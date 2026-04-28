Guy Fieri's Favorite Affordable Food Destination Is A Scenic Beach Getaway With Delicious Eats
Celebrity chef Guy Fieri has traveled the world trying countless hole-in-the-wall and side-street eats that are often overlooked by mainstream travelers. While he has plenty of favorite U.S. locations, his international favorites are just as flavorful — dare we say, authentic. In an interview with Travel + Leisure, Fieri mentioned that Mexico is his favorite destination for affordable eats — particularly Colima and Jalisco. He told the publication that he spent a lot of time in these Mexican states growing up, which helped shape his love for the cuisine.
Jalisco and Colima are located on the Central Pacific coast, known for postcard-worthy beach scenery that travelers seek for a seaside escape. For Fieri, who hosts "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives," fancy isn't necessarily on the itinerary, with local corner shops and food stands being his favorite haunts. Redditors who have traveled to Mexico City, for example, report that the average meal is around $6 USD or less. "...if you spend wisely, you can get away with spending $5-6 per person on eating per meal in the streets," one traveler mentioned. Even with the budget-friendly aspect, the plates served are of high quality. In fact, UNESCO added Mexican cuisine to the Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity, recognizing its roots in traditional farming and ancestral cooking techniques. Blending coastal scenery with internationally recognized street-level flavor is what cements Mexico as one of Fieri's favorite destinations for affordable, tasty eats.
Guy Fieri's favorite foodie spots in Mexico
From beachside seafood grills in Colima to bustling taco stands along the Jalisco coast, the region's food scene is built on zesty, juicy flavors. Marinated meats are a staple across both coastal states. Tatemado, for instance, is a typical Colima dish that includes pork marinated in coconut vinegar, along with spices and herbs. Cuachala is a popular dish from both Colima and Jalisco, featuring marinated chicken in a spiced stew. Because both states are seaside, seafood also plays a major role in the local diet, with fresh catches often served simply grilled or prepared in a mixture. This includes plates like ceviche Colimense in Colima and pescado zarandeado, marinated fish flipped over hot coals in Jalisco.
While these two states are near and dear to Fieri's heart, his Food Network show has focused more on popular beach destinations, such as Cabo San Lucas, Cancún, and Playa del Carmen. Spots like Asi Y Asado and El Fish Fritanga are at the top of his list. At Asi Y Asado, Fieri sampled the octopus tacos, mentioning that "The octopus is so fresh, it tastes like the sea." El Fish Fritanga, which is situated near Isla Blanca, Cancún's quiet under-the-radar gem, is another Fieri favorite that's a must-visit. These Mexican destinations give foodies a fully immersive experience in not only what they taste, but also what they see.
Cheap eats and scenic views in Mexico
On "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives," the audience typically sees Fieri in culinary powerhouse cities, like Chicago, where hot dogs and deep dish are at the top of the list, or Kansas City, Missouri, where authentic Mexican seafood delights customers. Even so, nothing compares to feasting on marinated meats and homemade tortillas at the source. Beyond the food itself, it's Mexico's natural landscape that elevates even a simple street taco into something unforgettable.
Shorelines like Playa La Boquita in Colima replace tall skyscrapers and countryside vistas for mountain ranges bordering the sparkling ocean blues. Visitors can dine near the salty breeze at Ramada El Rey, enjoying chipotle shrimp with a side of fresh coconut water, both highlighting the town's unique fusion of flavors. Between Playa Olas Altas and Playa Los Muertos in Puerto Vallarta, guests can sample Taqueria El Cunado, just a block away from the Los Muertos Beach Pier. "Tacos are only $2 USD a piece — tried two campechano, one chicken, and one asada (only $8 total)," one reviewer said. Not only is it easy on your wallet, but it also sits in front of a resort-style beach, where you can stroll along the pier.
It's these unique views that take the celebrity chef out of his usual city locales and into a setting where the food and the view share the spotlight. Mexico's coast is sprinkled with the kind of laid-back atmosphere that Fieri has built his career around, only here, the incredible oceanside view doesn't come with a premium price tag. If you're still on the hunt for the best foodie experiences, Oaxaca is one of Mexico's best culinary spots.