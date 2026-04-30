This Dreamy Wisconsin Lake Escape Has Beach Fun And Fishing

America's state parks offer some of the country's most affordable and convenient ways to get out in nature. In Wisconsin, you can find numerous state parks and trails surrounding many of the cities. One of the closest to Madison is Governor Nelson State Park, a 422-acre expanse of protected wilderness only 12 miles from the capital city. One of the main reasons this state park is so popular (it's one of the top two things to do around the village of Waunakee on Tripadvisor) is that it hugs part of Lake Mendota's shoreline.

Lake Mendota is one of Wisconsin's five best lakes for gorgeous views and fun on the water, so it's no surprise that fishing, boating, and swimming are some of Governor Nelson State Park's best activities. When it comes to fishing, you can bring your rod and bait here anytime of the year. The water is teeming with panfish and trophy-sized fish, including largemouth and smallmouth bass, northern pike, walleye, catfish, and sturgeon.

If you want to cast a line out, you can do so from the shore or off the accessible fishing pier beside the boat ramp. One of the state park's more unique features are its breakwalls on either side of the sandy beach. These are popular fishing spots for anglers who want to cast in deeper water while staying on land. You can also get out on the water in a motorized boat, kayak, or canoe. The four-stall boat launch helps anglers do this even on busy days. There's also a public fish cleaning station where you can scale and fillet whatever you catch and want to eat later.