Sandwiched Between Cincinnati And Columbus Is Ohio's 'Cedar City' With A Timeless Downtown Scene
If you thought that Paris, France, and Paris, Texas — a town with its own take on the Eiffel Tower – are the only cities confusing people with their names, you're in for a treat. The U.S. has not one, not two, but 47 places named "Lebanon." There's one in New Jersey, New York, New Hampshire, Oklahoma, South Dakota, and even Nebraska. And that's just the beginning — at this rate, one might think there's a Lebanon for each U.S. state. But whenever you're road-tripping through the most charming small towns in Ohio for a fun Midwestern getaway, you might want to make a stop in Lebanon. While the country of Lebanon has a history that dates back 5,000 years, the one in Ohio is a little over 220 years old, which actually makes it the oldest town in Warren County. And fun fact: astronaut Neil Armstrong lived there for 23 years.
Lebanon, Ohio, was named after the abundant cedar trees in the area, which is the national emblem of the Middle Eastern country of the same name. This is also where the town gets its moniker of "The Cedar City." Before the arrival of European settlement, it was inhabited by the Shawnee, Miami, and Delaware tribes. Established in 1802, the town of Lebanon's economy thrived and soon became a commerce and trade hub thanks to its strategic location. A year after it was founded, the state's oldest operating hotel, The Golden Lamb, opened its doors and hosted the likes of Mark Twain, Charles Dickens, and 12 U.S. presidents.
Getting to Lebanon from Cincinnati takes around 40 minutes, which makes this city the best place to fly into. From Columbus, the journey takes about one hour and 15 minutes. You can drive from Lebanon, Kentucky, too — from there, you'll be on the road for over three hours.
Downtown Lebanon oozes timeless allure
The best way to enjoy Lebanon is the same way Harriet Beecher Stowe and Kesha did: by booking a room in The Golden Lamb. With a long list of prominent guests and a rich history, it only makes sense to indulge in the top-notch amenities the hotel provides. Each room is named after a high-profile guest. The on-site restaurant serves up classic American fare, along with seasonal dishes that enhance the offerings. For another option, check out Guest Inn Lebanon, which is a pet-friendly lodging in the downtown area with an outdoor pool and jacuzzi. You can also stay in the General Mitchel Historic Home, where Civil War Major Ormsby Mitchel once lived — the renovated house accommodates up to six guests.
Start your downtown adventures with a visit to the Lebanon Mason Monroe Railroad. Take a historic train ride to discover the beauty of the countryside. Better yet, take the Wine and Cheese package or jump on the Cider Beer Train — after all, this is a vacation. But if you're after the town's attractions, the Lebanon Experience takes you to all the highlights. From there, make your way to the Harmon Museum, where you'll learn about everything from the Glendower Historic Mansion and Shaker history to the town's aviation heritage. Exhibits include folk art, Orval Wright's top hat, artifacts from Native American cultures, and more. You can check out the 1795 Beedle Log Cabin too, the oldest structure in the county.
A short walk from the museum will bring you to the Harmon Golf Club. The course features the options to play either nine or 18 holes, perfect for both a quick round and a full game. However, to show off your biking skills, you have to venture out of downtown and head to the 112-acre Lebanon Bike Park.
Treat yourself to the max in Lebanon, Ohio
Delicious food can makes any getaway a memorable one. Luckily, mouthwatering meals are always guaranteed in Lebanon. For your morning fix, you'll find a good cup of joe at Lot No. 1 Coffee. Besides the essentials — cold brew, drip coffee, and matcha, to name a few — it also offers specialty drinks that change every time you visit, such as the cinnamon roll latte and passion fruit refresher. For lunch, savor the oven-baked subs at Villaggio's Italian Eatery. This restaurant's Italian beef sandwich hits the spot every time, while the meatball sub is a crowd-pleaser. If your cravings are yet to be satisfied, you can always build your own pasta just the way you like it and end your meal with a creamy slice of cheesecake.
Right across the street from The Golden Lamb is The Village Parlor, where you can order all your favorites — a turkey sandwich, egg salad, hearty chili, a tuna melt, and more. When you can't stop thinking of sushi, head to Mae Ploy's Thai Restaurant for crunchy shrimp rolls, seaweed salad, tuna tataki, and other dishes. They have a great selection of street noodles, so make sure to try pad thai as well.
Don't forget about souvenirs. The Enchanted Candle Apothecary provides a wide variety of teas, herbs, and spices, which make for a wonderful gift. Swing by The Shady Dame for hippie-themed items like sage bundles, oracle decks, tarot cards, and more. You'll definitely want a reminder of Lebanon, Ohio — perhaps even start a U.S. towns called Lebanon collection. And when you seek out international vacations, book a flight to the original Lebanon, where you can visit one of the world's oldest cities with trendy eateries and eclectic shops.