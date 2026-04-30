Michigan's Beachy State Park On Lake Superior Has Scenic Camping, Fishing, And Swimming Spots

Michigan has dozens of world-class destinations that, living up to the state's Great Lakes State nickname, often revolve around the sparkling shoreline and pristine nature. Places like Traverse City, with its sloping vineyards and sandy beaches, or the towering sandstone cliffs at Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore, feel like dreamy coastal destinations of a land far, far away. Yet, they're in the Midwest — Michigan is also the state with the most picturesque lighthouses. Naturally, volumes of guidebooks could be filled with the visit-worthy places. And despite booming tourism (Travel Michigan reports that more than 130 million visited in 2024), it's still pretty easy to find quiet pockets of nature among the 3,000-plus miles of Michigan lakeshore.

For those looking for a more low-key lakeside nature getaway, Brimley State Park is a solid choice. Tucked on the eastern side of the picturesque Upper Peninsula, Brimley is a 100-acre state park on the quiet shores of Lake Superior. It's one of the oldest state parks in the U.P. and is a 20-minute drive from Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan's oldest city. But it's a bit of a jaunt from national hubs, like many Upper Peninsula gems. Detroit is a 5-hour drive south, and Milwaukee is just over 6 hours away.

Brimley is a destination in its own right for a relaxed camping weekend, with days spent on the beach as freighters from the Soo Locks drift across the horizon and evenings around the fire with family. The fishing in the area is another big draw. There's Lake Superior, Waiska Bay next door, and the trout streams of Hiawatha National Forest, a short drive away. With Great Lakes beach vibes and outdoor fun, Brimley State Park is a quintessential Michigan destination.