Alabama's Largest State Forest Is A Rustic Gem For Fishing, Camping, And Hiking

Originally held privately by the Jackson Lumber Company, the lands that make up Geneva State Forest were transferred to the state in the 1930s and now constitute a mixed-use area of timber management, wildlife protection, and outdoor recreation. One popular activity for visitors is hiking, with the Geneva State Lake Trail being the best-known jaunt in the forest. This can be done as a 2.2-mile out-and-back hike. Just know that the area is also popular with hunters, so avoid hitting the trail during deer hunting season, which usually takes place from October into January depending on the location, so check the regulations before heading out.

In addition to the lake hike, the forest is also crisscrossed by primitive roads that seem custom made for further exploration on two legs, horseback, or your favorite motorized transport. "Here's a perfect place to camp out and enjoy the lake," remarked this fan of the state forest on Google Maps. "Lots of trails where you can ride your horses, drive your truck or ATV's, or just take a very long walk in total silence."

When it comes to camping, there are some nice secluded spots, but don't expect highly developed sites with electricity or other hookups. The bathrooms are porta-potties and the day-use site has some picnic tables, but other than that, it's just you and the peaceful natural surroundings. This was confirmed by one reviewer on Google Maps who claimed that the park was simple, rustic, and "almost deserted" when they visited.