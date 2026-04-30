The Iconic Midwest Museum That's Closing Permanently In 2026

When in Kansas City, a creative Midwest hub with smoky flavors and soulful art, your itinerary will likely include both. One longtime stop is the Arabia Steamboat Museum. Located in the River Market neighborhood of the Historic City Market, the museum opened in 1991 and features an assortment of 19th-century relics from the ill-fated Arabia, a vessel that sank in the Missouri River in 1856. This includes everything from dishware to shoes, clothing and more. The items were retrieved by the Hawley family (who own the museum) and their associates in the 1980s. Unfortunately, visitors have only a limited time to view these items in Kansas City, as the Arabia Steamboat Museum is set to close in November 2026, though as of this writing, an exact date has not been announced.

The museum is not shuttering for lack of interest or popularity. On Tripadvisor, it ranks among the top attractions in Kansas City and earned a Travelers' Choice award in 2025, with an average rating of 4.7 stars. It holds the same rating on Google, where a reviewer wrote, "Find yourself in Kansas City? The Arabia Steamboat Museum in the River Market is an absolute must-visit — a true hidden gem that left me completely awestruck."

Another raved, "Amazing to see all that was recovered and the pieces that remained. Really worth the stop if you can make your way to this museum." Despite arguably being considered a local landmark, the city has decided not to renew its lease. Per the Kansas City Star, officials plan to redevelop the site, potentially adding a hotel. But although the museum is closing permanently in Missouri's largest city, there is a glimmer of hope for fans and history enthusiasts.