Guy Fieri's Favorite Affordable Food Destination Is A Scenic Beach Getaway With Delicious Eats

Celebrity chef Guy Fieri has traveled the world trying countless hole-in-the-wall and side-street eats that are often overlooked by mainstream travelers. While he has plenty of favorite U.S. locations, his international favorites are just as flavorful — dare we say, authentic. In an interview with Travel + Leisure, Fieri mentioned that Mexico is his favorite destination for affordable eats — particularly Colima and Jalisco. He told the publication that he spent a lot of time in these Mexican states growing up, which helped shape his love for the cuisine.

Jalisco and Colima are located on the Central Pacific coast, known for postcard-worthy beach scenery that travelers seek for a seaside escape. For Fieri, who hosts "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives," fancy isn't necessarily on the itinerary, with local corner shops and food stands being his favorite haunts. Redditors who have traveled to Mexico City, for example, report that the average meal is around $6 USD or less. "...if you spend wisely, you can get away with spending $5-6 per person on eating per meal in the streets," one traveler mentioned. Even with the budget-friendly aspect, the plates served are of high quality. In fact, UNESCO added Mexican cuisine to the Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity, recognizing its roots in traditional farming and ancestral cooking techniques. Blending coastal scenery with internationally recognized street-level flavor is what cements Mexico as one of Fieri's favorite destinations for affordable, tasty eats.