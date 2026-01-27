Situated Between Madison And Rochester Is Wisconsin's Friendly Village With Kayaking And Nearby Camping

Wisconsin is drawing a record number of visitors for many reasons, its high-level natural beauty being chief among them. Up north, the Lake Superior coast and its majestic collection of Apostle Islands are world-class, while the ethereal Door County, reaching out into Lake Michigan, is famously known as "The Cape Cod of the Midwest." But so well known and so breathtaking are the Great Lakes shorelines that they can overshadow other beauties, like the Mississippi River in western Wisconsin and the area known as the "Driftless Region."

The term "driftless" comes from the fact that the area encompassing southwest Wisconsin and pieces of neighboring states dodged the deposits of silt, gravel, and rock left behind by receding glaciers in the region, a process that began some 12,000 years ago. Here, the landscape is defined by a rugged, rolling topography, home to cold water streams that, thanks to the absence of glaciers, had time to carve deep into the bedrock and create a geology distinct atmosphere from the rest of the state. And one of the best spots for outdoor adventure and charming riverside towns here is the small village of Ontario.

With a population of only 534 people, Ontario is a quiet place in the heart of the Kickapoo Valley — about an hour west of Wisconsin Dells, the waterpark capital of the world. It's a friendly, community-minded little town that's pure Midwest, small-town Americana, with tree-lined streets, locally owned businesses a few blocks from residential homes, and a summer market every other Friday that features music, art, artisanal crafts, food, and classic bingo nights. The Kickapoo River, bending around the village, adds to the charm. Several outfitters in town let you rent kayaks or canoes, and, combined with nearby camping opportunities, a visit to Ontario is perfect for those looking to connect with nature at a very easy, family-friendly pace.