Canada's 'Prettiest Little Town' Is A Gorgeous Riverside Getaway With European Vibes For A Quick Toronto Day Trip

Paris, Ontario, was founded when gypsum was discovered nearby, and it gets its name from a material called plaster of Paris. Gypsum was mined for centuries near Paris, France, and it is the primary component of the plaster, which is used for everything from creating sculptures to casting broken limbs. The Canadian town may not derive its name directly from the iconic vacation destination in France, but it still has plenty of European touches.

Many buildings and streets here were constructed of river stones after the town was incorporated, giving it another nickname, the "Cobblestone Capital of Canada." Cobblestone construction is highly laborious, so Paris is home to all but three of Canada's cobblestone structures. Both architecture and antiquity lovers will appreciate the Cobblestone Museum's self-guided walking tour of the remaining stone-constructed churches and homes. Built in the Victorian Era, many structures were designed using medieval Gothic Revival-style architecture. Another tidbit history buffs may love: Alexander Graham Bell, who stayed for a spell in a cobblestone home in Paris when young, received Canada's first voice-transmitting phone call in Paris in 1876.

The Paris Museum and Historical Society is a great starting point for historians to get some town background before exploring the nearly 200-year-old town. Like in the nearby Cambridge neighborhood of Galt, you can spend considerable time strolling through the shop-filled streets of this picturesque village. Take home bits of history from Bird & Bee Vintage before rounding out a history-rich day with a visit to Penman's Dam, built in 1918 to power nearby mills. Go at dusk to see the waterfall transform into a colorful, flowing light show.