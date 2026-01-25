The Most Utterly Charming Coastal And Island Lighthouses You Can Stay In Across America
Lighthouses have a certain mystique. Often isolated and set against the picturesque backdrop of the raging sea, they're practically purpose-built for scenic charm, even though their real purpose is far more practical. That many of them have guided ships safely to port for centuries only adds to the romance of the picture. So if you've ever dreamed about being the keeper of a remote lighthouse with a breathtaking ocean view, you're certainly not alone — and there are a bunch you can now stay at.
You'll find renovated lighthouses and lighthouse facilities open to guests in 14 U.S. states. From charming, upscale bed-and-breakfasts to rustic lodgings that host volunteer lighthouse keepers, these stays span a wide range of styles across both coasts and the lighthouse-rich Great Lakes region. Some are fully operational lighthouses even now, while others might surprise you with just how many creative ways resourceful locals have come up with to repurpose historic lighthouses for the modern era.
That variety means that your lighthouse stay can be just about anything you want. Luxury romantic getaways are plentiful, as are vacation rentals for the whole family. Some require applications, some have no more than two guest rooms, others require a hike to reach — you'd be surprised at the variety of lighthouse lodgings to be had across America. So if that sounds like the perfect tranquil escape, check out one of these 10 extraordinary lighthouse stays.
East Brother Light Station, California
The rocky coast of Northern California boasts several lighthouses you can stay in, but the gorgeous Victorian lighthouse, East Brother Light Station in the San Francisco Bay Area town of Richmond, is a particular standout. Since its 1873 construction, this stately Victorian lighthouse and fog signal have perched atop a promontory overlooking the San Francisco Bay, and now, rather than guiding ships into port, the light station is a high-end bed-and-breakfast with five unique guest rooms, luxurious full breakfasts and multi-course dinners every day, and a tranquil seaside ambience that you wouldn't expect to find so close to some of California's largest cities. What's more, East Brother Light Station can be booked out for group events and weddings.
Each of the inn's rooms is furnished in period-accurate style, and menus rotate seasonally so that the sumptuous dining room fare is never the same two visits in a row. All of that makes East Brother Lighthouse the place to head if you're looking for a romantic California getaway that isn't in wine country. It's an especially ideal choice given its proximity to bigger destinations: You won't even have to drive an hour to reach it from San Francisco International Airport.
Raspberry Island, Michigan Island & Sand Island Lighthouses, Wisconsin
Now here's a lighthouse stay that couldn't be more different than the tranquil luxury of the East Brother Light Station. Located in scenic rural Wisconsin, these three lighthouses in the Midwest's most majestic collection of islands, the Apostle Islands National Lakeshore area, are not only much more rustic but also come with a job description. Managed by the National Park Service, each of these three lighthouses is open for applications to volunteer as a temporary lighthouse keeper — a position that entails caring for the lighthouse and giving tours to visitors while living there (most positions require at least two volunteers) for a period of a few weeks at a time.
As you might expect, the work can be strenuous, and supplies are so sparse that those staying over a month are given a free trip back to the mainland to restock. But if you're looking for seclusion or a place to learn what it's really like to maintain a lighthouse, this is a perfect opportunity to do it.
That said, a stint as a lighthouse keeper at one of the three Apostle Islands lighthouses will take a lot of planning to pull off. Applications are required, and volunteer positions aren't always open, so you'll have to wait for an opening. Plus, the National Park Service asks for a commitment of several weeks from prospective volunteers. Between waiting for an opening and applying, this is a trip that might be years in the making. But for those who are willing to rough it and interested in the day-to-day life of the keeper of a secluded lighthouse, this is one of the best spots.
Saugerties Lighthouse, New York
Striking a balance of rustic seclusion and Victorian elegance, Saugerties Lighthouse in New York's Hudson River Valley, one of New York's most charming fall destinations, is best described as a retreat. Unlike the last lighthouse stay we highlighted, here you'll have neither chores to do nor supply runs to worry about, and you'll have the chance to sleep in the elegance of a restored Victorian house. That said, it's no breezy weekend retreat: you'll have to approach the inn via a half-mile nature trail from the nearest road, no matter what the season, since outdoor activities are one of the area's main draws. It's also fairly exclusive, open only Thursday through Sunday, with only two guest rooms.
Oh, and don't expect your phone to light up with work emails, either. Saugerties Lighthouse has minimal Wi-Fi, no television, and an analog outlook that encourages visitors to switch off their electronics and savor the tranquil world around them. You'll sleep in comfort and eat hearty meals cooked by the owner, but you'll also do without high-speed internet, direct car access, and air conditioning in the summer. Comfortable? Absolutely. Convenient? Not always. But that's what makes this such an appealing choice for world-weary weekend trippers tired of the urban hustle.
Big Bay Point Lighthouse, Minnesota
Of the lighthouse accommodations on this list, very few can claim that they're still being used for the purpose for which they were designed. Big Bay Point Lighthouse in Michigan is one of the very few: The brightest light on Lake Superior is still guiding vessels to port to this day. As such, you won't be staying in the working lighthouse itself if you book a trip: It's the adjacent buildings that were converted into an inn in 1986. But that's hardly a knock on the place when it's exactly what makes Big Bay Point Lighthouse one of the most unique lighthouse stays around, and a chance to enjoy the beauty of Michigan's Upper Peninsula in laid-back but comfortable surroundings.
It's also got scenery for days, with five guest rooms looking out over Lake Superior. Want some pampering? There's an on-call masseuse. The inn's 40 acres of forest are home to all manner of woodland creatures and cut by trails perfect for exploring on foot, bike, skis, or snowshoes. There's also the building itself, which is listed in the National Register of Historic Places and charmingly restored for both comfort and convenience. All of that combined makes for a beautiful retreat that offers as much diversion as it does seclusion.
Cove Point Lighthouse, Maryland
The trouble with staying in a lighthouse is that they're rather compact. If you're traveling with family or a group, you may not find the idea of being squeezed into a lighthouse together too appealing. Enter Cove Point Lighthouse in Maryland with a perfect solution: The local Calvert Marine Museum has converted the former keeper's quarters into a duplex for rental, and you may rent half of the house to experience a slice of the lighthouse keeper's life in far more spacious surroundings than an ordinary lighthouse would allow.
And if you're worried that staying outside of the lighthouse itself will dent the historic charm of the experience, don't be. This National Register of Historic Places-listed complex is still managed by the museum and open to the public for tours. Though the duplex has been updated with modern amenities like full kitchens and laundry facilities, it's also retained its original look whenever possible. All of that to say that the Cove Point Light Station is a great pick for travelers who are curious about the novelty of a lighthouse stay but ultimately just want a quirky, secluded escape in the highest possible comfort.
Burnt Coat Harbor Light Station, Maine
The coast of Southern Maine has its fair share of marquee attractions: Acadia National Park and its uber-photogenic gateway town of Bar Harbor, to name two. So why the charming Burnt Coat Harbor Light Station, located on Maine's remote secret island, Swan's Island, isn't among them is beyond us. Maybe that has something to do with its seclusion: You have to take a ferry to reach the island. Or perhaps it's the exclusivity: The lighthouse keeper's apartment only sleeps two, essentially limiting this lighthouse stay to solo travelers and couples. Whatever the reason, it's for the best that this one stays a hidden gem, because a more picturesque piece of the Maine coast would be hard to come by anywhere else.
As a fully-functional former residence, the guest area of the Burnt Coat Harbor Lighthouse is equipped with a kitchen, bathroom, and bedroom in an intimate upstairs apartment. But it's also a shared space, as the lighthouse itself is a local tourist attraction and is open to the public on a part-time basis in the summer months. Guests will have to get used to stumbling across visitors when they leave the private apartment, but that's all part of the fun of this lively, immersive experience. That, plus the constant view from the window of boat traffic plying the local waters, gives this lighthouse a lived-in, purposeful feel that you might not find at more commercialized lighthouse inns.
Heceta Head Lighthouse, Oregon
Think of a lighthouse, and you might imagine a lonely white building jutting out into a dark, angry sea. Heceta Head Lighthouse, set 206 feet above the ocean against a backdrop of lushly forested sea cliffs on a picturesque stretch of the central Oregon coast, begs to differ. It's one of the most-photographed lighthouses in the region — and, of course, you can stay there. The Lightkeeper's Cottage has been converted into a cozy B&B, and if you fancy a turn as the imaginary keeper of this still-operational lighthouse, each of its six rooms includes spectacular views. If you like your lighthouses juxtaposed against the verdant beauty of the rain-soaked Pacific Northwest, Heceta Head Lighthouse is the one for you.
As both a notable historic site and a scenic landmark, the lighthouse is also open to day visitors, and its scenic setting makes it a very popular venue for weddings and other events calling for a photoworthy backdrop. Plus, Heceta Head Lighthouse isn't terribly far from many of the other Oregon coast gems, like Yachats, that make the region so popular as a road trip destination; if you're passing through, you might want to consider adding a lighthouse stay to break up the monotony of nights spent in a van, hotel, or tent. This is far from the only breathtaking spot on the Oregon coast, but it's easily one of the finest.
Cape Hatteras Lighthouses, North Carolina
The Outer Banks are always in style. North Carolina's best-known stretch of coast isn't just its own biggest tourist draw — it's also one of the most trending destinations in the U.S., and with white sand and abundant sunshine, it's easy to see why. But that beach resort vibe is not quite the appeal of the Cape Hatteras lighthouses, dotted along the Outer Banks on Bodie, Hatteras, and Ocracoke Islands. Remember those Apostle Islands lighthouses we talked about before that offer weeks-long volunteer opportunities? That's the same setup you'll find here in North Carolina, except — it could be argued — that the year-round weather is markedly nicer on the Outer Banks.
When volunteer positions become available, applicants can submit a bid to be chosen for a stint of six weeks or longer as a caretaker of one of the Bodie Island, Cape Hatteras (pictured above), or Ocracoke Island lighthouses. Your job title comes with a trailer pad and supplies, and you'll be expected to work a near-full-time schedule caring for the lighthouse and the surrounding area during your stay. It's a little more intense than the current job description of the Apostle Islands lighthouse position, but in return, it's much more accessible and far less remote than the upper reaches of Wisconsin. Plus, you'll get a stunning Outer Banks sunset every night and proximity to some of the most beloved and photogenic lighthouses in the U.S. And isn't that a pretty good return on your investment?
Browns Point Lighthouse, Washington
You would be hard-pressed to find a more charming Victorian cottage than the one that used to house the keeper of Washington State's Brown Point Lighthouse, and luckily for us normal 21st-century folk, it's now an Airbnb property kitted out for modern-day comfort. And with three bedrooms, a full kitchen, and all the conveniences you would need for a hassle-free stay, this is one that equally suits a family vacation or a week of remote work. Though it's billed as a "keeper for a fee"-type experience, don't be fooled: You won't have any actual duties as "honorary lighthouse keeper," and this restored 1903 cottage is definitely a place to unwind.
Brown Point Lighthouse is also unusually well-endowed with scenic charm, from its panoramic views of Puget Sound to the far-off peaks of the Olympic Mountains. Every lighthouse has waterfront views, sure, but at how many of them are you likely to spot a bald eagle or a pod of orcas? It's like a single-frame snapshot of the best of the Pacific Northwest. We propose this one as an excellent pick for those who may be curious about the lighthouse stay experience but really just want a beautiful, relaxing vacation spot to hunker down for a few days of unwinding.
Rose Island Lighthouse, Rhode Island
Not far from the lifestyles of the rich and famous hub of Newport, Rhode Island, you'll find a well-kept secret with just as much charm: the historic Rose Island Lighthouse complex with stunning views. Located just off the coast of Providence, it's home to a former military fort, a wildlife refuge, and a preserved historic lighthouse, two of which have been converted into lodgings for stays of two nights or longer. This follows a long history as an operational lighthouse before it was decommissioned in 1970, saved by local advocacy in the 1980s, and re-lit in 1993; these days, it's a rustic vacation spot (some facilities don't have electricity or plumbing) for an escape from the nearby cities.
While on site, guests can choose one of four places to stay: the former lighthouse keeper's apartment, the first floor of the lighthouse's in-house museum, the barracks of a former military fort on the site, or the fog horn room. Available facilities at each site vary, but you'll find cozy rooms and stunning views of the Lower Narragansett Bay no matter which you select. Expect tranquility and — birders rejoice — abundant birdlife thanks to the nearby wildlife refuge.
Methodology
When assembling this roundup of the best lighthouses to stay in across the U.S., we had a few things to keep in mind. First, and most obviously, all 10 picks had to boast spectacular scenery and impressive architecture.
Then, we thought about location. Because lighthouses are limited to states with access to large bodies of water, this list doesn't cover every corner of the country, but it does include accommodations in as many of the 14 eligible states as possible. An even balance between the East Coast, West Coast, and Great Lakes was another goal for finding a lighthouse stay that is as close to you as possible.
Finally, we wanted an option on this list for every travel style and preference, from luxury to more rustic — like volunteer-run lighthouses where you can apply for a temporary keeper position. While not every lighthouse on this list is likely to be to your taste, that variety means that you'll probably find one that can offer you exactly the vacation you were imagining when you clicked on this article.