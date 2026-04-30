The Iconic Midwest Museum That's Closing Permanently In 2026
When in Kansas City, a creative Midwest hub with smoky flavors and soulful art, your itinerary will likely include both. One longtime stop is the Arabia Steamboat Museum. Located in the River Market neighborhood of the Historic City Market, the museum opened in 1991 and features an assortment of 19th-century relics from the ill-fated Arabia, a vessel that sank in the Missouri River in 1856. This includes everything from dishware to shoes, clothing and more. The items were retrieved by the Hawley family (who own the museum) and their associates in the 1980s. Unfortunately, visitors have only a limited time to view these items in Kansas City, as the Arabia Steamboat Museum is set to close in November 2026, though as of this writing, an exact date has not been announced.
The museum is not shuttering for lack of interest or popularity. On Tripadvisor, it ranks among the top attractions in Kansas City and earned a Travelers' Choice award in 2025, with an average rating of 4.7 stars. It holds the same rating on Google, where a reviewer wrote, "Find yourself in Kansas City? The Arabia Steamboat Museum in the River Market is an absolute must-visit — a true hidden gem that left me completely awestruck."
Another raved, "Amazing to see all that was recovered and the pieces that remained. Really worth the stop if you can make your way to this museum." Despite arguably being considered a local landmark, the city has decided not to renew its lease. Per the Kansas City Star, officials plan to redevelop the site, potentially adding a hotel. But although the museum is closing permanently in Missouri's largest city, there is a glimmer of hope for fans and history enthusiasts.
This closure may not necessarily be the end of the Arabia Steamboat Museum
According to the Arabia Steamboat Museum's website, there are plans to relocate, though its next home remains uncertain as of this writing. Leaving Kansas City appears to be a welcome change and one that has been in the works for some time. Kansas City Magazine has reported on past tensions between the museum and the city, including rejected expansion proposals. Speaking to FOX 4, museum manager Matt Hawley said limited on-site parking has constrained attendance. Additionally, owner David Hawley has reiterated that he would like room to display items from the Malta, another 19th-century steamboat that sank in the Missouri River.
In 2022, the museum attempted to move to St. Charles, Missouri. This was later abandoned because the planned space was insufficient to house its collections. Jefferson City was also considered, but ultimately, it did not come to fruition due to financial reasons. In November 2025, KSHB 41 reported that the museum could be heading to Leavenworth, Kansas' oldest city with European-inspired architecture and unique shops (it's located less than an hour away from Kansas City).
Online, especially on Reddit, reactions to the closure have been mixed. "Its a neat museum but Ive always felt like the space could be better utilized," wrote one user, with another saying, "This is a museum not to be missed. Go see it before it closes." For now, the Arabia Steamboat Museum is open daily, and tickets can be purchased on-site. It's worth mentioning that this isn't the only attraction in the country that's shuttering. Also permanently closing in 2026 is Wild Waves, Washington's largest combination theme and water park.