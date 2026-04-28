Hawaii's Oldest Mall Is A Thriving Center Of Shops, Boutiques, And Tasty Eats
Hawaii certainly has its share of history to explore, despite being America's 50th state. From palaces to petroglyphs, remnants of bygone eras are found all across the Hawaiian islands. On Oahu, some historic structures invite visitation, while others are "kapu" (forbidden). Hawaii's oldest shopping center, Kahala Mall, is among those living landmarks one can still walk through when harkening back to Hawaii's heyday.
Originally named the Waialae Shopping Center when it opened in November 1954, the complex now boasts the title of oldest mall in the state. It was reopened and renamed Kahala Mall in 1970 after fully enclosing the initially open-air center. Today, when Oahu temperatures get steamy, Kahala Mall still offers an indoor, air-conditioned escape filled with eateries, charming boutiques, and even a movie theater.
From souvenirs to swimwear and anything in between at Kahala Mall
Kahala Mall has close to 100 stores and specialty boutiques, along with more than two dozen restaurants that can make visitors to Hawaii's happiest city even more jovial. After living the laid-back lifestyle Waikiki and Oahu's north shore are known for, you can dress the part by shopping for renowned Hawaiian brands, such as Reyn Spooner. Locally designed and vibrantly hued clothing — often with eye-catching patterns for men, women, and "keiki" (children) — lines the racks at Fighting Eel. Just a few stores down, Surf Camp's selection of apparel and accessories is centered around the popular Hawaiian sport it's named for.
Just over a mile from the Kahala Hotel and Resort — a five-star Hawaiian hotel near Waikiki Beach — Kahala Mall also touts high-end shops for visitors wanting to spoil themselves on vacation. Tori Richard, Macy's, and Aloha Gemstones will outfit anyone heading for a lavish evening of dining and watching the sun set into the Pacific.
Tasty eats and sweet treats around Kahala Mall
Shopping can certainly work up an appetite. Thankfully, more than two dozen eateries, along with a Whole Foods market, are within steps of the stores. Whether you're seeking salads, sushi, or something sweet, plenty of options are strewn throughout the mall's 414,000 square feet. You'll find a cornucopia of cultural cuisine, including Korean, Japanese, and Chinese restaurants, to name a few. Burgers, pizzas, quick snacks, and local Hawaiian foods are plentiful also, and you can grab a Boba, coffee, or tea if your thirst needs quenching.
Try one of Hawaii's popular staple foods at Musubi Cafe Iyasume. The café serve several varieties of nori-wrapped rice with different proteins, including Hawaii's ubiquitous Spam. Refreshing fare can be found at Aloha Salads, such as the Ono Island Ahi Salad, which tops greens with fresh local ingredients like ahi tuna, mango, and coconut, with a drizzle of passion-orange vinaigrette dressing over it all. Hearty appetites can head for The Counter Custom Burgers and build the biggest burger they can imagine from a huge array of ingredient options.
After upgrading outfits and fueling up, visit Kahala Mall's Center Stage, where live music and community groups often entertain shoppers, especially around holidays. Those in the mood for entertainment can also take in a movie at the Consolidated Theatres. Kahala Mall also happens to be close to many of Oahu's 10 best destinations for breathtaking views and flawless beaches. Taking in the sights is somehow even more fun after a big haul from Hawaii's oldest mall.