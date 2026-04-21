The 9 Best Great Lakes Road Trips That Promise Unmatched Adventure And Beauty

All of the Great Lakes Circle Tours can be driven clockwise or counterclockwise, depending on your itinerary. The Lake Superior Circle Tour is among the most popular thanks to this true inland sea's massive surface area, which is the largest in the world. The route officially covers 1,300 miles and passes along Minnesota's North Shore, northern Wisconsin, the Upper Peninsula of Michigan, and southern Ontario. It's possible to do the whole thing in a week or a little less, but to really make the most of it, plan for two weeks, if possible.

Starting in Michigan, head to Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore, where gems like Miners Beach offer a quintessentially Upper Peninsula experience. This is a great place to paddle along dramatic cliffs or hike an iconic trail like the 10.4-mile Chapel Loop. Around 300 miles west, in northern Wisconsin, Apostle Islands National Lakeshore is renowned for its sea caves, which make for an exciting sightseeing opportunity. Camp on 18 of the park's 21 islands to experience Lake Superior nature at its best.

In Minnesota, cozy up at the unique South Pier Inn in Duluth, which sits at the foot of the iconic Aerial Lift Bridge and provides stunning views of the harbor. North of the city, there are a whopping eight state parks along Lake Superior, which are ideal for hiking, spotting lighthouses, and learning about the area's layered histories. Once you head into Ontario, the route is a bit more remote past Thunder Bay. Take a short detour to Kakabeka Falls Provincial Park to see Canada's second-tallest waterfall, then continue around the lake's forested northern shoreline through picturesque small towns and numerous other provincial parks until you reach Sault Ste. Marie and head back into Michigan.