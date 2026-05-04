Canada's Rustic Peninsula Town Is A Coastal Charmer With A Stunning Sandy Beach, History, And Fishing
As Canada's prime "ocean playground," Nova Scotia is home to thousands of miles of coastline dotted with historic fishing ports and towns dishing up fresh seafood. Protruding on the Bay of Fundy, Nova Scotia's South Shore region is renowned for featuring the above — in addition to lighthouses, historic trails, and scenic, sandy beaches galore. Located between Liverpool and Shelburne, the small town of Lockeport is a good example of a quintessential Nova Scotian fishing town, with colonial foundations dating back to the 18th century.
One of Lockeport's best-known locations is the photogenic Crescent Beach, with over a mile of white sand and easy access to amenities close by. Glimmering waves, soft sands, and storied streets and buildings are not the town's only attractions, though. From its location on the prolific waters of Allendale Bay, Lockeport is also a hotspot for fishing, and it even hosts an annual Sea Derby in late summer — which boasts the title of the longest-running sea derby in Nova Scotia.
Relax at Lockeport's sandy Crescent Beach
As the country with the longest coastline in the world, it should not come as a surprise that Canada has spectacular shoreline landscapes and picturesque beaches. Among Nova Scotia's most scenic, Crescent Beach is a popular summer spot, with three public access entrances and plenty of on-site facilities — from restrooms to a small learning center — making it an accessible seaside location. Start your day at the Crescent Beach Visitor Information Centre (open seasonally) to learn about the history and ocean ecosystems of this corner of the South Shore, before hitting the sun lounger.
Though the beach is popular year-round, visit in summer and you will see people making the most of the short seasonal sunshine — swimming, beachcombing, surfing, or just enjoying a relaxing walk with a view. Indeed, the beach's picturesque character even temporarily earned it a spot on the Canadian $50 bill, as part of the 1954 Canadian Landscape Series. Birdwatching on Crescent Beach is another popular activity, thanks to shorebirds nesting there seasonally. While the region is home to over 450 species of visiting and resident birds, winged wonders are not the only wildlife. Scanning the waves, you may also spot seals and swordfish further away from the shore.
Linking the thin sliver of Crescent Beach to the town of Lockeport and the wider peninsula is the Lockeport Walking Trail, a 3-mile boardwalk path which offers glimpses of dunes, salt marshes, and quaint fishing boats.
Discover Lockeport's history and enduring fishing culture
This region of Nova Scotia is attached to the mainland through a thin causeway, and it was originally known as "Ragged Islands." The town of Lockeport was named after Jonathan Locke, the leader of one of two Massachusetts-born families who came to the area in 1762 looking to set up their fortune in the fishing-rich waters of the Allendale Bay. Those who want to learn more about the town's rich history can visit the Locke Homestead, which overlooks the town harbor. Another historic remnant of the colonial era is Lockeport's first school, dating to 1845. Today, it is open to the public in the summer as the Little School Museum, and it has historical artifacts from the area on display.
Lockeport still attracts fishing aficionados, especially during its annual Sea Derby — which has been going since 1992. Usually, between 35 and 50 boats take part in the derby, under the supervision of the Department of Fisheries. This one-off event aside, the South Shores are teeming with catch year-round, including mackerel, striped bass, pollock, Atlantic cod, and flounder, among others. While you do not need a specific fishing license for saltwater fishing in Nova Scotia, it is always best to check local regulations ahead of setting up the rod and bait.
You can reach Lockeport in approximately two hours from the province's vibrant capital, Halifax, which has maritime history and unique European vibes. Whether you are after a fresh seafood feast or a UNESCO World Heritage site to explore, it is worth making a stop along the way in the colorful and chic coastal town of Lunenburg, located roughly halfway between Halifax and Lockeport.