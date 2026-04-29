Forget Florida, Retire To This Top-Rated Mountain West Gem With Affordable Cities And Breathtaking Nature
Florida has been a favorite among older Americans for many years thanks to its warm weather, coastal vibes, and lively retirement villages. However, in 2026, an unexpected location has narrowly edged out the Sunshine State. According to WalletHub, Wyoming is the best place to retire based on affordability, quality of life, and healthcare. With a landscape largely defined by the Rockies, Wyoming's scenery is extraordinary, and a growing elderly population is discovering a love for this mountainous marvel.
If you like the sound of Wyoming for your golden years, you might consider a trip there to see the beauty for yourself, accessible from the moment you touch down. There are several convenient airports depending on where you are traveling to, but if you have your heart set on seeing the breathtaking Grand Teton National Park, Jackson Hole Airport lands right inside the park's boundaries, with flights from 13 major cities around the country.
Enjoy wide-open spaces, postcard-worthy views, and a strong community feel thanks to friendly residents. In fact, Wyoming ranks No. 14 for neighborly favors in WalletHub's study. Like anywhere, there are downsides — the extreme weather conditions being one — but most people who visit can see its potential as a picturesque, welcoming destination for adventurous retirees.
Explore Wyoming's affordable cities
Wyoming has more than a few affordable cities, whether you want to move there or just vacation. With the average cost of living around $56,941 per year (per SoFi), it's one of the top 25 most affordable states in America. Plus, if you always wanted to live in the mountains, Wyoming boasts the second-lowest cost of living of all Rocky Mountain states. Though the Great Plains converge with the Rockies here, there are also plenty of cities around, and choosing which to visit can be a challenge. According to SoFi, the top three most budget-friendly are Casper, Cheyenne, and Gillette.
Casper in eastern Wyoming is the least expensive for retirees, tempting them with unbelievable vistas, unique recreation, walkable areas, and entertainment, from farmers' markets to theaters. Visitors will discover many low-cost activities, just like in the capital city of Cheyenne in the southeast, which is known for its affordability, charming main street, and flourishing art scene. Gillette in the northeast is another of the most reasonably priced Wyoming cities, in part thanks to the free activities on offer. Wherever you choose, Wyoming promises a pleasant change of pace. As retiree Susan Griffis told Cowboy State Daily, "I haven't regretted moving one bit. ... The sales tax and gas are cheap. And everyone's just so doggone friendly."
For those visiting, there are lots of hotels, Airbnbs, and campsites, depending on the region and your budget. Choose your own adventure when it comes to the backdrop, from renting a cabin with views of the Grand Teton Mountain Range, to staying in a luxury lodge and spa near Medicine Bow National Forest, to relaxing at a rugged dude ranch near Jackson Hole.
Experience some of the nation's best scenery and nature
Wyoming is widely known as one of the most beautiful states in the country. Its proximity to national parks, mountains, and expansive night skies has made it a sought-after retreat from city life. The state is home to Yellowstone, the world's first national park, which helps create a huge playground for over 800 species of wildlife in a truly diverse environment that's incredible to witness.
Summers in Wyoming can get hot, yet the state is also known for its below-freezing winters, which last from early December to early March. In January, expect lows of roughly 28 degrees Fahrenheit, and February typically brings an average snowfall of nearly 6 inches, so pack appropriately: layers, gloves, hats, scarves, thick socks — everything you need to be comfortable in the wilderness on a chilly day.
The idyllic retirement town of Thermopolis and the underrated scenic mountain trails of Powell are just a couple of the senior-friendly places retirees often fall in love with due to their remoteness and surrounding terrain. However, a visit to this stunning state just wouldn't be the same without seeing the world-famous Yellowstone National Park. The park draws millions of people each year, and in 2025, it reached its second-highest visitor count ever, with over 4.7 million tourists making the journey to set eyes on this spectacular location. With once-in-a-lifetime wildlife encounters, dense pine forests, and bubbling hot springs, this is a memory-maker if you're in Wyoming. As one Tripadvisor reviewer put it, "A visit should be on everyone's bucket list!"