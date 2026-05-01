Between Madison And Rochester Is A Wisconsin State Park With Breathtaking Views, Trails, And Paddling

The Kickapoo River is known as the "crookedest river in the world" due to its many bends and turns on the journey between Wilton and Wauzeka — it flows for 125 miles before emptying into the Wisconsin River. You can experience the river for yourself on a trip to Wildcat Mountain State Park, which offers a range of fun outdoor activities.

Wildcat Mountain State Park is located in the west-central part of Wisconsin and is one of the oldest state parks in the state. It was established in 1948 and covers around 3,600 acres. It's a good spot for bird watching, and you may see warblers, bald eagles, red-tailed hawks, pileated woodpeckers, and herons here. It's also a nice choice for fishing — there are some 46 species of fish in the area, and it's known for its brown trout.

The main highlights of Wildcat Mountain are hiking the trails, canoeing or kayaking on the river, and soaking up the incredible views at outlooks around the park. There are also several options for camping, and cross-country skiing and snowshoeing are popular in winter.