Maine's Remote Car-Free Island Is A Top Birding Haven With Dockside Bites
It can be difficult to evade the crowds, not to mention the humidity, in Maine, aka "Vacationland", once the dog days of summer arrive. Your best chance of dodging both is to head to one of the more than 4,600 islands that lie off the Pine Tree State's coast, like Monhegan Island. Though you won't find any cars on Monhegan Island, you'll discover delicious food and one of the finest birdwatching destinations in the country. No wonder this remote spot is one of the best Maine islands for a quintessential summer getaway on the East Coast. Monhegan Island, tucked in Muscongus Bay, is tiny in both size and population. This secluded isle lies 10 miles off the mainland and is home to fewer than 100 year-round residents.
The long journey to Monhegan Island is part of the fun of a visit to this remote corner of Maine. Knox County Regional Airport is the closest hub, tucked right outside of Rockland, a quiet artsy charmer full of serene waterfront trails, artsy vibes, and lobster, although you can only fly here from Boston. For more flight options, check out Bangor International Airport (BGR), which receives nonstop flights from many East Coast cities. From either airport, you'll then drive to Port Clyde, which offers superb lobster rolls, kayaking, and unmatched artsy vibes, situated at the end of the St. George Peninsula. This is where you'll find the Monhegan Boat Line, which runs a year-round ferry service to Monhegan Island. Because the island is car-free, you'll need to pay to park at the dock. The ride, on the local mailboat, then takes about an hour.
See migrating birds on Monhegan Island's trails
By the time you disembark from the ferry, the salty sea air will have dissolved your stress. Just steps from the wharf, you'll see the Barnacle, a wood-beamed cafe at the Island Inn. It's the perfect spot to grab a cup of Joe from Monhegan Coffee Roasters, sandwiches, and maybe even a sweet treat before you start exploring the island.
You'll quickly find that trails, rather than roads, are the main thoroughfares of Monhegan Island. There are roughly 12 miles of trails that wind through the woods, around swamps, and along the coastline, leading to a pond, coves, and rocky ledges. There will be steep climbs and incredible views along the way, along with plenty of birds that use the island as a feeding ground while migrating.
Peak migration season is in May and September on Monhegan Island. If you follow the Whitehead Trail or head to Ice Pond or Lobster Cove, you'll have the chance to see raptors, warblers, petrels, and shearwaters. Black guillemots and northern gannets often perch on the rocky cliffs, while the great black-backed and laughing gulls have their run of the island. Summer is also the best time of year to catch a glimpse of an Arctic tern or an Atlantic puffin, which nest in the area.
Where to eat on Monhegan Island, Maine
After trekking around Monhegan Island, your stomach will probably start to rumble. Luckily, there are plenty of spots to grab a bite to eat as you head back toward the dock. Along Lobster Cove Road, you can start with a late caffeine break or an early beer at Monhegan Coffee Roasters. Meanwhile, Monhegan Brewing Company serves craft beers and lunch from a food truck in their outdoor beer garden.
For heartier meals, keep heading north into the center of town. The Monhegan House, a historic inn, first became a hotel in the late-19th century. For dinner, they serve made-from-scratch rotating specials, like fresh-caught halibut. The nearby Monhegan Fish House is a casual spot with picnic tables along Fish Beach. Here, you'll find lobster rolls, seafood tacos, and freshly caught fish, served right on the sand. For seafood in a more sophisticated setting, you can return to the Island Inn, but this time to their dining room that overlooks the harbor. You'll be tempted by lobster bisque, day boat scallops, local halibut, and steamed Maine lobster as you watch the sunset.