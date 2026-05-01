Wisconsin's Scenic State Trail Near Madison Passes Two State Parks With Stunning Scenery

Wisconsin has 44 designated state trails, which span some 1,700 miles around the Badger State and offer numerous opportunities for outdoor recreation. One way to experience nature in these areas — on two feet or two wheels — is by traveling the Military Ridge State Trail, which traverses 40 miles between Dodgeville and Fitchburg in south-central Wisconsin.

Named for a historic military route that once existed between Dodgeville and Verona, the scenic Military Ridge State Trail has also served other types of traffic through the eras. It's a long-standing transportation route, first used by Native Americans, next by pioneers as a wagon trail, and then as a railway line. Today, around 300,000 annual visitors walk, run, and bike the route.

There is a short paved section between Fitchburg and Verona, but otherwise the majority of the trail is crushed gravel, with a 2% to 5% grade. It's possible to cross-country ski and snowshoe in winter, but the trail isn't groomed. Snowmobiling is allowed on most of the trail, with the exception of the asphalt section. The Military Ridge State Trail also passes both the Governor Dodge and Blue Mound State Parks, offering picturesque views along the way.