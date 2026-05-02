Nestled Between Akron And Fort Wayne Is A Friendly Ohio Village With Golf, Camping, And Lake Fun
New London is a little town in rural Ohio that has plenty of options for golfers, campers, and wilderness lovers. According to Nextdoor, New London has a reputation for its clean environment, peaceful setting, and friendly vibes. Drive for about 2 hours and 45 minutes from Fort Wayne or an hour west from Akron to find this charming small town. Plus, it's just under an hour from Cleveland Hopkins International Airport, if you're flying in.
The perks of life in New London include walkable streets and several dog-friendly parks. You can visit locations around town like New London Glassworks or Wildcat Stadium. Hikers can start their journey on the New London-Greenwich AC&Y Trail here, which is a 7.6-mile trek along an old rail line with an Easy rating on AllTrails.
The rural area surrounding New London includes several golf courses and verdant campgrounds, and there's a lot to do on the water thanks to the variety of lakes. Many of these places are right in New London, and there are several other peaceful escapes for camping, boating, and fishing only minutes away.
The golf courses of northern Ohio
The Millstone Hills Golf Course is only a few minutes' drive from downtown New London, or you could just take a pleasant 20-minute walk. Several Google reviews compliment the well-maintained greens and friendly staff, along with a few that are pleasantly surprised, such as one guest who described the venue as "a golf oasis in the middle of nowhere!"
The Millstone Hills Golf Club is part of the New London Recreation Park, which also includes the New London Reservoir Campground. Google reviewers describe the area as beautiful, clean, quiet, and ideal for swimming. They also note that it's a great spot for windsurfing, just like Lake Winnebago in Wisconsin. You can camp in a tent, drive in with your camper or RV, or rent one of the simple but modern cabins next to the water. Bring your boat and use the launch in the parking lot, and cast a line to catch walleye, bass, bluegill, walleye, and more.
Venture out of town to the Echo Valley Golf Club, about 20 minutes to the northeast, for an even more rural environment. Reviews on Golfpass praise the course for its scenic country views, quaint clubhouse, and peaceful setting. Another option is Eagle Creek Golf Club in the nearby town of Norwalk, which has high ratings from several visitors. One reviewer on Google calls it "the nicest, best maintained public golf course in northern Ohio."
Camping in and around New London
The Indian Trail Campground is a short drive from downtown New London and is conveniently close to Eagle Creek Golf Club. The location on the shores of an 8-acre lake makes it a good choice for fishing and swimming. Google reviewers single out the family-friendly activities, well-maintained pool, and clean bathrooms. The campground can accommodate primitive camping with a tent, sites with only water and electricity, or full hookups for RVs. Also in New London is the Freedom Valley Campground, located on the shores of the Vermillion River. The campground offers sites for tents, campers, and RVs, and they also have cabins for rent, alongside other fun perks like a heated swimming pool.
Head east for another camping option at the Claremar Twin Lakes Camping Resort, next to the Charlemont Reservation. The site hosts tents, campers, and RVs — and if you arrive without any of the above, you can rent an RV or cabin. Naturally, there's a swimming beach and bathhouse, and extra amenities here include a waterpark, golf cart rentals, and food trucks.
Less than 20 minutes away is the campground at Findley State Park, south of the charming, historic village of Wellington. Visitors on Google give this park a high rating and appreciate the 18-hole disc-golf course. There's a launch at the main dock and another in the park's campground, making it easy to get on the water for some boating, and fishing.