Ohio's Peaceful Little Village An Hour From Columbus Has Small-Town College Vibes And Cozy Shops

You definitely don't need to be enrolled as a student to enjoy visiting a quintessential college town. Such a place is more than just home to a college or university; the school's presence is a major component of its distinct look and feel as a whole. Often, a college town means ample opportunity for the public to partake in cultural, intellectual, or sporting events, not to mention a strong sense of community spirit. If you're looking for a cozy Ohio village that combines that college-town energy with small-town vibes and shopping opportunities, look no further than the town of Gambier.

Home to Kenyon College – a highly-regarded liberal-arts institution — Gambier is just over an hour by car from the state capital of Columbus, making it ideal as a day-trip or weekend trip away from the city. If you don't have a car, you also have the option of hopping on the GoBus, which travels between Gambier and Columbus (as well as Columbus' John Glenn International Airport), a journey that will usually take less than two hours. Another option for public transit from this airport to Gambier is the Barons Bus, which offers a route that also takes about the same time. When it comes to accommodation, you can opt for a cozy Airbnb in Gambier or consider the charming Kenyon Inn, located right on Kenyon College's historic campus.