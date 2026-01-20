America's Best Hole-In-The-Wall Restaurants That Were Featured By Guy Fieri

"Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives," or "Triple D," for short, has been a staple of the Food Network since 2007, just a year after celebrity chef Guy Fieri was named the winner of "Next Food Network Star." He was chosen to spearhead the show, venturing around the country — and sometimes beyond — to try the food at locally renowned hole-in-the-wall joints and classic drive-ins. It quickly became a hit, and over the years he has visited more than 1,600 restaurants in nearly 500 cities, sometimes even heading back to the kitchen to get a glimpse of how the sauce is made — literally.

Although a handful of these Triple D stops have since closed, especially given the instability of the restaurant business post-COVID, there are plenty that've remained open for generations, earning a reputation as "America's best." We've pored through Triple D history to find the top "dives," or hole-in-the-wall joints featured on the long-running Food Network show. We prioritized locations with a "blink-and-you-might-miss-it" exterior, or places hidden in unassuming parts of town, maybe nestled between a cell phone repair shop and a nail salon in a strip mall, or located behind a warehouse far from the road.

We also looked for places that Guy himself visited more than once, or somehow deemed one of his favorites, and restaurants that received top ratings on sites like Google, Tripadvisor, and Yelp. After careful research, here are the 10 best hole-in-the-wall restaurants featured by Guy Fieri.