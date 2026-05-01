Canada's 'Prettiest Little Town' Is A Gorgeous Riverside Getaway With European Vibes For A Quick Toronto Day Trip
You may think you've landed in a European village when you lay eyes on Paris, Ontario, which was dubbed "The Prettiest Little Town in Canada" by Harrowsmith Magazine. Founded in 1829, this historic community is perched above the intersection of the Grand and Nith Rivers. Its cobblestone paths and façades evoke images of ancient European structures dating back to Roman times.
Although just an hour and a half from Toronto, this tiny town with 15,000 residents has a distinctly European vibe, beyond just sharing a name with the world-renowned destination in France. Riverside trails lend themselves to leisurely strolls and cycling, while shops and restaurants offer respite from busy days exploring. All four seasons are unique here, with each one bringing its own color palette and activities. At the end of the day, local lodging properties offer idyllic spots to cozy up and take in the tranquil views.
The cobblestone-lined history of Paris, Ontario
Paris, Ontario, was founded when gypsum was discovered nearby, and it gets its name from a material called plaster of Paris. Gypsum was mined for centuries near Paris, France, and it is the primary component of the plaster, which is used for everything from creating sculptures to casting broken limbs. The Canadian town may not derive its name directly from the iconic vacation destination in France, but it still has plenty of European touches.
Many buildings and streets here were constructed of river stones after the town was incorporated, giving it another nickname, the "Cobblestone Capital of Canada." Cobblestone construction is highly laborious, so Paris is home to all but three of Canada's cobblestone structures. Both architecture and antiquity lovers will appreciate the Cobblestone Museum's self-guided walking tour of the remaining stone-constructed churches and homes. Built in the Victorian Era, many structures were designed using medieval Gothic Revival-style architecture. Another tidbit history buffs may love: Alexander Graham Bell, who stayed for a spell in a cobblestone home in Paris when young, received Canada's first voice-transmitting phone call in Paris in 1876.
The Paris Museum and Historical Society is a great starting point for historians to get some town background before exploring the nearly 200-year-old town. Like in the nearby Cambridge neighborhood of Galt, you can spend considerable time strolling through the shop-filled streets of this picturesque village. Take home bits of history from Bird & Bee Vintage before rounding out a history-rich day with a visit to Penman's Dam, built in 1918 to power nearby mills. Go at dusk to see the waterfall transform into a colorful, flowing light show.
Where to stay and dine in Paris, Ontario
While the town is teeming with history, accommodations aren't as abundant in petite Paris. Three in-town options are the Mulberry House on the Grand, The Arlington, and the Davidson Motel. The Arlington's brick, chateau-like façade has seen the area unfurl since the 1850s, when it was first constructed as a lodging house. Each of the hotel's 23 rooms is uniquely themed, with themes ranging from "Alice in Wonderland" to Ernest Hemingway and Leonard Cohen. Tripadvisor reviewers make note of The Arlington's cleanliness and character, while also mentioning the appealing Library Bar on the property.
Lodging may be limited, but restaurants and pubs are not. Many restaurants are riverside, with outdoor seating and water views. Stillwaters Plate and Pour is perched over the Grand River, serving a seafood-heavy menu with a selection of dishes prepared by Chef William Thompson of Top Chef Canada fame. The Cobblestone Public House is a highly rated place with a large and diverse menu. Nearby, Capeesh serves up an eclectic menu of Greek, Italian, American, and Indian food that Yelp reviewers rave about.
When looking for a small and scenic getaway, Paris fits the bill. Bring a bicycle or walking shoes and revel in the history, vistas, and European charm of Canada's prettiest little town. If you're based in Toronto and want to do more traveling, you can head to Muskoka, an underrated lakeside region bursting with fall colors.