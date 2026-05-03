Between Orlando And St. Augustine Is A Stunning Florida State Park With Paddling, Hiking Trails, And Wildlife

If paddling isn't your thing, there is little need to worry, as the preserve is home to nearly 18 miles of trails that will take you through the park's forest and flatlands. One of the longest hikes within the preserve is the Lower Wekiva Loop, a 9.5-mile sand trail that will take you through a flatland ecosystem and offers a slight challenge for more experienced hikers. While you will most certainly get a workout on this hike, the payoff is seeing the wildlife that call the preserve home, from the indigo snake to the Florida black bear. Before embarking on this hike, make sure you download the route, as the trail is one of the least-traveled within the park, according to hiking experts.

If you're looking for a hike that is more relaxing than challenging, the Sand Hill Nature Trail is a self-guided, 2.5-mile nature walk that will take you through rolling hills and longleaf pines, making for a pleasant walk with numerous wildlife sighting opportunities. Another easy hike is the Blue Trail Loop, a sand and dirt trail that starts at Katie's Landing and will take you on a 2-mile loop through the park's southern end, cutting through a pine forest and getting you up close with gopher tortoises, deer, and other animals that are native to the park. Visitors to the park love the trails, with one Tripadvisor reviewer, who found the park by mistake, recommending a trip to the preserve to hike its trail system.

Want to go on more hikes in the state? Check out some scenic views on Florida's five longest hiking trails.