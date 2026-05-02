North Carolina's Iconic Bed And Breakfast In Greensboro Changed America (And You Can Still Stay There Today)

You can typically expect a bed and breakfast to come with lots of historic charm, unique character, and personal service. But not all bed and breakfasts can say that they've helped shape history. At Magnolia House, nestled in the Gorrell Street neighborhood of Greensboro, North Carolina, that's exactly the case.

The building itself was built in 1889, but its most significant history traces back to the Jim Crow era. During a time when legalized discrimination meant that Black travelers could be turned away from hotels and other businesses, the Magnolia House opened its doors. Over the years, its prominent clientele has ranged from Ike and Tina Turner and James Baldwin to Martin Luther King Jr. and Carter G. Woodson, a historian known as the "father of Black history." The hotel didn't just cater to celebrities and other famous figures, either, and was also known for welcoming families of Bennett College and North Carolina A&T State University students, among other travelers. Formally known as the Daniel D. Debutts House, but often referred to as the Magnolia House, this storied bed and breakfast still welcomes travelers today, either as a hotel guest or at its onsite restaurant, which opens twice a week.