New York's Beachy Barrier Island State Park Promises An Endlessly Fun Resort-Like Experience

When it comes to a beach vacation, New York isn't normally the first place you would consider — the sandy shores of Hawaii, or even the Florida Keys, seem more appropriate. But for those New Yorkers who don't want to travel too far just for a day by the sea, then Jones Beach State Park is your answer. Stretched across a narrow sandbar protecting Long Island from the Atlantic surf, this beachy barrier island offers endless fun under the sun with all the coastal charm of its more tropical counterparts.

The best part is, Jones Beach is only an hour's drive from Manhattan, so you can pack your bags for a seaside getaway and still make it back in time for work when the weekend is done. In the words of a particularly glowing Tripadvisor review: "Wow, and more wow. Miles of stunning, pristine beach, sparkling clear water, and so many things to do." While weekends at Jones Beach can certainly be crowded with other tourists all eager for their own coastal holiday, the sandy shoreline sprawled up and down the bounds of the state park allows plenty of open space for beachgoers to claim some real estate to sunbathe, build sand castles, and enjoy relaxing strolls.

There's more to Jones Beach State Park than just the beach. There are ball fields and volleyball courts, and families with kids can spend the day at the WildPlay adventure zone for ziplines and adrenaline-pumping obstacle courses. Catch a concert at the Jones Beach Theater, which sits right on the water, or watch fireworks light up the beach during the annual Independence Day celebrations. With a fishing pier, snack bars, and trails for cycling, a weekend at Jones Beach State Park feels like staying at an all-inclusive seaside resort where the fun never ends.