This Dreamy Wisconsin Lake Escape Has Beach Fun And Fishing
America's state parks offer some of the country's most affordable and convenient ways to get out in nature. In Wisconsin, you can find numerous state parks and trails surrounding many of the cities. One of the closest to Madison is Governor Nelson State Park, a 422-acre expanse of protected wilderness only 12 miles from the capital city. One of the main reasons this state park is so popular (it's one of the top two things to do around the village of Waunakee on Tripadvisor) is that it hugs part of Lake Mendota's shoreline.
Lake Mendota is one of Wisconsin's five best lakes for gorgeous views and fun on the water, so it's no surprise that fishing, boating, and swimming are some of Governor Nelson State Park's best activities. When it comes to fishing, you can bring your rod and bait here anytime of the year. The water is teeming with panfish and trophy-sized fish, including largemouth and smallmouth bass, northern pike, walleye, catfish, and sturgeon.
If you want to cast a line out, you can do so from the shore or off the accessible fishing pier beside the boat ramp. One of the state park's more unique features are its breakwalls on either side of the sandy beach. These are popular fishing spots for anglers who want to cast in deeper water while staying on land. You can also get out on the water in a motorized boat, kayak, or canoe. The four-stall boat launch helps anglers do this even on busy days. There's also a public fish cleaning station where you can scale and fillet whatever you catch and want to eat later.
Beach days at Governor Nelson State Park
Remember that aforementioned beach with the breakwalls? Well, it's also a popular spot for swimmers and families, especially on hot summer days. You have about 500 feet of sandy shoreline to spread out and enjoy the calm water of Lake Mendota. During the peak season (Memorial Day weekend until Labor Day weekend), the beach has a designated swimming area that's off limits to water vessels of any kind. Just keep an eye out for blue-green algae in the summer, as any blooms should be avoided for your health.
"Great views of Lake Mendota and plenty of nature to explore. A bit busy in summer and the beach can get algae, but overall a lovely outdoor spot to unwind," one visitor wrote on Google, where the state park has 4.5 stars from around 850 reviews. The picnic shelter near the beach is also ideal for families wanting to make a day of it, and little ones will appreciate the playground for running about.
The state park also has over 8 miles of hiking trails through prairies, woodland, and lakeside areas. A 1-mile hike along the Woodland Trail past the 358-foot Native American effigy mound and through dense forest is a good way to see even more of the park if you need a break from the water. Meanwhile, the 2.4-mile Morningside Trail is the closest to the beach. It takes you through restored prairies in the park's northern reaches. It's also great for snowshoeing and cross-country skiing during the winter.
How to visit Governor Nelson State Park
You can drive to Governor Nelson State Park in under 30 minutes from Madison. Or, you can get there in just 15 minutes if you stay in Waunakee, one of Wisconsin's most underrated towns with lakeside charm. If you're staying for multiple days in Madison or its surrounding area, you may want to bring your bicycle along. Wisconsin's capital city is known as the "Biking Capital of the Midwest" with miles of scenic trails.
One of these trails is the North Mendota Trail, which takes you from Waunakee all the way to Governor Nelson State Park. It then connects the state park to other towns and cities, such as Middleton. Give yourself about 30 minutes to cycle from Waunakee to the state park along this trail.
Cycling here also means you don't have to pay for the vehicle admission pass, according to the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources. This pass can cost between $13 and $16 for the day or between $28 and $50 for 12 months, depending on whether you're a Wisconsin local or from out of state. Wisconsin residents aged 65 years or older also receive significant discounts on their passes.