Ohio's Majestic Drive Along Lake Erie's Shore Is A Road Trip Lined With Beaches, Vineyards, And Parks

America's vast road network encompasses some incredible scenic byways, and there's no shortage of road trip destinations to discover. But the Great Lakes region is particularly enticing for road trips, largely due to the unmatched beauty near the shorelines of these impressive bodies of water. And along Lake Erie in Ohio, you'll find a byway that meanders past beaches, vineyards, and parks, making it ideal for an adventurous weekend getaway. Stretching from Conneaut on the Ohio-Pennsylvania border to Toledo on the state's Michigan border, the Lake Erie Coastal Ohio Scenic Byway is 293 miles long. For the most part, you'll follow either Highway 20 or State Route 531, rarely veering more than 5 miles from the shoreline.

This scenic byway goes through Cleveland, in addition to cozy rural Ohio communities and small towns that dot the Lake Erie shoreline, giving you endless possibilities for weekend (or week-long) road trips. Several state parks with Lake Erie beach access are an easy detour for swimming and soaking up some rays. Local and community parks are also plentiful along the Lake Erie Coastal Ohio Scenic Byway, providing a chance to get out and stretch your legs, have a picnic, and take in the beauty of Lake Erie.

Part of this majestic drive winds you through Ohio's wine country, where the lake and land come together to form the ideal microclimate for vineyards. Northeast Ohio's Ashtabula County, which is just a 30-minute drive from the Pennsylvania border, is home to more than 30 wineries, and the region grows over 50% of Ohio's grapes. Plan to stop at a single winery where you can grab a bottle of your favorite Pinot to enjoy at your next overnight stop, or stay in the area a few nights so you can sample wines from multiple wineries. No matter your preferences, this 293-mile scenic byway seems to have something for everyone.