This Survey Revealed The Top Group Activity For Retirement Travelers In 2025

Say the words "retirement" and "travel," and a few images may come to mind: strolling down a beach, browsing in a souvenir shop, or lounging on a cruise ship. Some might imagine folks at a resort partaking in a game of shuffleboard, a sport that requires some movement and coordination but probably doesn't risk breaking a hip. Many mistakenly believe that retirees only travel in passive ways; the most demanding part, they assume, is climbing the steps of the tour bus.

Yet a 2025 survey of retirees by the travel nonprofit Road Scholar paints a very different picture. The organization found that 64.3% of participants prefer "solo travel with flexible itineraries." Then again, 44% consider companionship while traveling as "somewhat or extremely important." Then there's this: When asked about group travel preferences, 49.7% of those surveyed favor "adventure tours with light physical activities" — more than any other kind of group activity.

The Road Scholar website didn't go into detail about what counts as "light physical activities," but embedded images show seniors strapping on rafting gear and gazing at jagged mountains from a rustic wood platform. The message is clear: Roughly half of the retirees in the Road Scholar survey want to stay active, and nearly half seek out good company while they do it. And destinations aren't just domestic; Road Scholar reports that many seniors plan to travel the globe during their golden years. The survey cited Italy as the most popular bucket-list nation (57% said it topped their list). This echoes a similar study conducted by Travelsphere, which found that Italy was the top travel destination for new retirees in 2025, thanks to its history, world-class cuisine, and endless charm.