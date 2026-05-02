Delaware's Underrated State Park Offers Forest Trails, Rock Climbing, And Waterfalls In Wilmington

Many of Delaware's natural attractions lie along the state's Atlantic coastline, like the pristine Slaughter Beach and its record-breaking horseshoe crab population. Delaware's inland regions are not devoid of natural attractions, however. Even Wilmington, the state's largest city, has beautiful escapes like the storybook suburb of Ashland and its enchanting Winterthur estate. Alapocas Run State Park follows this Delaware tradition with a cloistered stretch of natural beauty within the Wilmington city limits. Though the area around it has been largely industrialized and developed, the park maintains 191 acres of mature forests and river banks within Wilmington.

The focal point of Alapocas Run is the Brandywine River, a tributary of the nearby Christiana River. The park catches the Brandywine in a particularly photogenic stretch, with lots of babbling brook-type shots and even several waterfalls (a rarity in Delaware). One of the most prominent waterfalls flows over an artificial dam on the Brandywine, with a wide ribbon-like cascade surrounded by riverside rocks, forests, and viewing areas. The spillway waterfall is particularly visitor-friendly, as the surrounding banks of the Brandywine are also great spots for a relaxing rest (with a beautiful view of the waterfall).

Depending on the conditions, Alapocas Run may have several smaller waterfalls as well, both on the Brandywine and on the prominent Blue Granite cliffs rising over the park. Alapocas Run's forests are equally rich in scenery, with thriving native flora like flowery Pawpaw trees and their distinctive, edible fruit. Another park highlight is the Blue Ball Barn, notable for its innovative, environmentally-friendly design and attached Delaware Folk Art Collection.