The Oregon Coast's Forested State Park Has Camping, Miles Of Trails, And A Beach With Whale Watching

The Oregon Coast isn't just packed with picturesque small towns, though that's certainly true. Its natural beauty is just as impressive as anything you'll find down south, and the scenery at Carl G. Washburne Memorial State Park is as varied as it is stunning. Forested promontories jut above the sea, and not far from the sandy shores of the park's outskirts, you'll be able to hike to dense coastal forest trails — some of which form part of the Oregon Coast Trail. So it's no surprise that hiking is one of its star attractions, with two trails in particular, Heceta Head Trail and Hobbit Trail, coming highly recommended by hikers on platforms like AllTrails.

The Heceta Head Trail begins outside of the park and makes its way up the coast to Heceta Head Lighthouse, a charming coastal landmark where you can stay overnight, before continuing down into the state park to end at Hobbit Beach (which is the endpoint of both of these hikes). It's a particularly good choice if your idea of a fabulous hike involves a vantage point with a sweeping view, which you'll get at the midpoint of the hike when you reach Heceta Head Lighthouse.

The equally beautiful Hobbit Trail is a quicker option at 1.3 miles, winding through the forest to Hobbit Beach. If you're in the mood for a longer hike, it can easily be combined with the China Creek Loop for a 3.9-mile round trip with mountain and forest views that led one AllTrails user to declare it "one of the best hikes in Oregon," while another recommended timing your hike to be on the beach at low tide to see the tide pools.