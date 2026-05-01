Between Chicago And Indy Is A Charming Midwest City With A Walkable Downtown, Shops, And A Water Park
There are a few towns named Frankfort in the United States, from the capital of Kentucky to a small lakefront town in Michigan. But if you want the one that's brimming with Midwestern charm, then you're looking for Frankfort, Indiana. This Clinton County town of about 16,000 people is known for its ample parks and classic Main Street.
Frankfort is about an hour's drive north of Indianapolis, which is the closest major transportation hub. Named after the city in Germany, Frankfort began in the 1830s and grew into a commercial center in the 1870s. Several buildings in the Historic District (like the 1884 Victorian Eclectic style Clinton County Courthouse and the 1890s Richardsonian Romanesque Harker Building)date back to these early years. Another notable landmark is Frankfort City Hall, known as "Old Stoney" to locals. This spot houses the Clinton County Historical Society & Museum, where visitors can see artifacts from Frankfort's past and learn more about the county's history.
Today, many of Frankfort's historic buildings are occupied by vibrant downtown shops and restaurants, melding the past with the present. Combined with Frankfort's beautiful green spaces, Sapphire Bay Aquatic Center, and unique festivals, this gives you a lot to explore in this under-the-radar Indiana community.
Discover downtown Frankfort's shops and sights
Frankfort doesn't just claim to have a charming downtown; it's got the paperwork to back it up. It's one of 1,200 communities accredited through Main Street America, a status also held by the nearby town of Lebanon, a historic suburb known as the "Friendly City." The 124 businesses in Frankfort's downtown include several locally owned shops. Delilah's Boutique is a favorite for fashion, including handmade items from Indiana artisans, while 27 Leaves Boutique sells stylish clothing for all sizes and locally made artisan soaps and candles. For second-hand treasures, Hope Collective has a well-curated stock of clothes and home goods. For a sweet treat, spots like Fresita's Artisan Ice Cream and Little Miss Cupcakes can satisfy your sugar craving.
Lots of small Indiana communities hold annual food festivals; Whiting's Pierogi Fest fills the town with Polish flavors and fun, while Van Buren's Popcorn Festival is a beloved event. In Frankfort, the food du jour is hot dogs, and they're celebrated during the last weekend of July at the Hot Dog Festival. Every year, this two-day event draws about 35,000 people to Frankfort's Main Street for activities like a hot dog eating contest, the Doxie Derby Dachshund race, and the Bowser Bash Car & Truck Show. The festival also features live music performances and over 200 vendors selling crafts and food (and there's more on offer than just hot dogs).
Speaking of car shows, the Hot Dog Festival isn't the only time to see one in Frankfort. From June through October, Frankfort Main Street hosts Thursday Thunder every first and third Thursday. The event draws classic car owners from neighboring states as well as across Indiana. Along with the vehicles parked throughout downtown, this cruise-in has live music, food, and other fun activities to take part in.
Explore popular parks in Frankfort
Frankfort has a lot of parks for its size. There are eight total city parks across the town, the largest being the 88-acre TPA Park. Along with playgrounds, sports courts, and picnic areas, TPA Park offers things you won't find in the typical small town green space. For a glimpse into 19th-century pioneer life, history lovers can check out the historic log cabin built in 1859. TPA Park also gets into the holiday spirit every December with the Festival of Lights, a drive-through spectacle featuring more than a million Christmas lights.
From Memorial Day through Labor Day, you can cool off at TPA Park's Sapphire Bay Aquatic Center. First opened in 2023, this water park has three water slides, a lazy river, water obstacles, a zero-entry pool, and an in-the-water playground in the kiddie pool area. Sapphire Bay is open daily during the summer season, and it's affordable, too, at just $7 for a daily pass (or $3 to take part in Morning Water Walking).
The newest park in Frankfort is Prairie Creek Park, which opened to the public in 2021. Located downtown, just a block from the Clinton County Courthouse, it's another place to beat the summer heat, with a splash pad that's open from Memorial Day through Labor Day. If you're looking for entertainment, Prairie Creek is the setting for Frankfort's free Summer Concert Series and Downtown TuneNights that run from late May through September. The Summer Concert Series has a beer garden and food vendors, and Downtown TuneNights feature a vendor area of art and handicrafts from local artisans. In September, the park also hosts the Raíces Festival, a celebration of Hispanic culture with music, food, and fun activities like a papusa-eating contest and crafts for kids.