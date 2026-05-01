Texas' Senior-Friendly City Near Houston Is Known For Small-Town Charm And Extensive Parks

Missouri City has almost two dozen public parks, which stretch across more than 500 acres. You can set out bright and early at 6 a.m., and the city's green spaces stay open late until 11 p.m. Community Park covers just over 100 acres in the heart of town. Tackle the nine-hole disc golf course or plop down for a picnic beside the little lake.

Take in more water views at Buffalo Run Park on the northern end of the city. The park has not one, not two, but four lakes, which all flow into one another. There's a public boat ramp if you want to cruise the waters. Just be sure to keep your speed down because the lakes are wake-free. If you'd rather enjoy the view from dry land, stroll out onto the observation tower to do a bit of nature watching.

The waters of Kitty Hollow Park, situated just south of Community Park, are just as scenic. The park, which is managed by the county, spans almost 200 acres, with playgrounds for the kids and an off-leash space for the pups. Be sure to stop by the DeWalt Heritage Center, also known as the Dew Plantation House, which was built more than a century ago. This cool piece of Texas history is available to tour Tuesdays through Fridays at 3 p.m. and on Saturdays at 10 a.m., 1 p.m., and 3 p.m.