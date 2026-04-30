Michigan's Beachy State Park On Lake Superior Has Scenic Camping, Fishing, And Swimming Spots
Michigan has dozens of world-class destinations that, living up to the state's Great Lakes State nickname, often revolve around the sparkling shoreline and pristine nature. Places like Traverse City, with its sloping vineyards and sandy beaches, or the towering sandstone cliffs at Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore, feel like dreamy coastal destinations of a land far, far away. Yet, they're in the Midwest — Michigan is also the state with the most picturesque lighthouses. Naturally, volumes of guidebooks could be filled with the visit-worthy places. And despite booming tourism (Travel Michigan reports that more than 130 million visited in 2024), it's still pretty easy to find quiet pockets of nature among the 3,000-plus miles of Michigan lakeshore.
For those looking for a more low-key lakeside nature getaway, Brimley State Park is a solid choice. Tucked on the eastern side of the picturesque Upper Peninsula, Brimley is a 100-acre state park on the quiet shores of Lake Superior. It's one of the oldest state parks in the U.P. and is a 20-minute drive from Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan's oldest city. But it's a bit of a jaunt from national hubs, like many Upper Peninsula gems. Detroit is a 5-hour drive south, and Milwaukee is just over 6 hours away.
Brimley is a destination in its own right for a relaxed camping weekend, with days spent on the beach as freighters from the Soo Locks drift across the horizon and evenings around the fire with family. The fishing in the area is another big draw. There's Lake Superior, Waiska Bay next door, and the trout streams of Hiawatha National Forest, a short drive away. With Great Lakes beach vibes and outdoor fun, Brimley State Park is a quintessential Michigan destination.
Camping and swimming at Brimley State Park
Brimley has a modern campground with 237 sites of varying sizes, each with 20 to 50-amp electrical hookups. "I camped here last June, and it quickly became one of my top five Michigan state parks to stay at," wrote one visitor on Google Reviews. The campground is largely surrounded by forest, and on the northern side, there's a layer of trees to help with the wind off the water. Right behind that is beautiful Lake Superior.
The park has a playground, picnic area, some shelters, and bathroom and shower facilities. Beyond that, Brimley leans in a more minimalist direction than some parks. A unique feature is the observation deck overlooking the lake, where visitors can watch the mega ships that go through the Soo Locks, with views of Canada on the distant horizon. The park also offers one mini cabin for a more comfortable stay.
Lake Superior has many beaches to visit for scenic views and serene vibes, and the undisputed star of Brimley is the 2,000 feet of sandy shoreline. Some Great Lakes beaches can be rocky, but Brimley has soft sand, and the water is nice and shallow, allowing beachgoers to toss a Frisbee in the knee-deep water.
Fishing around Brimley and nearby Upper Peninsula nature
Beyond the camping and beach days, the Brimley State Park area is known as a fishing destination. You can find whitefish, perch, northern pike, bass, and walleye in the nearby bay and streams. There's a boat launch at the park, and heading to Waiska Bay, adjacent to Brimley, is a great spot to try your luck. The park is also in the vicinity of two national fish hatcheries and is just 30 minutes from Hiawatha National Forest, which has a number of designated trout streams for quiet days on the riverbank.
If you need supplies or get tired of hot dogs over the fire and want a hot meal, the town of Brimley is just a mile outside the park. There, you can find the Sugar Daddy Bakery for something sweet with your morning lakeside coffee. Another, Superior Pizza & Subs has solid ratings, offering take-out and featuring a small dining room. "We ate here twice while we camped at Brimley," wrote one patron on Google Reviews. "Everything was absolutely delicious!" Another spot for a good meal in town is The Cozy Inn, a classic American restaurant and bar that serves up appetizers, burgers, and whitefish dinners that diners love.