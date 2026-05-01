Ohio's Peaceful Little Village An Hour From Columbus Has Small-Town College Vibes And Cozy Shops
You definitely don't need to be enrolled as a student to enjoy visiting a quintessential college town. Such a place is more than just home to a college or university; the school's presence is a major component of its distinct look and feel as a whole. Often, a college town means ample opportunity for the public to partake in cultural, intellectual, or sporting events, not to mention a strong sense of community spirit. If you're looking for a cozy Ohio village that combines that college-town energy with small-town vibes and shopping opportunities, look no further than the town of Gambier.
Home to Kenyon College – a highly-regarded liberal-arts institution — Gambier is just over an hour by car from the state capital of Columbus, making it ideal as a day-trip or weekend trip away from the city. If you don't have a car, you also have the option of hopping on the GoBus, which travels between Gambier and Columbus (as well as Columbus' John Glenn International Airport), a journey that will usually take less than two hours. Another option for public transit from this airport to Gambier is the Barons Bus, which offers a route that also takes about the same time. When it comes to accommodation, you can opt for a cozy Airbnb in Gambier or consider the charming Kenyon Inn, located right on Kenyon College's historic campus.
Embrace the college culture in Gambier
It may not be called "Yale of the West" (you'll find that elsewhere in Ohio), but Gambier is a prime example of a charming college town nonetheless. Tap into the town's student vibes by starting your day at popular Wiggin Street Coffee, a go-to community spot for Kenyon students in need of a caffeine jolt or a welcoming hangout spot to study or meet up with friends. At "Wiggle Ground," as the students affectionately call it, you can kick-start your morning with a tasty brew as well as a pastry, breakfast burrito, or egg sandwich.
Then — to truly make the most of college-associated amenities and sites — head over to Kenyon's Brown Family Environmental Center (BFEC). At this vast nature preserve, which spans 700 acres of the region's Kokosing River Valley, the mission is "to conserve natural diversity and engage people of all ages with nature." True to that mission, you can ramble along more than 10 miles of trails independently here. You can also join in on the center's programming calendar, which contains everything from reiki sessions and craft exhibitions to a fairy party for kids. Just be sure to sign up for events in advance to secure a spot.
Peruse Gambier's cozy shopping opportunities
For a small town, there's no shortage of shopping if you know where to look. For women's apparel, head to the Weather Vane Boutique. This local institution, founded in 1982, specializes in directing women of all shapes and sizes to find clothes they love — hence the boutique's name. Owner Jean Wyatt sources high-quality garments designed for "real women who have real figures," meaning that no matter your preferences and dimensions, you're sure to have options at this welcoming emporium.
Meanwhile, if you're looking for some peak dark academia cozy ambiance, spend some time poring over the shelves at the Kenyon College Bookstore to find some tomes to take home with you. With comfy armchairs, food items, and more, this is the perfect place to while away a lazy day as you make your way through the stacks. Notably, this bookshop is the United States' third-oldest bookstore, as well as having the added distinction of being the longest continuously-operating college bookstore in the entire country. Still feeling like more retail therapy after your time in Gambier? Continue your trip onward to another Ohio college town with boutique shopping, or visit one of Ohio's five best Christmas markets for shopping.