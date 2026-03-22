5 Picturesque Towns On The Oregon Coast For An Affordable Retirement, According To Research

As retirement age starts to loom in the near future, one question becomes clear: Where should you spend your golden years? Some people prefer to downsize to smaller living accommodations, while others focus on factors like amenities, attractions, and scenery. While Florida is often considered America's best retirement state, the Oregon coast offers a compelling rebuttal. This entire region is full of quaint, picturesque towns that are suitable for either full-time retirement or frequent travel during this period in your life.

But with so many cities along the coastline, how can you know which ones are great for an affordable retirement lifestyle? For this list, we're narrowing down our top five picks based on several criteria. First, access to amenities, such as hospitals and other services you may need during your golden years. Second, we prefer cities that offer a variety of activities so you have options during your retirement. Finally, as a former Oregon local, I've been to many of the cities along the coast, so I'm drawing from personal experience.

With all that in mind, here are five picturesque towns on the Oregon coast for an affordable retirement, ranked by how well they cater to retirees and by lifestyle affordability. Whether you're close to retirement age or just thinking about the future, each of these cities is worth a visit.