Texas' Wildly Underrated Airport Was Ranked One Of The Best In America For 2025
For most travelers, spending time in an airport is rarely something to look forward to. Instead, it brings anxiety and stress, as long lines, delays, and inefficiencies lead to increased pressure and frustration. These concerns have been heard, and for one airport in Houston, those investments are paying off. The Houston Hobby Airport is listed as the third best airport in North America on Skytrax's Best Airports by Global Region for 2025. Houston Hobby has also made the airport survey company's coveted list of Top 100 Airports in the World for 2025, and although it comes in at No. 27, it is the highest-ranking U.S. airport on the list.
Located just 10 miles southeast of downtown Houston, just off Interstate 45, this compact airport has just a single terminal boasting 30 gates and is primarily serviced by Southwest Airlines. Despite this smaller size compared to its neighbor, George Bush Intercontinental Airport, Houston Hobby handles approximately 200 flights per day, both domestic and international. Notable population growth in the region continues to put pressure on the airport, and billion-dollar investments are being made in infrastructure to keep this airport experience positive for travelers.
Winning multiple awards throughout the years (including being one of the cleanest airports in the U.S.), it is clear that the traveler experience has been a priority for Hobby. The airport offers a range of seating options, charging outlets, and free fast Wi-Fi throughout the terminal. To improve traveler wait times without compromising safety and security, investments have focused on technology that eliminates the need to remove laptops and liquids during the screening process.
Houston Hobby improvements focus on elevating the traveler experience
Demonstrating a commitment to reduce carbon emissions, Houston Hobby's garage has a unique photovoltaic (PV) solar system that generates 100% clean energy to power the airport's operations. In a press release by Houston Airports, Jim Szczesniak, director of aviation for Houston Airports, said, "This project is proof that sustainability can be practical, visible, and directly tied to the passenger experience." Additionally, to reduce curbside congestion and traffic emissions, an intuitive rideshare space was developed with shaded seating for passenger comfort.
The Houston culinary scene is renowned, and Hobby is making sure that travelers who don't leave the airport can still get a taste of the city's vibrant flavors. Three local hotspots have outposts at the airport: The Spot, LaTrelle's Tex-Mex Kitchen, and The Rustic, highlighting Texas foodie staples.
Hobby has become a hub for recognizing local artists, gathering one of the largest collections of public art in the state of Texas, and gaining notoriety as one of the best airports for public art in the country. Showcasing regional identity, the airport also offers an artist-in-residence program, allowing passengers to observe the artists while they are creating in person, in real-time. This has garnered another Skytrax award, as the Houston Airport System takes the No. 1 spot for the World's Best Art in the Airport in 2025, beating out top-rated hubs like Singapore Changi and Amsterdam Schiphol, both of which have some of the most bizarre airport attractions in the world.