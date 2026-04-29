Forget Florida, Retire To This Top-Rated Mountain West Gem With Affordable Cities And Breathtaking Nature

Florida has been a favorite among older Americans for many years thanks to its warm weather, coastal vibes, and lively retirement villages. However, in 2026, an unexpected location has narrowly edged out the Sunshine State. According to WalletHub, Wyoming is the best place to retire based on affordability, quality of life, and healthcare. With a landscape largely defined by the Rockies, Wyoming's scenery is extraordinary, and a growing elderly population is discovering a love for this mountainous marvel.

If you like the sound of Wyoming for your golden years, you might consider a trip there to see the beauty for yourself, accessible from the moment you touch down. There are several convenient airports depending on where you are traveling to, but if you have your heart set on seeing the breathtaking Grand Teton National Park, Jackson Hole Airport lands right inside the park's boundaries, with flights from 13 major cities around the country.

Enjoy wide-open spaces, postcard-worthy views, and a strong community feel thanks to friendly residents. In fact, Wyoming ranks No. 14 for neighborly favors in WalletHub's study. Like anywhere, there are downsides — the extreme weather conditions being one — but most people who visit can see its potential as a picturesque, welcoming destination for adventurous retirees.