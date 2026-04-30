Maine's Serene State Park Has Cozy Lake Camping

The serenity of the outdoors can be a haven in our complicated world. Even just breathing in the fresh air as you sit by a sparkling lake can do wonders for your state of mind. If you're considering a trip to Maine, you may want to take a few days to do some camping at Lake St. George State Park. Situated in Liberty, between the cities of Belfast and Augusta, this peaceful park sits right on the shores of the 1,017-acre lake, where you can fish, swim, do some boating, and enjoy a lovely sunrise. In the evening, you can fall asleep to the call of the loons that live in the park during the warmer parts of the year.

Lake St. George State Park has boat rentals, and picnic tables with grills near the swimming area, so you can spend the whole day here, even if you're not camping, as the park is open 9 a.m. to sunset. There are trails if you want to do some hiking, and the swimming area has lifeguards from mid-June through late August. If you're casting a line (with a state license), you can try for salmon, trout, and bass. Many reviewers praise the cleanliness of the lake and of the park itself.

If you're visiting in the winter, there is snowmobiling, skating, dog-sledding, ice-skate sailing, and ice fishing. There is even an annual Youth Ice Fishing Derby. If your little ones are with you, you'll find a playground for them to enjoy as well. However, it's the camping in Lake St. George Park that is worth extending your trip for.