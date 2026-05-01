Between Chicago And Indy Is A Charming Midwest City With A Walkable Downtown, Shops, And A Water Park

There are a few towns named Frankfort in the United States, from the capital of Kentucky to a small lakefront town in Michigan. But if you want the one that's brimming with Midwestern charm, then you're looking for Frankfort, Indiana. This Clinton County town of about 16,000 people is known for its ample parks and classic Main Street.

Frankfort is about an hour's drive north of Indianapolis, which is the closest major transportation hub. Named after the city in Germany, Frankfort began in the 1830s and grew into a commercial center in the 1870s. Several buildings in the Historic District (like the 1884 Victorian Eclectic style Clinton County Courthouse and the 1890s Richardsonian Romanesque Harker Building)date back to these early years. Another notable landmark is Frankfort City Hall, known as "Old Stoney" to locals. This spot houses the Clinton County Historical Society & Museum, where visitors can see artifacts from Frankfort's past and learn more about the county's history.

Today, many of Frankfort's historic buildings are occupied by vibrant downtown shops and restaurants, melding the past with the present. Combined with Frankfort's beautiful green spaces, Sapphire Bay Aquatic Center, and unique festivals, this gives you a lot to explore in this under-the-radar Indiana community.