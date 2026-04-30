Florida's Once-Thriving, Abandoned Zoo Near Miami Is Now A Nature Garden Where Wild Animals Roam

Wildlife encounters in Florida can feel almost routine, whether it's a pelican landing on your parked car or an alligator lumbering across the backyard. It just goes to show that a zoo might feel unnecessary — the whole state is practically an open-air habitat. Some might call it inevitable, then, that after Crandon Park Zoo on Key Biscayne met its fateful end, it was reclaimed by the wildlife it once caged. The once-popular zoo now stands as a scattering of barless enclosures and empty concrete pools, but its old structures serve as a historical touch to an otherwise lush landscape. The area that the zoo once occupied is now Crandon Park's botanical garden, a peaceful spot to walk through — just heed the crocodile warning signs.

In 1948, the Crandon Park Zoo opened by a chance incident and became Miami's first zoo, according to The Miami Herald. Its origin story starts with a traveling animal act that got stranded, leaving its animals wandering around Crandon Park. The animals were purchased by the county, leading it to establish the zoo. However, there was a problem: The zoo's site was a hurricane magnet. Multiple hurricanes hit the area during the zoo's active years, with numerous animals drowning due to Hurricane Betsy in 1965. The zoo closed down not long after, giving way for the present-day Zoo Miami to be built further inland. Nevertheless, the zoo's ruins remain for visitors to explore in the Crandon Gardens.