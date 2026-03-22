5 Picturesque Towns On The Oregon Coast For An Affordable Retirement, According To Research
As retirement age starts to loom in the near future, one question becomes clear: Where should you spend your golden years? Some people prefer to downsize to smaller living accommodations, while others focus on factors like amenities, attractions, and scenery. While Florida is often considered America's best retirement state, the Oregon coast offers a compelling rebuttal. This entire region is full of quaint, picturesque towns that are suitable for either full-time retirement or frequent travel during this period in your life.
But with so many cities along the coastline, how can you know which ones are great for an affordable retirement lifestyle? For this list, we're narrowing down our top five picks based on several criteria. First, access to amenities, such as hospitals and other services you may need during your golden years. Second, we prefer cities that offer a variety of activities so you have options during your retirement. Finally, as a former Oregon local, I've been to many of the cities along the coast, so I'm drawing from personal experience.
With all that in mind, here are five picturesque towns on the Oregon coast for an affordable retirement, ranked by how well they cater to retirees and by lifestyle affordability. Whether you're close to retirement age or just thinking about the future, each of these cities is worth a visit.
Florence
If you start browsing through lists of the best retirement cities in Oregon, Florence is one of the most common picks. For example, both World Atlas and a local realtor in Eugene put the city at or near the top of their lists, even though they weren't focused solely on coastal towns. But why is Florence such a renowned retirement destination?
First and foremost, the city has everything retirees need, including a hospital, a regional airport, access to main highways (like the 101 or 126), and various senior service centers. These amenities can be hard to find along the coastline, with most retirees having to venture to cities like Portland or Eugene for medical care. But beyond the basics, Florence is just a beautiful city. Situated along the Siuslaw River and close to the beach, the surrounding scenery is stunning. Better yet, since Florence is known as "Oregon's coastal playground," it has all the best parts of a Pacific Northwest getaway.
Outside of spending time at the beach, Florence has numerous city parks and green spaces, including Exploding Whale Memorial Park, which commemorates one of the city's most interesting historical factoids. The dining scene is pretty expansive, with a variety of cuisines to fit any budget or taste preferences. Two highlights overlooking the Siuslaw River include the Waterfront Depot, serving scratch-made Americana, or Novelli's Crab and Seafood for fresh catches. Finally, while not the most affordable attraction, Florence is also home to the Three Rivers Casino Resort, so you can always try your luck at the tables or slot machines whenever you like.
Astoria
Next on our list of picturesque Oregon coastal towns for an affordable retirement is the storybook port with Victorian charm and Scandinavian flavor, Astoria. If you're looking for a quiet and peaceful retirement where you can watch the water and enjoy some spectacular seafood, Astoria is a fabulous option. In fact, the site Investopedia highlights how well the town works for retirees, thanks to its stunning scenery and relatively low cost of living. The city is also home to multiple medical facilities, another regional airport, and access to Highways 101 and 30. However, Portland is about two hours away, so if you need something in the big city, it's a bit longer of a drive compared to Florence, which is just over an hour from Eugene.
While cities like Florence are a bit of a coastal playground, Astoria revels in its seafood industry and historical significance. It was the first city established in the Oregon territory, way back in 1810, so it's a great place for history buffs to learn more about the fur trade and the Lewis and Clark Expedition. Film lovers will also appreciate visiting different backdrops of movies like "The Goonies" and "Free Willy." There's even the Oregon Film Museum in the center of town, as well as many other museums.
But beyond history and film appreciation, retiring in Astoria means getting access to fresh, delicious seafood. Because the city is a commercial fishing port, seafood restaurants can offer daily catches of Dungeness crab, oysters, Albacore tuna, and salmon. If you love fish and chips, you have to try Bowpicker Fish and Chips, which is one of the most popular spots in town, where you pick up your fish from a converted gillnet boat. Or you can just shop the day's haul from one of the many local fish markets and cook a seafood feast at home.
Newport
When it comes to visiting the Oregon coast, Newport is an idyllic city filled with beaches, seafood, and endless charm. It's also one of the busier tourist cities in the region, getting about 2.5 million visitors per year. In fact, it's so popular that finding a vacant room is challenging during peak season. But what about retirement? According to Niche, the city is number 8 on the best cities to retire to in Oregon, thanks to its sparse suburban layout and access to various amenities. If you're looking to have more of an active retirement, Newport is an excellent choice.
As far as medical care and accessibility go, Newport has a hospital and a medical center, and it's just an hour from Corvallis, the nearest "big" city. There's also a regional airport for easier travel, and the city sits along Highway 101, allowing you to travel up and down the coast as much as you like.
But the real appeal of retiring in Newport is the abundance of attractions and things to do. It's home to the Oregon Coast Aquarium, the Yaquina Bay Lighthouse, multiple beaches and parks, and the historic Newport Bayfront. Plus, there are a ton of fabulous seafood restaurants to fit any budget. If you're looking to dine along the bayfront, try Clearwater Restaurant for an elegant meal or Local Ocean Seafoods for a fresh and casual experience. An ideal day here includes relaxing on the beach, hiking in nearby state parks and natural areas, and then spoon a cup of hot chowder to unwind from the day.
Coos Bay
One thing you'll notice about traveling along the Oregon coast is that there is a noticeable difference between the northern, central, and southern parts of the region. Coos Bay is the furthest south of all the places on this list, which makes it much more remote, although not as remote as cities like Bandon or Brookings. Overall, Coos Bay is an underrated, artsy city with natural beauty and serene beaches, making it an ideal choice if you're looking for a quiet, scenic retirement. It's also more affordable, meaning the cost of living is better here than in other coastal towns.
When it comes to medical services, Coos Bay has a hospital and various medical centers, so you can handle most of your day-to-day healthcare without heading inland. It's also next to the Southwest Oregon Regional Airport and highways 101 and 241, so getting in and out of town is pretty simple.
As the name suggests, this city isn't technically on the coast; instead it borders the actual Coos Bay itself. That said, beaches are close by, including North Beach and Bastendorff Beach, so you can still enjoy the ocean whenever you like. Other activities and attractions include the Coos History Museum, the Oregon Coast Historic Railway, and the Charleston Marine Life Center. Also, there are a couple of casinos in and around town, just in case you want to catch a show or try your luck. Finally, although it's a beachside city Coos Bay has quite a few international restaurants, including Restaurant O for French and Italian, Blue Heron Bistro for German, and Himalayan Restaurant for Indian.
Seaside
Last, but certainly not least, we're looking at the Oregon Coast's favorite vacation destination, Seaside. This coastal city is one of the closest to Portland, with a direct route along Highway 26, putting it just about 90 minutes away from the metro area. Because of its relative proximity, Seaside is a popular tourist town, making it a fun and exciting retirement destination. However, the influx of visitors also means the city is more expensive than others, so there's a bit of a trade-off. On the one hand, there are more amenities (such as medical services) and easier access to Portland. On the other hand, you have to be a little more creative to have an affordable retirement.
One of the main benefits of retiring to Seaside is that there's always something to do. There's the Seaside Aquarium, the Beach Promenade, and many beaches and parks dotted throughout the city. Additionally, while carnival rides and arcades may not be appealing to retirees, they can add some excitement if family members are visiting, especially grandchildren. There's also the Seaside Museum and Historical Society for something a bit more adult.
Another advantage of retiring here is the abundance of tasty restaurants. Seafood is, of course, the main attraction, but you can find a wide variety of spots with all kinds of cuisine to suit your preferences and your budget. If you want to look out over the beach, Mo's Seafood and Chowder is a great local chain, and there are locations in almost all of the cities we've listed. Otherwise, Finn's Fish House is a perfect, family-friendly option in the heart of town.
Methodology
As we've seen, the Oregon coast is full of beautiful scenery and picturesque towns. However, choosing the five best for an affordable retirement is easier said than done, which is why we based our rankings on a few criteria.
First, as we discovered in this thread on r/OregonCoast, one of the main issues with retiring along the coastline is a relative lack of access to comprehensive medical care. So we picked places that either have decent options in the city or are somewhat close to major urban centers like Portland, Eugene, or Corvallis.
Next, because the goal is choosing picturesque and affordable cities, we ranked them based on how beautiful they are and how easy it is to live affordably. For example, since Seaside is a much larger tourist city, it's a little pricier than other options on this list (but the closest to Portland), so it took the number five spot. Finally, since I used to be an Oregon local, I included some personal perspective based on my experiences visiting these places.