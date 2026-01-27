Situated Between Madison And Rochester Is Wisconsin's Friendly Village With Kayaking And Nearby Camping
Wisconsin is drawing a record number of visitors for many reasons, its high-level natural beauty being chief among them. Up north, the Lake Superior coast and its majestic collection of Apostle Islands are world-class, while the ethereal Door County, reaching out into Lake Michigan, is famously known as "The Cape Cod of the Midwest." But so well known and so breathtaking are the Great Lakes shorelines that they can overshadow other beauties, like the Mississippi River in western Wisconsin and the area known as the "Driftless Region."
The term "driftless" comes from the fact that the area encompassing southwest Wisconsin and pieces of neighboring states dodged the deposits of silt, gravel, and rock left behind by receding glaciers in the region, a process that began some 12,000 years ago. Here, the landscape is defined by a rugged, rolling topography, home to cold water streams that, thanks to the absence of glaciers, had time to carve deep into the bedrock and create a geology distinct atmosphere from the rest of the state. And one of the best spots for outdoor adventure and charming riverside towns here is the small village of Ontario.
With a population of only 534 people, Ontario is a quiet place in the heart of the Kickapoo Valley — about an hour west of Wisconsin Dells, the waterpark capital of the world. It's a friendly, community-minded little town that's pure Midwest, small-town Americana, with tree-lined streets, locally owned businesses a few blocks from residential homes, and a summer market every other Friday that features music, art, artisanal crafts, food, and classic bingo nights. The Kickapoo River, bending around the village, adds to the charm. Several outfitters in town let you rent kayaks or canoes, and, combined with nearby camping opportunities, a visit to Ontario is perfect for those looking to connect with nature at a very easy, family-friendly pace.
Camping and river kayaking in Ontario, Wisconsin
As a tiny town in western Wisconsin, there are no multi-story hotels from any nationwide chain in Ontario. There are various rental cabins in the surrounding area, or the Driftwood Inn Motel in the center of town. Camping under the stars, however, is the best way to enjoy this rural region of America's Dairyland. Actually, camping and kayaking down the Kickapoo River are the best ways to enjoy Ontario.
There are a number of outfits that rent canoes, kayaks, or inner tubes for drifting downstream, like Kickapoo Wild Adventures north of town, or Drifty's Canoe Rental right in Ontario. But if you're looking to camp and kayak in the same trip, both can be done a few blocks from downtown at Titanic Canoe Rental and Campground or Mr Duck's Canoe Rental. The two are side by side on the eastern edge of town, right on the riverbank. Titanic is rated a bit higher and has more tree cover in its camping area, but, in general, the companies are very similar, with more than a dozen spacious campsites. Importantly, both offer shuttle services with multiple pickup points, depending on how far you want to cruise downstream.
Simply launch right in Ontario in a kayak, canoe, or tube — if you're going on a longer, 5-hour trip with friends, Mr. Duck's offers an oversized cooler tube attachment to your kayak for a small fee, so there'll be no shortage of snacks and beverages. Then enjoy the famously winding river, which offers an up-close and unforgettable look at the area's landscape as you paddle the tributary of the Wisconsin River lined with lush forests and high rocky walls.
More outdoor fun nearby in the Driftless Region
Just 3 miles south of Ontario is Wildcat Mountain State Park. One of Wisconsin's oldest state parks, Wildcat Mountain is on a steep ridge above the Kickapoo River and spans 3,643 acres. Outdoor enthusiasts can enjoy its 21 miles of scenic hiking through dense forest and the variety of camping options, like family sites atop the mountain, cart-in sites that sit deeper in the forest, and even a 24-site horse campground for equestrians, with trails through the park for riding. Of course, you can kayak the river here too, with rentals available back in Ontario.
For another relaxing, family-friendly outdoor excursion, there's the Elroy-Sparta State Trail for biking, located 30 minutes north of Ontario. Formerly a section of the Chicago and North Western Railway, it was converted to a multi-use trail in 1965 and is a Wisconsin favorite. It cruises for 32 miles and connects five small communities, easing past farmland, rock walls, wetlands, and prairie. The highlights are the three railway rock tunnels that remain cool even in the peak of summer. The longest of the tunnels is a substantial 3,800 feet long, so bringing a headlamp is recommended.
Elroy-Sparta is one of the most popular recreation trails in the nation and part of an ideal weekend outdoor itinerary for Ontario. Camp in or near town, cruise the Kickapoo one day, hike Wildcat Mountain the next, and then ride the mountain bikes through century-old rail tunnels between Elroy and Sparta on day three. In the evenings, snag a cone from Saddle Up Coffee & Ice Cream in Ontario, relax on the patio at the Wildcat Bar and Grill, and then spend some quality time around the fire with friends. Ontario is conveniently located between the lake-loving Midwest gem of Madison, Wisconsin, and Rochester, Minnesota, roughly a 2-hour drive from each.