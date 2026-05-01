Between Dayton And Cincinnati Is The Rich, Historic Charm Of Ohio's Oldest Continuously-Operating Hotel

Ohio's famous sports teams and pop culture connections like the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame definitely put the state on the map, but they sometimes put it's history on the backburner. However, you can stumble across historic places even outside of Ohio's major cities. Take Lebanon for example, one of the most charming small towns in Ohio, and one that features the Golden Lamb Restaurant & Hotel. This is not just Ohio's oldest hotel, but also its oldest continuously operating business. Even better, it is just 40 minutes from Cincinnati and Dayton, making it an easy addition to your Buckeye State travel itinerary.

The Golden Lamb Restaurant & Hotel has been part of Lebanon, Ohio's timeless downtown scene since 1803. Celebrated figures in American history like Mark Twain, Harriet Beecher Stowe, and Ulysses S. Grant have all stayed there. Be sure to look at the plaques on some of the hotel room doors to see which rooms housed these famous guests over its two plus centuries of business. The furnishings in these rooms reflect the Golden Lamb's 19th century origins as well. Think ornate headboards and antique wall decor.