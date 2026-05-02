New York's Beachy Barrier Island State Park Promises An Endlessly Fun Resort-Like Experience
When it comes to a beach vacation, New York isn't normally the first place you would consider — the sandy shores of Hawaii, or even the Florida Keys, seem more appropriate. But for those New Yorkers who don't want to travel too far just for a day by the sea, then Jones Beach State Park is your answer. Stretched across a narrow sandbar protecting Long Island from the Atlantic surf, this beachy barrier island offers endless fun under the sun with all the coastal charm of its more tropical counterparts.
The best part is, Jones Beach is only an hour's drive from Manhattan, so you can pack your bags for a seaside getaway and still make it back in time for work when the weekend is done. In the words of a particularly glowing Tripadvisor review: "Wow, and more wow. Miles of stunning, pristine beach, sparkling clear water, and so many things to do." While weekends at Jones Beach can certainly be crowded with other tourists all eager for their own coastal holiday, the sandy shoreline sprawled up and down the bounds of the state park allows plenty of open space for beachgoers to claim some real estate to sunbathe, build sand castles, and enjoy relaxing strolls.
There's more to Jones Beach State Park than just the beach. There are ball fields and volleyball courts, and families with kids can spend the day at the WildPlay adventure zone for ziplines and adrenaline-pumping obstacle courses. Catch a concert at the Jones Beach Theater, which sits right on the water, or watch fireworks light up the beach during the annual Independence Day celebrations. With a fishing pier, snack bars, and trails for cycling, a weekend at Jones Beach State Park feels like staying at an all-inclusive seaside resort where the fun never ends.
Beachside excitement at Jones Beach State Park, Long Island
There's no shortage of wholesome fun at Jones Beach State Park. Much like a relaxing resort vacation, you'll find everything from boating and water sports to beachside attractions here. The main stretch of sand faces the Atlantic shore, where a lengthy boardwalk beckons for leisurely strolls. It's even wide enough to take your bicycle for a spin from one end to the other. Tucked along the inland side of the state park is the marina and fishing pier, allowing boaters to cruise out across Jones Bay while anglers cast a line into the calm waters.
Meanwhile, paddlers can launch kayaks or paddle boards from the park's secluded boat basin, which overlooks Short Beach Island. The shoreline here is more of a tidal marshland with swaying beachgrass and wading shorebirds. When the tide pulls back, you can even walk across the sand to Short Beach Island. Bring a bucket to hunt for clams in the sand, or follow the boardwalk to stroll back to the Atlantic side. For a different kind of coastal experience, plan a visit during the winter months, when you might see blankets of snow covering the beach instead of sand.
And as with a resort stay, there's fun for even the youngest visitors here, too. Families can head to the playground, where swings and slides with views of the water will keep kids entertained, or practice a few swings at Jones Beach Mini Golf right on the main boardwalk. "If you're looking for one of the best beach experiences in New York, Jones Beach State Park is an absolute must-visit," a previous traveler shared. Travelers looking for more barrier island fun should head to Rockaway Beach, a New York town with vintage shops and tasty food options.
Enjoy annual events at Jones Beach State Park, Long Island
When staying at an all-inclusive resort, there are special seasonal events, themed activities, and evening entertainment to enjoy. You'll find all this at Jones Beach State Park. Kick off the start of the summer on Memorial Day by joining the throngs who gather at Jones Beach for the annual FourLeaf Air Show. Buckle up for a jaw-dropping performance as airplane squadrons and fighter jets zoom across the sky, thrilling the crowds with aerial acrobatics, military maneuvers, and even parachuting demonstrations. Past performers have included the United States Navy Blue Angels and the Canadian Forces Snowbirds.
For festive cheer, bring the whole family to the Magic of Lights event from November through January. Drive through the tunnels of twinkling lightbulbs along with colorful displays of snowflakes and fun characters, which turn the highway running through Jones Beach into a Christmas wonderland. Meanwhile, if you're a music fan, then don't miss a show at the Jones Beach Theater. The open stadium seating gives attendees a sweeping view of the water as bands perform on stage, with headliners ranging from pop singers like Kesha and Pitbull to classical rock and country musicians like Santana and Tim McGraw.
Of course, a resort experience means comfy lodging, and travelers can stay overnight near Jones Beach State Park. Only a 10-minute drive back to the mainland is the Jones Beach Hotel, a family-owned lodge with comfortable rooms and its own restaurant. Another option is The Allegria Hotel, about 20 minutes away, which offers a rooftop pool and stylish suites. For more adventures in the area, head to Amityville, a charming Long Island village with tasty local restaurants, or drive north to Huntington, an artsy town with fall colors and seasonal events.