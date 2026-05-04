Canada's Rustic Peninsula Town Is A Coastal Charmer With A Stunning Sandy Beach, History, And Fishing

This region of Nova Scotia is attached to the mainland through a thin causeway, and it was originally known as "Ragged Islands." The town of Lockeport was named after Jonathan Locke, the leader of one of two Massachusetts-born families who came to the area in 1762 looking to set up their fortune in the fishing-rich waters of the Allendale Bay. Those who want to learn more about the town's rich history can visit the Locke Homestead, which overlooks the town harbor. Another historic remnant of the colonial era is Lockeport's first school, dating to 1845. Today, it is open to the public in the summer as the Little School Museum, and it has historical artifacts from the area on display.

Lockeport still attracts fishing aficionados, especially during its annual Sea Derby — which has been going since 1992. Usually, between 35 and 50 boats take part in the derby, under the supervision of the Department of Fisheries. This one-off event aside, the South Shores are teeming with catch year-round, including mackerel, striped bass, pollock, Atlantic cod, and flounder, among others. While you do not need a specific fishing license for saltwater fishing in Nova Scotia, it is always best to check local regulations ahead of setting up the rod and bait.

You can reach Lockeport in approximately two hours from the province's vibrant capital, Halifax, which has maritime history and unique European vibes. Whether you are after a fresh seafood feast or a UNESCO World Heritage site to explore, it is worth making a stop along the way in the colorful and chic coastal town of Lunenburg, located roughly halfway between Halifax and Lockeport.