Between Dayton And Cincinnati Is The Rich, Historic Charm Of Ohio's Oldest Continuously-Operating Hotel
Ohio's famous sports teams and pop culture connections like the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame definitely put the state on the map, but they sometimes put it's history on the backburner. However, you can stumble across historic places even outside of Ohio's major cities. Take Lebanon for example, one of the most charming small towns in Ohio, and one that features the Golden Lamb Restaurant & Hotel. This is not just Ohio's oldest hotel, but also its oldest continuously operating business. Even better, it is just 40 minutes from Cincinnati and Dayton, making it an easy addition to your Buckeye State travel itinerary.
The Golden Lamb Restaurant & Hotel has been part of Lebanon, Ohio's timeless downtown scene since 1803. Celebrated figures in American history like Mark Twain, Harriet Beecher Stowe, and Ulysses S. Grant have all stayed there. Be sure to look at the plaques on some of the hotel room doors to see which rooms housed these famous guests over its two plus centuries of business. The furnishings in these rooms reflect the Golden Lamb's 19th century origins as well. Think ornate headboards and antique wall decor.
Enjoy made from scratch meals in unique atmospheres at the Golden Lamb
As is the case for many luxurious and historic hotels in America, the Golden Lamb Restaurant & Hotel is allegedly haunted. Visitors can look inside Sarah's Room, from which many hotel guests and staff have heard the stomping of angry feet and seen items move around. Who Sarah is or was remains uncertain, but fans of all things paranormal will want to check out the room and dive into the varying theories.
Whether you stay overnight at the Golden Lamb or not, you can still eat at its restaurant. Meals here are made from scratch with ingredients from the hotel's own farm. Enjoy Midwestern favorites like chicken wings, short ribs, Shepherd's Pie, and of course dishes with lamb. You can choose where to eat at the Golden Lamb too. The Dickens Room takes inspiration from Charles Dickens and is decorated with his books, while the Shaker Room is decorated with rare Shaker artifacts. The Shakers were a spirit-realm focused Christian sect popular in Ohio during the 19th century. There are also private dining rooms each with special decor as well. After dining, you can end the evening at the Black Horse Tavern, a warm and inviting place to try some craft beer or cocktails.