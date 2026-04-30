5 Travel Destinations You Need To Visit Before They Permanently Close

It can be easy to fool yourself into thinking that if you didn't get around to visiting your dream destination this year, there will always be next year. That tropical beach or your favorite childhood theme park isn't going anywhere anytime soon, right? Unfortunately, that's not always the case. Even the most popular and prosperous tourist spots can fall victim to climate change, economic downturns, and shifts in business interests or tourism trends.

Currently, the Taj Mahal is deteriorating due to pollution; Madagascar's forests may no longer exist in 35 years due to deforestation; and an estimated 2,000 kilometers of the Great Wall of China have been lost to erosion and theft. UNESCO has even created a list of World Heritage Sites it considers in danger of disappearing.

With such a long list, where should you go first? The following are five famous tourist destinations that are at risk of disappearing or permanently closing soon. While some have set expiration dates, others face environmental changes so significant that even if they continue to exist, they may look very different in the decades to come. Here's why you should visit now while you still have the chance.