Nestled Between Akron And Fort Wayne Is A Friendly Ohio Village With Golf, Camping, And Lake Fun

New London is a little town in rural Ohio that has plenty of options for golfers, campers, and wilderness lovers. According to Nextdoor, New London has a reputation for its clean environment, peaceful setting, and friendly vibes. Drive for about 2 hours and 45 minutes from Fort Wayne or an hour west from Akron to find this charming small town. Plus, it's just under an hour from Cleveland Hopkins International Airport, if you're flying in.

The perks of life in New London include walkable streets and several dog-friendly parks. You can visit locations around town like New London Glassworks or Wildcat Stadium. Hikers can start their journey on the New London-Greenwich AC&Y Trail here, which is a 7.6-mile trek along an old rail line with an Easy rating on AllTrails.

The rural area surrounding New London includes several golf courses and verdant campgrounds, and there's a lot to do on the water thanks to the variety of lakes. Many of these places are right in New London, and there are several other peaceful escapes for camping, boating, and fishing only minutes away.