North Carolina's Iconic Bed And Breakfast In Greensboro Changed America (And You Can Still Stay There Today)
You can typically expect a bed and breakfast to come with lots of historic charm, unique character, and personal service. But not all bed and breakfasts can say that they've helped shape history. At Magnolia House, nestled in the Gorrell Street neighborhood of Greensboro, North Carolina, that's exactly the case.
The building itself was built in 1889, but its most significant history traces back to the Jim Crow era. During a time when legalized discrimination meant that Black travelers could be turned away from hotels and other businesses, the Magnolia House opened its doors. Over the years, its prominent clientele has ranged from Ike and Tina Turner and James Baldwin to Martin Luther King Jr. and Carter G. Woodson, a historian known as the "father of Black history." The hotel didn't just cater to celebrities and other famous figures, either, and was also known for welcoming families of Bennett College and North Carolina A&T State University students, among other travelers. Formally known as the Daniel D. Debutts House, but often referred to as the Magnolia House, this storied bed and breakfast still welcomes travelers today, either as a hotel guest or at its onsite restaurant, which opens twice a week.
A historic North Carolina hotel
Originally built as a private residence, Magnolia House was purchased by Louise and Arthur Gist in 1949 — the building's first Black owners — who then transformed it into a quaint travelers' motel. During a time when hotels largely only accommodated white travelers, the Magnolia House was an exception — becoming one among a just small handful of local businesses to earn an inclusion in the Green Book — a guide for Black travelers, published between 1936 and 1966 to highlight safe businesses that did not discriminate. In fact, the hotel was featured in six different Green Book editions, and of the accommodations included in the historic guide, Magnolia House is among only a few still standing.
After the Civil Rights Act of 1964, interest in the hotel waned, and it eventually fell into neglect. A new chapter began for the iconic bed and breakfast in 1996, when it was purchased and restored by Sam and Kimberly Pass. Now operated by their daughter, Natalie Pass-Miller, this historic Victorian-era hotel was designated as a Historic Hotel of America in 2022, and today, the Magnolia House offers Greensboro visitors a unique and authentic look into Civil Rights history.
About the Magnolia House
If you're looking for a unique stay in North Carolina's vibrant city, the Magnolia House isn't just rich in history, but it's also full of charm, thanks to its Italianate and Queen Anne architecture and 1950s and '60s style. At the 4.5 Google-rated property, each of its four guest rooms takes inspiration from some of its famous guests. The "Kind of Blue" room, for instance, is named after former hotel guest Miles Davis's 1959 album of the same name, with varying shades of blue adorning the walls, bedding, carpet, and decor. "The Carlotta," meanwhile, is dedicated to the "Queens of Soul," Tina Turner, Lena Horne, and Gladys Knight, and others, who once performed at Greensboro's Carlotta Club, and uses pink colors and other feminine touches. Keep in mind that all bedrooms are located on the second floor, and there is no elevator.
"The Magnolia House is an unexpected treasure in the heart of Greensboro," said one Google reviewer. Even if you don't opt for a stay, the storied bed and breakfast opens to the public for Wednesday night jazz dinners (expect dishes like creamy and spicy rasta pasta and braised short ribs with vegetables and corn bread), and Sunday brunch. From Piedmont Triad International Airport, it's just a 20-minute drive to the Magnolia House. To experience more Civil Rights history, also consider a visit to Memphis, an often overlooked Southern city.