Between Orlando And St. Augustine Is A Stunning Florida State Park With Paddling, Hiking Trails, And Wildlife
Situated a half hour north of the hustle-and-bustle of Orlando and nearly two hours southeast of the historic vibes of St. Augustine is a state park that acts as a reminder of what Florida was like before the tourism. Lower Wekiva River Preserve State Park, located in the Orlando suburb of Sanford, is a lush park filled with peaceful natural waterways and trails that will put you face-to-face with wildlife that calls the park home. Covering nearly 18,000 acres, Lower Wekiva River Preserve is a place for recreation, but it's also an important piece of Central Florida's ecological puzzle.
After years of logging took down most of the old growth cypress trees, the state began purchasing land along this stretch of the Lower Wekiva River in 1976 to preserve its natural state, while also allowing residents to use it for recreational purposes — thus, the Lower Wekiva River Preserve State Park was born. Additional purchases by the state in the mid-1990s added to the size of the park, and today, the Lower Wekiva River Preserve is a fantastic spot for paddling, hiking, and wildlife viewing.
Paddling down the wild and scenic Wekiva River
A great way to experience the preserve is by paddling down the Wekiva River, which forms the western boundary of the park. Once your boat lands on the water, you're off on a journey down one of only two designated Wild and Scenic Rivers in the state. A paddling trip down the Wekiva River will transport you underneath the old growth cypresses, similar to what you can find at the nearby Black Bear Wilderness Area. Palmetto palm trees sway just above the river, and dense floodplain swamps are teeming with wildlife.
You'll be able to launch from Katie's Landing, which is located around the river's halfway point and is the only place to launch your canoe or kayak from inside the preserve. You'll want to carry a hat and apply sunscreen, as there is little shade to shield you from the sun. However, what the river lacks in shade, it makes up for in scenery. You'll see wading birds, river otters, and, of course, large alligators, because this is Florida after all. "If you need to unwind, this is the place to go," a Tripadvisor reviewer wrote, highlighting how kayaking down the Wekiva River is a nice activity to unwind from "life's daily stresses."
A hike through dense woods and flatlands at Lower Wekiva River Preserve
If paddling isn't your thing, there is little need to worry, as the preserve is home to nearly 18 miles of trails that will take you through the park's forest and flatlands. One of the longest hikes within the preserve is the Lower Wekiva Loop, a 9.5-mile sand trail that will take you through a flatland ecosystem and offers a slight challenge for more experienced hikers. While you will most certainly get a workout on this hike, the payoff is seeing the wildlife that call the preserve home, from the indigo snake to the Florida black bear. Before embarking on this hike, make sure you download the route, as the trail is one of the least-traveled within the park, according to hiking experts.
If you're looking for a hike that is more relaxing than challenging, the Sand Hill Nature Trail is a self-guided, 2.5-mile nature walk that will take you through rolling hills and longleaf pines, making for a pleasant walk with numerous wildlife sighting opportunities. Another easy hike is the Blue Trail Loop, a sand and dirt trail that starts at Katie's Landing and will take you on a 2-mile loop through the park's southern end, cutting through a pine forest and getting you up close with gopher tortoises, deer, and other animals that are native to the park. Visitors to the park love the trails, with one Tripadvisor reviewer, who found the park by mistake, recommending a trip to the preserve to hike its trail system.
Want to go on more hikes in the state? Check out some scenic views on Florida's five longest hiking trails.