from the high-octane excitement of Orlando and the heartland town of Sebring, the preserve is one of Florida's true hidden gems, with rolling hills offering memorable views, challenging hiking trails, and great fishing opportunities.
The 8,000-acre preserve is named after Allen David Broussard, a wildlife biologist who suffered from Hodgkin's Disease. The Allen Broussard Conservancy writes that his final wish was for residents to "preserve and conserve as much of native Florida as possible," and in 1990, Allen's parents created the conservancy to fulfill their son's wish, with Catfish Creek Preserve becoming a state park a year later. The preserve occupies the eastern edge of Lake Wales Ridge, a large sand ridge that cuts through the middle of the state. The ridge is an important part of America's ecosystem, as it is home to a higher number of rare plant and animal species than almost anywhere in the country. While most of the land the Lake Wales Ridge occupies has, sadly, been swallowed up by development and agriculture uses, the preserve acts as an important barrier keeping the modern world at bay, conserving the land for all to enjoy.
Navigating the soft white sand trails of Catfish Creek Preserve
While Catfish Creek Preserve only offers a few miles of hiking trails, don't let the low miles trick you into thinking this will be a piece of cake. Since the preserve occupies part of the Lake Wales Ridge, high, dry sand hills make up a considerable amount of the park's terrain. This means the trails you will embark on will be rugged and steep, made up of sugar white soft sands. The hikes within the preserve are certainly not for the faint of heart, but if you're looking for both a challenge and a view, Catfish Creek Preserve will certainly have you covered. After all, Florida is known for a wide variety of scenic hikes.
The longest of the preserve's three trails is the 5.8-mile Catfish Creek Long Loop that starts at the preserve's parking lot off of Firetower Road. While traversing the sand, you'll witness sweeping views of the ridge's terrain, reminding you of what the area looked like before the invention of air conditioning. You'll also hike past some of the rare plants and animals that call the preserve home, from scrub-jays to scrub lizards that dart across the soft sand trail. The scrub-jay can also be found prominently at the Lyonia Preserve in Deltona, about two hours away. For those who want a slightly less-challenging hike, the park has two shortcut trails from the main loop. These are equally scenic, but they'll help you save the energy you need to explore the rest of the untouched wilderness of the preserve.
The numerous fishing opportunities at Catfish Creek Preserve
Thanks to its location in the heart of Central Florida, Catfish Creek Preserve is dotted with numerous natural lakes that offer visitors ample spots to cast a line and reel. There are plenty of fish species that make their home in the ponds of the preserve, such as blue tilapia, chinook salmon, and zander. According to experts, one of the best times to catch bass within the preserve is before a storm occurs, so you should try to go in the summer, as thunderstorms occur frequently in the region's hot, humid afternoons. Before you fish, make sure you have your fishing license on hand, as you may be required to provide one if asked.
Outside of fishing and hiking, the preserve is also a great place for viewing the wildlife that lives off the ridge. The sandy scrub of the Lake Wales Ridge is a prominent feature within the preserve, and it will offer you a glimpse at species you won't find anywhere else — such as the Florida Scrub-jay, a blue and gray bird that's similar in size to the blue jay, and the Pygmy Fringe-Tree, a flowering plant that is native to Central Florida. "We want there to be a place for natural Florida to exist, to be seen, studied, and learned from," Dr. William Broussard, the father of Allen and a co-founder of the conservancy, wrote in the history section of its website. It's safe to say that the conservancy followed through on this mission in regard to Catfish Creek Preserve.
Want to check out more of Florida's best hidden fishing spots? Head to the scenic town of Frostproof, just 45 minutes away.