Hawaii's Oldest Mall Is A Thriving Center Of Shops, Boutiques, And Tasty Eats

Shopping can certainly work up an appetite. Thankfully, more than two dozen eateries, along with a Whole Foods market, are within steps of the stores. Whether you're seeking salads, sushi, or something sweet, plenty of options are strewn throughout the mall's 414,000 square feet. You'll find a cornucopia of cultural cuisine, including Korean, Japanese, and Chinese restaurants, to name a few. Burgers, pizzas, quick snacks, and local Hawaiian foods are plentiful also, and you can grab a Boba, coffee, or tea if your thirst needs quenching.

Try one of Hawaii's popular staple foods at Musubi Cafe Iyasume. The café serve several varieties of nori-wrapped rice with different proteins, including Hawaii's ubiquitous Spam. Refreshing fare can be found at Aloha Salads, such as the Ono Island Ahi Salad, which tops greens with fresh local ingredients like ahi tuna, mango, and coconut, with a drizzle of passion-orange vinaigrette dressing over it all. Hearty appetites can head for The Counter Custom Burgers and build the biggest burger they can imagine from a huge array of ingredient options.

After upgrading outfits and fueling up, visit Kahala Mall's Center Stage, where live music and community groups often entertain shoppers, especially around holidays. Those in the mood for entertainment can also take in a movie at the Consolidated Theatres. Kahala Mall also happens to be close to many of Oahu's 10 best destinations for breathtaking views and flawless beaches. Taking in the sights is somehow even more fun after a big haul from Hawaii's oldest mall.