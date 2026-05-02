Ohio's Majestic Drive Along Lake Erie's Shore Is A Road Trip Lined With Beaches, Vineyards, And Parks
America's vast road network encompasses some incredible scenic byways, and there's no shortage of road trip destinations to discover. But the Great Lakes region is particularly enticing for road trips, largely due to the unmatched beauty near the shorelines of these impressive bodies of water. And along Lake Erie in Ohio, you'll find a byway that meanders past beaches, vineyards, and parks, making it ideal for an adventurous weekend getaway. Stretching from Conneaut on the Ohio-Pennsylvania border to Toledo on the state's Michigan border, the Lake Erie Coastal Ohio Scenic Byway is 293 miles long. For the most part, you'll follow either Highway 20 or State Route 531, rarely veering more than 5 miles from the shoreline.
This scenic byway goes through Cleveland, in addition to cozy rural Ohio communities and small towns that dot the Lake Erie shoreline, giving you endless possibilities for weekend (or week-long) road trips. Several state parks with Lake Erie beach access are an easy detour for swimming and soaking up some rays. Local and community parks are also plentiful along the Lake Erie Coastal Ohio Scenic Byway, providing a chance to get out and stretch your legs, have a picnic, and take in the beauty of Lake Erie.
Part of this majestic drive winds you through Ohio's wine country, where the lake and land come together to form the ideal microclimate for vineyards. Northeast Ohio's Ashtabula County, which is just a 30-minute drive from the Pennsylvania border, is home to more than 30 wineries, and the region grows over 50% of Ohio's grapes. Plan to stop at a single winery where you can grab a bottle of your favorite Pinot to enjoy at your next overnight stop, or stay in the area a few nights so you can sample wines from multiple wineries. No matter your preferences, this 293-mile scenic byway seems to have something for everyone.
Relax at one of Lake Erie's abundant sandy beaches
As the warmest and shallowest of the five Great Lakes, Lake Erie attracts swimmers and sunbathers to its sandy shores as soon as the weather warms up. Ohio has more than 300 miles of Lake Erie shoreline within its borders, and you'll pass many miles of this while driving along the scenic byway. Regardless of whether you leave from Toledo or Conneaut, you won't be far from a gorgeous Ohio state park with beach access. Only a 20-minute drive from Toledo is Maumee Bay State Park, which boasts two sand beaches — one is on Lake Erie, the other is on the park's inland lake. If you start your road trip in Conneaut, you're less than an hour from Headlands Beach State Park, which boasts the largest natural sand beach in Ohio. The 35 acres of sand along Lake Erie's shoreline provide plenty of room for sunbathers and swimmers to spread out, and the path that runs along the back of the dunes gives hikers and bikers a nice view of the beach and lake.
State parks aren't the only spots you can stop off for a little beach time on a road trip along Lake Erie's shore. Small communities like Mitiwanga, between Cleveland and Toledo, offer a quiet lakeside retreat with scenic beaches and rentals. And about 20 minutes northeast of Cleveland, Euclid Beach Park, which sits where the once-famous Euclid Beach Amusement Park used to operate, is highly rated with 4.7 stars on Google. "A free beach with great views of the lake, downtown, and an awesome sign," said one Google reviewer. That "awesome sign" would be the large Cleveland script sign, written in white cursive and a popular spot for photos at Euclid Beach Park.
Explore vineyards and parks along Lake Erie Coastal Ohio Scenic Byway
Since the byway rolls on for nearly 300 miles, consider taking a few breaks at the many parks and wineries dotting the landscape. The laid-back tasting room at Buccia Vineyard Winery offers a variety of wines as well as craft beers and cocktails. It's also a quaint bed and breakfast with suites for travelers who want to stay and enjoy the serenity of the vineyard. A short 5 miles from Buccia is Ohio's original and oldest estate vineyard, Markko Vineyard. Specializing in European Vinifera grapes, Markko Vineyard has been part of the Conneaut wine community for over 50 years. This winery gets 4.8 stars on Google and 4.2 stars on Tripadvior, where one reviewer says, "If you enjoy wine and want to discover how good Ohio wine can be, visit Markko."
Beyond wineries, you'll find plenty of green spaces and parks near the byway. Small community parks with playgrounds and lake views aren't hard to come by, and this road tripper's Google review said, "After being on the road over 10 hours, Osborne Park was a nice area to get some steps and stretch our legs. The park is very well-maintained. We enjoyed the fresh air and view of the lake." Osborne Park is about 30 minutes northeast of Cleveland, making it a good spot to stop if you want to be out of the city.
The Old Woman Creek National Estuarine Research Reserve is another fabulous destination for nature-lovers. This reserve is a sensitive ecosystem that represents one of the few remaining natural estuaries in Ohio. It's a place where land and water meet, creating a wide range of habitats for native plants and animals. You can get to the estuary within about an hour's drive of either Cleveland or Toledo, so it's the perfect halfway point on a road trip between the two cities.