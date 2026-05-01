The Foggiest Place In The World Is An Eerie Stretch Of Ocean Off Canada Known For Its Vast Fishing Spots

No phenomenon on Earth evokes a greater sense of mystery than fog. When its silver blanket rolls over a landscape, blurring the lines of reality, its transient presence plays on humanity's imagination. Believed by the Celts to be a sign of a parallel world opening portals to visiting deities, it is only fitting that no other place in the world gets more of it than Grand Banks, a stretch of ocean hugging the eastern coast of Newfoundland. For, as Irish author Tim Pat Coogan put it aptly, Newfoundland is "the most Irish place in the world outside Ireland."

The Grand Banks lives up to its name indeed. Stretching roughly 350 miles north to south, and 420 miles across, this sprawling region is obscured by eerie fog for at least 200 days of the year. If you're hearing the siren's call and are inexplicably drawn to witnessing this mystical sight, there are several ways to go about it. You can partake in the sighting of the "Fog Monster" from the comfort of trusty old earth beneath your feet in St.John's. A great vantage point can be found in The Rooms, the province's largest public cultural center, and an excellent view of the city, being blanketed by the fog once forecast. From St.John's, you can decide whether you have your sea legs and leave the shore behind.

With a kit preferably consisting of a rain jacket, Wellington boots, and perhaps a wool sweater, you would be remiss not to take a boat tour. With the Avalon Peninsula getting the most fog in the province, chartering a tour through these misty bays isn't a problem. Companies like Molly Bawn or O'Brien's are excellent options, ranging from $80-200 per person.