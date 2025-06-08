Sandwiched Between Cincinnati And Columbus Is Ohio's 'Cedar City' With A Timeless Downtown Scene

If you thought that Paris, France, and Paris, Texas — a town with its own take on the Eiffel Tower – are the only cities confusing people with their names, you're in for a treat. The U.S. has not one, not two, but 47 places named "Lebanon." There's one in New Jersey, New York, New Hampshire, Oklahoma, South Dakota, and even Nebraska. And that's just the beginning — at this rate, one might think there's a Lebanon for each U.S. state. But whenever you're road-tripping through the most charming small towns in Ohio for a fun Midwestern getaway, you might want to make a stop in Lebanon. While the country of Lebanon has a history that dates back 5,000 years, the one in Ohio is a little over 220 years old, which actually makes it the oldest town in Warren County. And fun fact: astronaut Neil Armstrong lived there for 23 years.

Lebanon, Ohio, was named after the abundant cedar trees in the area, which is the national emblem of the Middle Eastern country of the same name. This is also where the town gets its moniker of "The Cedar City." Before the arrival of European settlement, it was inhabited by the Shawnee, Miami, and Delaware tribes. Established in 1802, the town of Lebanon's economy thrived and soon became a commerce and trade hub thanks to its strategic location. A year after it was founded, the state's oldest operating hotel, The Golden Lamb, opened its doors and hosted the likes of Mark Twain, Charles Dickens, and 12 U.S. presidents.

Getting to Lebanon from Cincinnati takes around 40 minutes, which makes this city the best place to fly into. From Columbus, the journey takes about one hour and 15 minutes. You can drive from Lebanon, Kentucky, too — from there, you'll be on the road for over three hours.