Between Las Vegas And Los Angeles Is California's 'Grand Canyon Of The East Mojave' With Camping And Hiking
Canyons, as much as mountains, mesas, and vast desert plains, are a defining feature of the American West's rugged landscape. National parks like Colorado's Black Canyon of the Gunnison, Utah's Canyonlands, and (of course) Arizona's Grand Canyon all center around magnificent canyon systems carved into striking rock layers. For every famous Grand Canyon, however, the American West has several underrated canyons that are just as stunning. California's oft-overlooked Afton Canyon is an excellent example. Though not as deep as the Grand Canyon (and not nearly as famous), the Afton Canyon Natural Area offers a similarly memorable sightseeing experience. Its intricate rock layers and eye-catching geological formations are framed in a harsh, yet strangely alluring, desert setting.
Far from the publicity of the National Park Service (or even California's extensive state park system), Afton Canyon sits in a largely sparse region administered by the Bureau of Land Management (BLM). Located about 120 miles southwest of Las Vegas and about 150 miles northeast of Los Angeles, Afton Canyon is about as remote as you can get in Southern California's deserts. Yet this destination's distinctive rock formations and pristine desert views conjure more than a few comparisons to its iconic Arizona cousin, enough to earn it the nickname the "Grand Canyon of the East Mojave." And, far from being a mere visual spectacle in the middle of nowhere, Afton Canyon is rich in scenic hikes, thrilling ATV routes, and some of the best backcountry camping California has to offer.
Discover one of the West's lesser-known canyon wonderlands
Though it has the harsh conditions you'd expect from any desert environment, California's Mojave Desert is also full of natural wonders and outdoor attractions. This includes well-known national park destinations like the surreal Mars-like landscape and record-breaking climate of Death Valley, as well as under-the-radar treasures like the fossil-rich Trilobite Wilderness in the volcanic Marble Mountains. Afton Canyon falls into the latter category, though this relative obscurity does not match its intriguing scenery. The BLM's Afton Canyon Natural Area covers around 41,500 acres in the larger Mojave Trails National Monument. Here, Afton Canyon interrupts the Mojave Desert's broadly flat landscape with stark cliffs, odd rock formations, and the geological remnants of an ancient lake.
Like other notable canyons, Afton Canyon has an attached river system: the remarkable Mojave River. If you would assume that a dynamic river system is unlikely in a desert environment like the Mojave, you'd largely be correct. The Mojave River is something of a curiosity among American rivers because, for much of its course, it actually flows underground. However, Afton Canyon is one of only three places where the Mojave River emerges from its underground catacombs and graces the surface area with its much-needed water supply.
The Mojave River's waters create a lush, green riparian oasis near Afton Canyon's red rock walls. Around this rare stretch of Mojave Desert greenery is an impressive collection of slot canyons, caves, buttes, peaks, and even historic sites (including two buried boxcars harkening back to old railroads). Beyond the canyon's colorful red and pink walls, visitors can see nearby Mojave Desert landmarks like the 3,624-foot Cave Mountain. For birdwatchers, Afton Canyon's riparian ecosystem is also a haven for nearly 200 bird species.
Hike and camp in California's rugged desert escape
Afton Canyon's 150-meter (490-foot) depth does not quite compare to the Grand Canyon's 4,000-foot average depth. Still, Afton's colorful walls, rock artistry, and expansive views are enough to justify its informal title of the "Grand Canyon of the East Mojave." And like the famous Arizona canyon, Afton Canyon is a terrific place for memorable outdoor adventures in a desert setting. While not as developed or extensive as those in Grand Canyon National Park, Afton Canyon's hiking trails provide similarly scenic adventures.
The Spooky Canyon Trail, despite its horror-themed name, is a challenging yet memorable 9-mile trek across much of this natural area's rocky landscape and panoramic desert views. The trail gets its name from the "Spooky Canyon," a narrow, cave-like slot canyon in Afton Canyon's walls that got its haunting moniker from its dark and spooky interior. Afton Canyon is also a great starting point for thrilling off-roading trips. The Mojave Trails National Monument has several OHV areas close to the canyon, most notably the Rasor Off-Highway Vehicle Area and the challenging Mojave Road.
The Afton Canyon Natural Area has 22 primitive campsites for overnight stays. Though not quite as developed as California's best national park campgrounds, Afton Canyon campsites do come equipped with parking spots, grills, picnic tables, fire pits, and shade structures. As of this writing, these are available first-come, first-served for only $6 per night for up to 14 days (with boxes available at the entrance for payments). Though the amenities are limited, Afton Canyon's campground does get surprisingly positive reviews from campers. Reviewers on TheDyrt.com praise the Afton Canyon Campground as "beautiful" and "convenient" for Mojave trail access, though some did note that high winds can be an issue.