Maine's Remote Car-Free Island Is A Top Birding Haven With Dockside Bites

It can be difficult to evade the crowds, not to mention the humidity, in Maine, aka "Vacationland", once the dog days of summer arrive. Your best chance of dodging both is to head to one of the more than 4,600 islands that lie off the Pine Tree State's coast, like Monhegan Island. Though you won't find any cars on Monhegan Island, you'll discover delicious food and one of the finest birdwatching destinations in the country. No wonder this remote spot is one of the best Maine islands for a quintessential summer getaway on the East Coast. Monhegan Island, tucked in Muscongus Bay, is tiny in both size and population. This secluded isle lies 10 miles off the mainland and is home to fewer than 100 year-round residents.

The long journey to Monhegan Island is part of the fun of a visit to this remote corner of Maine. Knox County Regional Airport is the closest hub, tucked right outside of Rockland, a quiet artsy charmer full of serene waterfront trails, artsy vibes, and lobster, although you can only fly here from Boston. For more flight options, check out Bangor International Airport (BGR), which receives nonstop flights from many East Coast cities. From either airport, you'll then drive to Port Clyde, which offers superb lobster rolls, kayaking, and unmatched artsy vibes, situated at the end of the St. George Peninsula. This is where you'll find the Monhegan Boat Line, which runs a year-round ferry service to Monhegan Island. Because the island is car-free, you'll need to pay to park at the dock. The ride, on the local mailboat, then takes about an hour.