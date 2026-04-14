Chicago's 4 Most Highly Anticipated Local Restaurants Expected To Open In 2026, According To Foodies

Chicago has been a celebrated culinary capital long before FX's "The Bear" put its restaurant scene in the global spotlight. And no: it's not all about deep dish pizza — though 10 of the city's must-try restaurants serving the contested local delicacy may change your mind. With the city boasting roughly 7,000 licensed restaurants, or more than 11,500 when counting more casual eateries, according to job platform Oysterlink, it should come as no surprise that Chicagoans care about how, where, and what they eat.

To cut through the noise of Chicago's newest restaurant openings, we have compiled a list of the top four most anticipated local restaurants coming in 2026 – from casual-style taquerias and Peruvian-Japanese fusion cuisine, to fine dining, and even a magic lounge.

To narrow down the list, we reviewed coverage from food writers, restaurant critics, and dining editors — the "foodies" who track Chicago's restaurant scene for major publications. Drawing on reporting from outlets such as Eater, Time Out, The Infatuation, and the Chicago Tribune, we identified the openings that have generated the most anticipation among those who regularly cover the city's dining landscape.