Texas' Wildly Underrated Airport Was Ranked One Of The Best In America For 2025

For most travelers, spending time in an airport is rarely something to look forward to. Instead, it brings anxiety and stress, as long lines, delays, and inefficiencies lead to increased pressure and frustration. These concerns have been heard, and for one airport in Houston, those investments are paying off. The Houston Hobby Airport is listed as the third best airport in North America on Skytrax's Best Airports by Global Region for 2025. Houston Hobby has also made the airport survey company's coveted list of Top 100 Airports in the World for 2025, and although it comes in at No. 27, it is the highest-ranking U.S. airport on the list.

Located just 10 miles southeast of downtown Houston, just off Interstate 45, this compact airport has just a single terminal boasting 30 gates and is primarily serviced by Southwest Airlines. Despite this smaller size compared to its neighbor, George Bush Intercontinental Airport, Houston Hobby handles approximately 200 flights per day, both domestic and international. Notable population growth in the region continues to put pressure on the airport, and billion-dollar investments are being made in infrastructure to keep this airport experience positive for travelers.

Winning multiple awards throughout the years (including being one of the cleanest airports in the U.S.), it is clear that the traveler experience has been a priority for Hobby. The airport offers a range of seating options, charging outlets, and free fast Wi-Fi throughout the terminal. To improve traveler wait times without compromising safety and security, investments have focused on technology that eliminates the need to remove laptops and liquids during the screening process.