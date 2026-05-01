Between Madison And Rochester Is A Wisconsin State Park With Breathtaking Views, Trails, And Paddling
The Kickapoo River is known as the "crookedest river in the world" due to its many bends and turns on the journey between Wilton and Wauzeka — it flows for 125 miles before emptying into the Wisconsin River. You can experience the river for yourself on a trip to Wildcat Mountain State Park, which offers a range of fun outdoor activities.
Wildcat Mountain State Park is located in the west-central part of Wisconsin and is one of the oldest state parks in the state. It was established in 1948 and covers around 3,600 acres. It's a good spot for bird watching, and you may see warblers, bald eagles, red-tailed hawks, pileated woodpeckers, and herons here. It's also a nice choice for fishing — there are some 46 species of fish in the area, and it's known for its brown trout.
The main highlights of Wildcat Mountain are hiking the trails, canoeing or kayaking on the river, and soaking up the incredible views at outlooks around the park. There are also several options for camping, and cross-country skiing and snowshoeing are popular in winter.
Enjoy spectacular panoramas and hiking trails at Wildcat Mountain State Park
One of the best things to do at Wildcat Mountain is to admire the superb views over the surrounding landscape. There are beautiful vistas of the Driftless Area, with Taylor Hollow Outlook offering the best view over the friendly village of Ontario. One Google reviewer praised the park as having "one of the best views in all of Wisconsin." Several other Google reviewers note that the area is particularly pretty in fall, when the foliage is at its colorful peak.
Hikers will want to hit the trails at Wildcat Mountain — there are 21 miles of trails to enjoy here, with four main walks. The Old Settlers Trail is a 2.5-mile walk through pine forest, covering the same route that pioneers and farmers used. It's a moderate hike with about 390 feet of elevation gain, and the trail can be slippery with steep sections. Alternatively, hikers can see a sandstone rock formation that's shaped like a cave, with a waterfall-like spring, on the 0.75-mile Ice Cave Trail — it's also a nice spot to see wildflowers. The Hemlock Nature Trail is 1.3 miles, and rewards hikers with stunning views of the river from the top. For a short, flat hike through grassland and wildflowers, try the 0.2-mile Prairie Trail.
Hit the water at Wildcat Mountain
After gazing out at the Kickapoo River from panoramic viewpoints on the trails, you can head out for a paddle on the river itself. Canoeing and kayaking are popular activities here, allowing unique views from the water. Reddit user mr_mke highly recommends "a canoe or kayak trip through the park. The sheer cliff walls lining the river are like nothing else I've experienced in Wisconsin." Rentals are available in Ontario from outfitters like Titanic Canoe Rental or Drifty's Canoe Rental. Be sure to check water level information before going, and be aware of hazards like log jams and low branches on the river.
There are multiple camping options at Wildcat Mountain State Park if you want to spend a night under the stars. The family campground has 30 campsites and 20 cart-in sites. Campsites have a picnic table and fire ring, along with access to flush toilets and showers. There is also a group campground and equestrian campground at the state park.
Wildcat Mountain State Park is open year-round, and a vehicle admission pass is required for entry. A few Google reviewers note the steep entrance roads to the park, and several Reddit users advise that there may be ticks. Wildcat Mountain is located between Rochester, Minnesota, and Madison, the happiest city in Wisconsin. It's about a one-hour drive to the closest airport, La Crosse Regional Airport. Explore more of the Kickapoo River on a visit to La Farge, which offers family-friendly adventures and organic farm products.