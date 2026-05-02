Puerto Rico's Best-Kept Secret Is A Dreamy Caribbean Island With Warm Beaches, Delicious Food, And Horses
In 2025, over 8 million people flocked to the Caribbean island of Puerto Rico — about 8% more than the year prior. Thanks to ease of access from the United States and cultural moments like the "Benito Bowl," which draw even more attention to the island, there's no indication that those numbers will slow. Still, most tourism remains concentrated around San Juan, leaving plenty of places — like Vieques — still under the radar.
Tucked a few miles off the mainland, Vieques is best known for its local Puerto Rican cuisine, bioluminescent bay, and secluded beaches dotted with free-roaming horses. Dating back to the 16th century, the animals were brought to the island by Spanish colonizers, and today, around 2,000 horses live there. Although they technically belong to residents, you'll often see them wandering along Esperanza's waterfront Malecón, near Mosquito Pier, or within the Vieques National Wildlife Refuge, which encompasses over half of the island. (Just be sure to give them space and avoid touching or feeding them.) Both Esperanza Riding Company (rated a 4.8 on Google) and Colon Horseback Riding (also rated 4.8) offer horseback riding along Vieques' coastline.
To reach Vieques, flights operate daily from San Juan's San Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport, Isla Grande Airport, and Ceiba International Airport. One-hour ferry rides are also available from Ceiba and cost $2 for nonresident adults at the time of writing. Plan to arrive at the ferry terminal at least an hour in advance. Vieques typically sees temperatures in the 80s Fahrenheit year-round. May, October, and November are usually the rainiest months, and hurricane season runs from June through November, though showers are often brief and fall in the afternoon.
The dreamy beaches of Vieques
Vieques is home to over 40 beaches and some of Puerto Rico's prettiest coastlines, all of which can be enjoyed year-round, with average water temperatures ranging from 78 to 85 degrees Fahrenheit. Located within the Vieques National Wildlife Refuge, Playa Caracas is one popular choice for its natural scenery and calm waves. "This one has it all! White sand, turquoise water, a small cliff, some rocks, plenty of space to spread out. It's paradise," said one reviewer on Google, where the beach is rated a 4.8. Beachgoers are also advised to arrive in the morning.
Find more dreamy views at Playa Negra, or Black Sand Beach, rated a 4.2 on Tripadvisor. The shoreline, streaked with black sand, can be reached either by hiking from Esperanza Beach or Playa Grande, or by driving and taking a 15-minute walk. With pearly white sand and clear, aquamarine water, Playa La Chiva is yet another one of the best on Puerto Rico's "hidden islands," rated 4.7 on Google. "One of most beautiful beaches I have ever seen," said one recent visitor. The half-moon-shaped Sun Bay is also a favorite among visitors, thanks to its tide pools, sandbar, and gentle waves, which are ideal for snorkeling and paddleboarding. And although you'll find a bioluminescent bay in San Juan, Redditors in r/PuertoRicoTravel largely agree that the experience at Vieques' Mosquito Bay is the best. Often considered the brightest in the world, visitors can schedule a nighttime kayak tour with Black Beard Sports or the Jak Water Sports Bioluminescent Bay Tour & Rental, both 4.8-rated on Google.
Dining on Puerto Rico's hidden island
Vieques' dining scene is largely rooted in its small businesses and local cuisine, making it an ideal choice for visitors seeking some of the island's most delicious food beyond San Juan's colorful neighborhoods. Most dining options can be found around Esperanza and Isabel II, the island's two main towns. One of the island's most popular eateries is Duffy's Esperanza, a local institution that's been around since 1969. Since then, the oceanfront eatery has garnered a 4.6 Google rating for its fresh seafood, cocktails, and waterfront setting. For casual breakfast and cafe items, Rising Roost is a top choice, rated 4.7 on Google. "Excellent breakfast. Excellent service. A little pricey but worth EVERY penny," said a visitor, who recommends the rice bowl and breakfast tacos. "We visited two days in a row and plan to return before we leave the island."
Tin Box Vieques Restaurant and Bar, rated a 4.4 on Google, is another frequent mention among Redditors in r/Vieques, and serves a range of barbecued meats, seafood, and sushi. For more upscale beachfront dining and fresh, local ingredients, El Quenepo has been around since 2007 and serves dishes like red chili-braised pork carnitas with corn cakes and chipotle crème fraîche, and filet mignon with black truffle and foie gras butter. Keep in mind that while dining on Vieques, you're on island time, and service may be slower than you're used to. Hours and menus can shift, and while many places do accept credit cards, having some cash on hand is a good idea. It's all part of the experience on Puerto Rico's best-kept secret island.