Puerto Rico's Best-Kept Secret Is A Dreamy Caribbean Island With Warm Beaches, Delicious Food, And Horses

In 2025, over 8 million people flocked to the Caribbean island of Puerto Rico — about 8% more than the year prior. Thanks to ease of access from the United States and cultural moments like the "Benito Bowl," which draw even more attention to the island, there's no indication that those numbers will slow. Still, most tourism remains concentrated around San Juan, leaving plenty of places — like Vieques — still under the radar.

Tucked a few miles off the mainland, Vieques is best known for its local Puerto Rican cuisine, bioluminescent bay, and secluded beaches dotted with free-roaming horses. Dating back to the 16th century, the animals were brought to the island by Spanish colonizers, and today, around 2,000 horses live there. Although they technically belong to residents, you'll often see them wandering along Esperanza's waterfront Malecón, near Mosquito Pier, or within the Vieques National Wildlife Refuge, which encompasses over half of the island. (Just be sure to give them space and avoid touching or feeding them.) Both Esperanza Riding Company (rated a 4.8 on Google) and Colon Horseback Riding (also rated 4.8) offer horseback riding along Vieques' coastline.

To reach Vieques, flights operate daily from San Juan's San Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport, Isla Grande Airport, and Ceiba International Airport. One-hour ferry rides are also available from Ceiba and cost $2 for nonresident adults at the time of writing. Plan to arrive at the ferry terminal at least an hour in advance. Vieques typically sees temperatures in the 80s Fahrenheit year-round. May, October, and November are usually the rainiest months, and hurricane season runs from June through November, though showers are often brief and fall in the afternoon.