Maine's Serene State Park Has Cozy Lake Camping
The serenity of the outdoors can be a haven in our complicated world. Even just breathing in the fresh air as you sit by a sparkling lake can do wonders for your state of mind. If you're considering a trip to Maine, you may want to take a few days to do some camping at Lake St. George State Park. Situated in Liberty, between the cities of Belfast and Augusta, this peaceful park sits right on the shores of the 1,017-acre lake, where you can fish, swim, do some boating, and enjoy a lovely sunrise. In the evening, you can fall asleep to the call of the loons that live in the park during the warmer parts of the year.
Lake St. George State Park has boat rentals, and picnic tables with grills near the swimming area, so you can spend the whole day here, even if you're not camping, as the park is open 9 a.m. to sunset. There are trails if you want to do some hiking, and the swimming area has lifeguards from mid-June through late August. If you're casting a line (with a state license), you can try for salmon, trout, and bass. Many reviewers praise the cleanliness of the lake and of the park itself.
If you're visiting in the winter, there is snowmobiling, skating, dog-sledding, ice-skate sailing, and ice fishing. There is even an annual Youth Ice Fishing Derby. If your little ones are with you, you'll find a playground for them to enjoy as well. However, it's the camping in Lake St. George Park that is worth extending your trip for.
Camping at Lake St. George State Park in Liberty, Maine
Lake St. George State Park has a 4.6 out of 5 stars on Google, with one reviewer saying, "Great camping! Peaceful walking and a late-season swim. Try to get a lakefront site in the first section of the campground — it's great in the morning." It has a 4.7 rating on Yelp, with one reviewer reporting, "It was quite peaceful, as other than one party of campers, I was the only one here, so I got to enjoy the beauty all to myself." Plus, they boast of truly unbeatable views.
If you plan on camping, there are 40 sites for both tents and RVs, with some sites right along the lakeshore. You'll find places to cook food and picnic tables at the sites as well. There are flush toilets and hot showers, so you aren't roughing it too much. You'll also find water and dumping stations. There are quiet hours in the evenings, and you can bring your leashed dog with you — although you may want to try out this simple campsite hack to keep your pup close by.
Despite the positive reviews above for the camping at this park, a few reviewers mention that you can sometimes hear noise from the nearby road at night. Additionally, if it's raining when you camp, you may need to bring rainproof camping essentials, as there is no tree coverage at some of the sites. Finally, Lake St. George State Park is around 18 miles from Belfast, an artsy waterfront escape with stellar lobster rolls, which is worth a visit.