Nestled Between Orlando And Sebring Is Florida's Lakeside State Park With Hiking Trails And Fishing

There is a certain amount of magic that emanates from Orlando's huge theme park resorts that has made the city one of America's most visited destinations. While that magic is certainly undeniable, there is another destination in Central Florida that delivers its magic in a more natural way. To experience it, point your car south towards the agricultural town of Haines City, which is home to the Allen David Broussard Catfish Creek Preserve State Park. Situated over an hour away from the high-octane excitement of Orlando and the heartland town of Sebring, the preserve is one of Florida's true hidden gems, with rolling hills offering memorable views, challenging hiking trails, and great fishing opportunities.

The 8,000-acre preserve is named after Allen David Broussard, a wildlife biologist who suffered from Hodgkin's Disease. The Allen Broussard Conservancy writes that his final wish was for residents to "preserve and conserve as much of native Florida as possible," and in 1990, Allen's parents created the conservancy to fulfill their son's wish, with Catfish Creek Preserve becoming a state park a year later. The preserve occupies the eastern edge of Lake Wales Ridge, a large sand ridge that cuts through the middle of the state. The ridge is an important part of America's ecosystem, as it is home to a higher number of rare plant and animal species than almost anywhere in the country. While most of the land the Lake Wales Ridge occupies has, sadly, been swallowed up by development and agriculture uses, the preserve acts as an important barrier keeping the modern world at bay, conserving the land for all to enjoy.