Chicago's 4 Most Highly Anticipated Local Restaurants Expected To Open In 2026, According To Foodies
Chicago has been a celebrated culinary capital long before FX's "The Bear" put its restaurant scene in the global spotlight. And no: it's not all about deep dish pizza — though 10 of the city's must-try restaurants serving the contested local delicacy may change your mind. With the city boasting roughly 7,000 licensed restaurants, or more than 11,500 when counting more casual eateries, according to job platform Oysterlink, it should come as no surprise that Chicagoans care about how, where, and what they eat.
To cut through the noise of Chicago's newest restaurant openings, we have compiled a list of the top four most anticipated local restaurants coming in 2026 – from casual-style taquerias and Peruvian-Japanese fusion cuisine, to fine dining, and even a magic lounge.
To narrow down the list, we reviewed coverage from food writers, restaurant critics, and dining editors — the "foodies" who track Chicago's restaurant scene for major publications. Drawing on reporting from outlets such as Eater, Time Out, The Infatuation, and the Chicago Tribune, we identified the openings that have generated the most anticipation among those who regularly cover the city's dining landscape.
The Radicle
Can't get enough of Daisies in Logan Square? Chef Frillman has a new, seafood-focused venture, which debuted in January. Just a few doors down from the new, larger venue Daisies moved into in 2023, the Radicle is among Eater's most anticipated openings in Chicago. After all, its predecessor Daisies was awarded Eater Chicago's Best Restaurant of the Year in 2023.
The new restaurant serves a blend of Midwestern and Central Italian flavors from the Marche region — including the regional dish olives all'ascolana, and spicy pinzimonio cold dip. But the locale's pièce de résistance, in the words of Eater critic Lauren Broncato, are the "raw bar staples like oysters and shrimp, handmade pizzas, and $10 cocktails." The cocktail menu features Italian spirits with creative twists: think Lambrusco and Campari alongside fresh strawberries in the
"Mistaken for a Lover," or Averna and Frangelico mixed in the "Overnight Flight."
Dishes at the Radicle are moderately priced: pizzas range from $15 to $27, and crudites from the raw bar sit around the $20 price point per dish, or $3 per oyster. Though the menu makes the Radicle a fairly accessible place for many pockets, it is worth noting that its policy of equitable sharing with staff means there is a 20% service charge in the final bill, replacing tipping.
Osaka Nikkei
Japanese-Peruvian restaurant Osaka Nikkei may be one of Chicago's newest openings, but the restaurant has existed in locations across the globe for decades, and already has a U.S. flagship locale in Miami. Chicago Food Magazine, Eater, and The Infatuation are among the outlets anticipating the chain's first foray into the Midwest, set to take up shop on 1101 West Lake Street, in the historic Fulton Market district.
Based on the existing menu served in Miami, we can expect the Chicago restaurant to serve Nikkei dishes, including ceviches and seafood marinades, alongside Peruvian Izakaya-style dishes, including pato mochero and pisco ribs served for lunch and dinner. But Osaka also offers a "Nikkei Brunch" experience in which you can pair craft cocktails with a lighter mid-morning fare selected from the menu, including classics like crispy pork belly and Peruvian-style katsudon fried rice. According to The Infatuation's food critic Nick Allen, "if the Chicago menu is like the others, expect dishes like octopus tiraditos with black olives, or wagyu nigiri with kabayaki sauce."
Osaka's dining experience is decidedly higher-end, with select fresh ingredients and prime seafood taking the bill into double or even triple-digits. You can expect to pay from $50 onwards, according to menu prices featured on OpenTable, based on the Miami restaurant. Osaka is set to open in spring 2026.
The Hand And The Eye
There are many reasons to visit Chicago's most illustrious street, the Magnificent Mile. Whether you want to enjoy unmatched Lake Michigan and city views from the John Hancock Center skyscraper, or take a dip in one of the largest indoor pools at the grandiose InterContinental Hotel, the 13-block Mag Mile is where you can find both variety and opulence. In 2026, the landmark district will also host the much-awaited The Hand and The Eye, opening on the corner of East Ontario Street.
According to The Infatuation's food critic Nick Allen, this new esoteric-inspired, adult-only restaurant "has aspirations to be the world's venue for magic overall," positioning itself alongside the city's existing iconic venue and speakeasy, The Chicago Magic Lounge in Andersonville. Replacing Lawry's Prime Rib's former downtown venue, The Hand and The Eye will have "37 magic rooms and a tour that focuses on close-up magic", according to local news outlet Block Club Chicago. But what about the food?
That is set to take center stage, too. While the restaurant has kept an air of mystery about it, diners can expect higher-end fare served in a retro-style ambiance. As such, patrons are encouraged to adhere to a dress code banning casual wear, including jeans and sneakers, according to owner Glen Tullmann (via Chicago Tribune). If you want to be the first to see the result of the $50 million investment, you can sign up to receive updates on the official website directly. The Hand and The Eye is set to open in spring 2026.
Mazor
Fulton River District is getting a new taqueria-style restaurant bearing the signature of chef Christian Orozco. Starting with humble beginnings as a dishwasher at a Vietnamese restaurant, and having first arrived in the States at the age of 17, the chef has created Mazor to bring to the table flavors of his native Guatemala and adoptive Mexico, as his first solo venture. In the words of food critic Lisa Shames in a post on LinkedIn: "The use of fresh masa and the hand-pressed tortillas that come from it has become almost ubiquitous in Chicago. I'm here for all of it (tacos, quesadillas, tetelas, tostadas ...) and so is Mazor."
The menu is likely to feature Mesoamerican traditional plates, such as masa-based tortillas hand-pressed to order. Based on a sneak peek on Mazor's Instagram, diners can expect blue and yellow tortillas, and Mexican-Guatemalan staples such as green tomatillo, chillies, and traditional Oaxacan tetelas. The chef has also told Eater that crowd pleasers such as tacos al pastor, chicken tinga, and rib-eye will also be served. Every dish on the menu will have fresh masa as the base, and will be served over the counter for a more relaxed experience.
Mazor's opening has been anticipated by Eater, and though it was set to open in February 2026, the restaurant has not opened its doors to customers yet. We know it will be located at 485 N. Milwaukee Avenue, and you can keep track of updates directly on Mazor's Instagram page.
Methodology
Chicago has one of the most active restaurant scenes in the United States, with new concepts opening throughout the year. To identify the most anticipated debuts scheduled for 2026, we reviewed reporting and preview lists from major food publications and local outlets.
Sources included restaurant coverage from Eater, Time Out, Chicago Tribune, and Bon Appétit. Restaurants were included if multiple outlets reported on the opening or if details about the concept, chef, or timeline had been publicly confirmed. Each entry summarizes currently available information about the upcoming restaurant, including the chef or ownership team, cuisine, and what diners can expect when it opens.