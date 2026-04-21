The 9 Best Great Lakes Road Trips That Promise Unmatched Adventure And Beauty
Spanning Canada and the U.S. and touching numerous states between the Northeast and the Midwest, the Great Lakes are expansive and diverse. With virtually endless opportunities for outdoor recreation and enjoying cultural hubs across the region, a road trip is a fantastic way to get to know America's five stunning Great Lakes. Some routes are very well known, such as the Great Lakes Circle Tour, a series of routes organized by the Great Lakes Commission in the late 1980s that linked numerous existing byways and established the ultimate road trip itinerary, indicated with green signs along the highway. While it's a wonderful way to experience the Great Lakes, it's by no means the only way to experience a scenic drive — especially if you don't have a ton of time.
You'll need a passport to cross the international border, but both the U.S. and Canada encompass huge stretches of Great Lakes frontage, so even if you don't want to plan international travel, there's plenty to explore. Some areas are more urban, such as along the northwestern shore of Lake Ontario, which is home to Toronto. Chicago is a huge presence on the southwest edge of Lake Michigan, while Lake Erie is sprinkled with cities like Buffalo, Cleveland, Toledo, and Detroit. Alternatively, head to more rugged, natural areas like Michigan's Upper Peninsula and Ontario's Georgian Bay. Below, explore nine road trips that make for serene, scenic, and adventurous getaways.
Lake Superior Circle Tour
All of the Great Lakes Circle Tours can be driven clockwise or counterclockwise, depending on your itinerary. The Lake Superior Circle Tour is among the most popular thanks to this true inland sea's massive surface area, which is the largest in the world. The route officially covers 1,300 miles and passes along Minnesota's North Shore, northern Wisconsin, the Upper Peninsula of Michigan, and southern Ontario. It's possible to do the whole thing in a week or a little less, but to really make the most of it, plan for two weeks, if possible.
Starting in Michigan, head to Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore, where gems like Miners Beach offer a quintessentially Upper Peninsula experience. This is a great place to paddle along dramatic cliffs or hike an iconic trail like the 10.4-mile Chapel Loop. Around 300 miles west, in northern Wisconsin, Apostle Islands National Lakeshore is renowned for its sea caves, which make for an exciting sightseeing opportunity. Camp on 18 of the park's 21 islands to experience Lake Superior nature at its best.
In Minnesota, cozy up at the unique South Pier Inn in Duluth, which sits at the foot of the iconic Aerial Lift Bridge and provides stunning views of the harbor. North of the city, there are a whopping eight state parks along Lake Superior, which are ideal for hiking, spotting lighthouses, and learning about the area's layered histories. Once you head into Ontario, the route is a bit more remote past Thunder Bay. Take a short detour to Kakabeka Falls Provincial Park to see Canada's second-tallest waterfall, then continue around the lake's forested northern shoreline through picturesque small towns and numerous other provincial parks until you reach Sault Ste. Marie and head back into Michigan.
Lake Michigan Circle Tour
Much like its northern cousin, Lake Michigan's Circle Tour is a long-distance route that comprises diverse cities, state and national parks, beaches, and more. It spans Indiana, Michigan, Wisconsin, and Illinois, and covers about 1,100 miles. This unique adventure is a great choice if you prefer more access to towns and cities along the way, as it not only passes directly through Chicago, the nation's third-largest city, but you have the option to experience Milwaukee, Green Bay, Michigan's storybook "art coast," and many more communities in between — not to mention glorious places to hike, islands to explore, and plenty of spots to camp. It's a good idea to plan for at least 10 days to two weeks on the road.
If you start in Chicago and head north, make sure to detour into the Door County peninsula, Wisconsin's hidden gem of a summer vacation destination, full of charming towns, nature, and outdoor recreation like at Whitefish Bay State Park's sandy beaches and wild beauty. Continuing north, farm fields gradually give way to evergreen forests, and you'll find opportunities for fishing, kayaking, and more in areas like Escanaba River State Forest. The stretch through Michigan's Upper Peninsula follows the iconic U.S. Highway 2, a cross-country route that connects the best of the northern U.S.
Once you make it to St. Ignace, buckle your seatbelts for the 5-mile southbound trip across the landmark Mackinac Bridge. If you have a bit of time, hop on the ferry to the historic and famously car-free Mackinac Island. The route along Lake Michigan's east side is a joy for sunsets and dramatic dunes. Head to Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore for amazing hikes, seasonal hunting, fishing, and some of the most impressive panoramic views around the whole lake.
Lake Erie Coastal Ohio Trail
The Lake Erie Coastal Ohio Trail is a fantastic option for a shorter, more relaxed drive that still offers plenty to see and do. The 293-mile byway along Ohio's Lake Erie shoreline can be completed in a couple of days or extended for a more relaxed pace. If heading from east to west, you'll start in Conneaut, which abuts the Pennsylvania border.
It doesn't take long to reach charming lakefront towns like Ashtabula and Geneva-on-the-Lake, both of which are great gateways to Ashtabula County's wine region and its many historic covered bridges. This is also a spectacular region for fishing, thanks to its rivers and lakes full of walleye, perch, and more. A little further west, stop by Headlands Beach State Park for its sandy shoreline perfect for swimming and birdwatching. About 30 miles west of the park, you'll reach the energetic urban hub of Cleveland. Home to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, a world-class zoo, museums, and plenty of places to eat, it's a fun city stop along the way.
From there, head west to Sandusky and post up for a night in Hotel Breakers, Ohio's beachfront resort, crowned the best amusement park hotel in America in 2026. Located on Cedar Point, a Six Flags amusement park known as the "roller coaster capital of the world," this is the place to go for thrills. The route culminates on the western end at Toledo, which also boasts a slew of great museums and plenty of places to stay and grab a bite. Head to the National Museum of the Great Lakes to learn more about the region and its history.
Lake Erie Circle Tour
If a few hundred miles of Lake Erie just doesn't cut it, but taking on Lake Superior or Lake Michigan feels like too big a commitment, there's another Circle Tour for that. In fact, as the second-smallest Great Lake, Erie's loop can be completed in 629 miles without detours, traversing Ontario, Michigan, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and New York. It's great for a trip lasting around a week to 10 days.
Popular starting points for the Lake Erie Circle Tour are either Detroit on the western side or Buffalo on the eastern side. You'll also pass through Toledo, Cleveland, and Erie, a Pennsylvania lakefront haven of walkable trails. In Buffalo, you definitely won't want to miss a short detour north to the legendary Niagara Falls, where the Niagara River flows between Lake Erie and Lake Ontario, dropping nearly 180 feet all at once at this huge cascade. It's a great spot to get up close and personal on an adventurous Maiden of the Mist boat ride or a trek behind the falls in tunnels that are more than a century old.
Along the northern edge, in Ontario, you'll find rural communities and charming lakeside towns. If nature and stunning shorelines are up your alley, head to Point Abino for its striking lighthouse and Point Pelee National Park for hiking and biking trails, plus superb paddling through its impressively eco-diverse habitats. About three hours east, head out onto the pristine beaches of Long Point National Wildlife Area, where fragile dunes are protected along with the feeding and nesting grounds of dozens of migratory birds. No matter what side of the border you're on, the availability of fishing charters provides a unique way to take advantage of Lake Erie's crop of yellow perch, walleye, steelhead, and more.
Great Lakes Highlights Loop
Covering 10,500 miles of shoreline, the Great Lakes Highlights Loop, compiled by Shannon Lowery at Visit USA Parks, is a pull-out-all-the-stops kind of itinerary. This is the kind of route that it's a good idea to block off several weeks or a couple of months for, but of course, it's wholly customizable, so you can easily use this as a starting point to build your own itinerary. Unlike the full Great Lakes Circle Tour, this route favors the most impressive stops along the way, namely national parks, cultural hubs, and natural wonders, and it doesn't stick strictly to shorelines. The route also stays completely within the U.S., so no passport is required.
Lowery's route emphasizes Lake Michigan and southern Lake Superior. It starts in Detroit and takes you on a roundabout journey to Chicago, but you can easily tackle it in the opposite direction. From Detroit, drive clear across Michigan to the eastern shore of Lake Michigan, then work your way north through the underrated, cozy, beautiful town of Manistee and along Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore. Take hikes, soak in the sunset, and enjoy the welcoming vibe of local towns. You'll continue north over the Mackinac Bridge and work your way along the Upper Peninsula's Lake Superior coastline for gorgeous forests, cabin stays, and adventurous boat tours like those offered by Riptide Ride at Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore.
Plan for a remote nature experience and hop a ferry from Copper Harbor, Michigan, to Isle Royale, a remote national park in the Midwest bursting with adventure. Then, as you make your way down through northeastern Wisconsin, add in a detour to Door County for camping at lively state parks, kayaking, biking, and more, before continuing south to Milwaukee or Chicago.
North Channel of Lake Huron, Ontario
Western Lake Huron is Michigan's domain, while its eastern expanse belongs to Ontario, where you'll find the serene North Channel, characterized by rocky Canadian Shield archipelagos and gorgeous views. For an itinerary that marks the shortest journey on this list in terms of miles, but is a real winner when it comes to tranquility, it's an ideal route for bringing along SUP boards or kayaks. Or, hop in the boat and fish for bass, walleye, trout, and more in this area sometimes referred to as "The Caribbean of the North." Stop by the Municipal Marina of the town of Spanish for lovely views of the area's islands. And in Echo Bay, just east of Sault Ste. Marie, don't miss a stop at the "Giant Loonie," a monumental sculpture of Canada's $1 coin.
Depending on how much time you have, stick to the north shore for a trip spanning just one or two days, or extend your trip to Manitoulin Island, a Canadian gem with secret swimming holes and small-town charm. It's also a cinch to link this route to the Georgian Bay Coastal Route — more on that below — if you have a week or two to explore.
When we say "road trip," we normally think of car or motorcycle travel, but the North Channel is a spectacular spot for biking, too, whether you prefer short stints or a long-distance trek. The Great Lakes Waterfront Trail is a giant cycle route spanning more than 2,200 miles in Ontario along Lake Huron, Lake Erie, Lake Ontario, and the St. Lawrence River, and a segment along the North Channel extends about 235 to 355 miles, depending on which islands you visit.
Georgian Bay Coastal Route, Lake Huron, Ontario
At more than 800 miles, the Georgian Bay Coastal Route is a gorgeous loop with islands to hop, beaches to relax on, bluffs to paddle around, national and provincial parks to explore, and much more. It's a good idea to give yourself at least 12 days to complete this journey. The area is home to a handful of national parks, including Fathom Five National Marine Park, Bruce Peninsula National Park, and the aptly named Georgian Bay Islands National Park, Canada's smallest, with trails and beach camping.
Along with the North Channel, the journey encompasses the entirety of this huge Lake Huron inlet, including a ferry connection between Manitoulin Island and the Bruce Peninsula. Detour to the natural paradise of Killarney Provincial Park, where canoeing is a timeless way to experience the tranquil waterscape. Numerous waterfront resorts and cottages offer stays with unbeatable views of the crystal-clear water, and marinas such as Georgian Bay Marina in Parry Sound offer boat rentals and a range of private guided boat tours. In Midland, delve into history at Sainte-Marie among the Hurons, a living history museum that shares the story of the first European settlement in Ontario, dating to 1639. You can even book a cabin on the grounds for a unique stay.
On the Bruce Peninsula, take a dip at a popular — and gorgeous — spot known as The Grotto, where turquoise water and unique rock formations comprise a stunning backdrop for your swim. Once you dry out, head out on a segment of the Bruce Trail, a 550-mile hiking route that holds the distinction of being both the longest and oldest formal walking route in Canada.
Lake Ontario Circle Tour
With stops in Toronto and Hamilton, Ontario, plus Rochester in upstate New York, the Lake Ontario Circle Tour is a gem for experiencing cultural hubs, natural landmarks, and beautiful parks. This route stretches about 850 miles without detours, so you'll want to give yourself at least a week to 10 days to take it all in. Heading eastbound from Toronto, set up camp for the night at Presqu'ile Provincial Park, which features a whopping eight campgrounds and opportunities for easy hikes with beautiful lake views, plus water activities like fishing and boating. Continue toward Kingston, where you can hop a ferry south to Wolfe Island, then across the international border to New York state.
New York's Lake Ontario shoreline is dotted with beaches and recreation areas, such as the unusual Chimney Bluffs State Park, which features tall, spire-like rock formations overlooking the water. Meander your way westward to Rochester, where The Strong National Museum of Play is a top-notch place to bring the kids for elaborate, educational, interactive exhibits. Then, stop at Golden Hill State Park, where you can camp or rent the Thirty Mile Point Lighthouse Cottage for a truly unique lakefront stay.
Along the New York shoreline, a marvelous collection of more than two dozen historic lighthouses awaits — a unique treat for those who can't get enough of maritime heritage. Spot them along a scenic byway known as the Great Lakes Seaway Trail, which extends along New York's bank of the St. Lawrence River, continues along the southern shore of Lake Ontario and past Niagara Falls, then culminates in Erie, Pennsylvania.
Great Lakes Circle Road Trip
The big kahuna. The OG. The Great Lakes Circle Tour is about as epic as it gets when it comes to road trip adventures in this region because it traverses virtually every shoreline. Explore Michigan's Motor City, camp in numerous national forests, ride the iconic Ferris wheel on Chicago's Navy Pier, soak up the drama of Niagara Falls, and everything in between. While it's essentially a sum of all of the parts listed above, we'd be remiss not to mention it.
This bucket-list road trip route comprises individual Circle Tours around all five lakes, with the option to take a dogleg up and down the St. Lawrence River, which is a feature that sets it apart. Explore this area of southern Quebec and its dramatic landscapes like the Saguenay Fjord, protected within a national park about three hours north of Québec City — a perfect place to kayak and go whale-watching. Or visit the province's largest city, Montréal, for charming Paris vibes at a lower cost and fewer crowds.
In total, the officially designated Circle Tour covers about 6,500 miles, sticking reasonably close to shorelines wherever possible. But the real beauty of it is that due to its size, it can be customized in virtually any way you'd like, with options to add spurs to more remote destinations like Michigan's Keweenaw Peninsula, for example, or Manitoulin Island in Ontario. To really absorb what the area has to offer, give yourself at least 6 weeks to two months to complete it.
Methodology
In addition to the author's experience road-tripping the Circle Tours around Lake Superior and Lake Michigan, along with exploring parts of Lake Erie, we researched regional tourism sites including LakeSuperiorCircleTour.info, LakeMichiganDestinations.com, VisitAshtabulaCounty.com, and more.
Additional information, such as local attractions, distances, and other data, came from GLC.org, NPS.gov, Britannica.com, and other official websites. We also consulted SheLovestoFish.com, LoyaltyTraveler.BoardingArea.com, and BackroadPlanet.com. And to make sure we've shared attractions that are rated highly by visitors, we referenced discussions and reviews on AllTrails, Reddit, Tripadvisor, and Google.