Wisconsin's Scenic State Trail Near Madison Passes Two State Parks With Stunning Scenery
Wisconsin has 44 designated state trails, which span some 1,700 miles around the Badger State and offer numerous opportunities for outdoor recreation. One way to experience nature in these areas — on two feet or two wheels — is by traveling the Military Ridge State Trail, which traverses 40 miles between Dodgeville and Fitchburg in south-central Wisconsin.
Named for a historic military route that once existed between Dodgeville and Verona, the scenic Military Ridge State Trail has also served other types of traffic through the eras. It's a long-standing transportation route, first used by Native Americans, next by pioneers as a wagon trail, and then as a railway line. Today, around 300,000 annual visitors walk, run, and bike the route.
There is a short paved section between Fitchburg and Verona, but otherwise the majority of the trail is crushed gravel, with a 2% to 5% grade. It's possible to cross-country ski and snowshoe in winter, but the trail isn't groomed. Snowmobiling is allowed on most of the trail, with the exception of the asphalt section. The Military Ridge State Trail also passes both the Governor Dodge and Blue Mound State Parks, offering picturesque views along the way.
Explore two Wisconsin state parks and stunning vistas on the Military Ridge State Trail
There is a wide range of scenery along this state trail, from farmland and prairies to woodlands and wetlands. Governor Dodge State Park encompasses about 5,000 acres, with beautiful landscapes including hills, lakes, a waterfall, bluffs and valleys. The sandstone bluffs here date back 450 million years, and you might spot wildlife like deer, wild turkey, and beaver among the pine forest and wildflowers — including colorful lupines — in the area. One Google reviewer summed up Governor Dodge nicely, saying it has "great walking, biking, and hiking trails to explore, and a picturesque lake that looks perfect for kayaking or canoeing! Amazing views at Stephen's Falls with some truly remarkable rock formations. A fantastic destination for a few hours, a day trip, or camping!"
Blue Mound is the highest point in southern Wisconsin, and you can enjoy some of these epic views from the trail itself. The state park features two 40-foot observation towers, with superb vistas over the countryside and Baraboo Bluffs — on a clear day, you might even be able to see all the way to Madison and the Capitol. Keep your eyes peeled for animals like deer, red foxes, wild turkeys, red-tailed hawks, and pileated woodpeckers among the pretty wildflowers.
For a short section with good views, photography blogger The Pinhole Thing recommends starting the trail in Riley, and biking into either Mount Horeb or Verona, about 6 miles one-way. The Military Ridge State Trail also crosses the historic Ice Age Trail near Verona, a 1,200-mile trail known for its scenic panoramas.
Practical information for exploring the Military Ridge State Trail
The Military Ridge State Trail is open year-round, and a state trail pass is required for users biking or in-line skating on the trail aged 16 and older. State trail passes are the same price for Wisconsin residents and non-residents, and sold as a daily or annual pass.
Major stops along the Military Ridge State Trail include the charming city of Dodgeville, Ridgeway, Barneveld, Blue Mounds, Mount Horeb, Klevenville, Riley, Verona, and Fitchburg. A few AllTrails users advise there are some potholes and soft areas on the trail. If you're planning on visiting Governor Dodge and Blue Mound State Parks campgrounds, note that the access trails from the Military Ridge State Trail are uphill and steep.
The western terminus for the Military Ridge State Trail is in Dodgeville, which is about a 50-minute drive from Madison. The eastern terminus is in Fitchburg, which is just a few miles south of Madison — Madison is known as the biking capital of the Midwest, after all. The closest airport to the trail is Madison's Dane County Regional Airport (MSN). Atkins Verona Bike Shop in Verona offers bike rentals, or pick up a Madison BCycle e-bike in the city.