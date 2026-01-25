The Most Utterly Charming Coastal And Island Lighthouses You Can Stay In Across America

Lighthouses have a certain mystique. Often isolated and set against the picturesque backdrop of the raging sea, they're practically purpose-built for scenic charm, even though their real purpose is far more practical. That many of them have guided ships safely to port for centuries only adds to the romance of the picture. So if you've ever dreamed about being the keeper of a remote lighthouse with a breathtaking ocean view, you're certainly not alone — and there are a bunch you can now stay at.

You'll find renovated lighthouses and lighthouse facilities open to guests in 14 U.S. states. From charming, upscale bed-and-breakfasts to rustic lodgings that host volunteer lighthouse keepers, these stays span a wide range of styles across both coasts and the lighthouse-rich Great Lakes region. Some are fully operational lighthouses even now, while others might surprise you with just how many creative ways resourceful locals have come up with to repurpose historic lighthouses for the modern era.

That variety means that your lighthouse stay can be just about anything you want. Luxury romantic getaways are plentiful, as are vacation rentals for the whole family. Some require applications, some have no more than two guest rooms, others require a hike to reach — you'd be surprised at the variety of lighthouse lodgings to be had across America. So if that sounds like the perfect tranquil escape, check out one of these 10 extraordinary lighthouse stays.