Between Las Vegas And Los Angeles Is California's 'Grand Canyon Of The East Mojave' With Camping And Hiking

Canyons, as much as mountains, mesas, and vast desert plains, are a defining feature of the American West's rugged landscape. National parks like Colorado's Black Canyon of the Gunnison, Utah's Canyonlands, and (of course) Arizona's Grand Canyon all center around magnificent canyon systems carved into striking rock layers. For every famous Grand Canyon, however, the American West has several underrated canyons that are just as stunning. California's oft-overlooked Afton Canyon is an excellent example. Though not as deep as the Grand Canyon (and not nearly as famous), the Afton Canyon Natural Area offers a similarly memorable sightseeing experience. Its intricate rock layers and eye-catching geological formations are framed in a harsh, yet strangely alluring, desert setting.

Far from the publicity of the National Park Service (or even California's extensive state park system), Afton Canyon sits in a largely sparse region administered by the Bureau of Land Management (BLM). Located about 120 miles southwest of Las Vegas and about 150 miles northeast of Los Angeles, Afton Canyon is about as remote as you can get in Southern California's deserts. Yet this destination's distinctive rock formations and pristine desert views conjure more than a few comparisons to its iconic Arizona cousin, enough to earn it the nickname the "Grand Canyon of the East Mojave." And, far from being a mere visual spectacle in the middle of nowhere, Afton Canyon is rich in scenic hikes, thrilling ATV routes, and some of the best backcountry camping California has to offer.