2 Of America's Best Main Streets For 2026 Are In The Midwest
Main Streets are synonymous with nostalgia, convenience, and small-town living. These lively hubs are quintessentially American, offering all that and a glimpse into local life. That includes Midwest destinations like Downtown Emporia, Kansas, and Grand River Avenue in Downtown Howell, Michigan. In 2026, both were named among the best main streets in the country by USA TODAY 10BEST Readers' Choice Awards. Although winners are voted on by the public, cities are first nominated by an expert panel of travel writers and journalists.
With that in mind, Downtown Emporia ranked No. 3, while Grand River Avenue came in at No. 4. Both have appeared on the USA TODAY 10BEST list before, including in 2025 and 2024. Located about 90 minutes from Wichita, Downtown Emporia dates back to 1857. As a Tripadvisor review for the area put it, "Getting away from the noisy city is always refreshing, and Emporia is perfect for that!" Grand River Avenue, meanwhile, is about an hour from Detroit. Tucked away in Howell, it has charming boutique shops. However, these noteworthy main streets have more in store for visitors.
What makes Kansas' Downtown Emporia the third-best main street in the country?
With a population of fewer than 25,000, Emporia is considered one of Kansas' most underrated towns – and its historic district is undoubtedly one reason why. Downtown Emporia features 19th-century architecture, giving it plenty of old-school Midwestern character. Plus, as USA TODAY 10BEST points out, there's much to enjoy, especially along Commercial Street. It's home to the city's top-rated eateries, like BobbyD's Merchant St BBQ, where diners can enjoy smoked meats in a nostalgic setting, complete with vintage signs and checkered tablecloths.
Just steps away is Radius Brewing Company, an award-winning brewery serving locally crafted beer – an easy stop after a meal. If you're in the mood for something cozier, cafes like Granada Coffee Company offer a relaxed atmosphere near the historic Emporia Granada Theatre, built in 1929. The theater regularly hosts concerts and events, making it a go-to spot for evening entertainment.
You can also do a bit of shopping in Downtown Emporia. Stores like De Stijl Art, Antiques, Vintage, Modern draw visitors with eclectic finds and a colorful exterior — an abstract sign with splashes of red, yellow, and blue inspired by the Dutch art movement. "Their inventory is beautiful, interesting and varied. A [thoroughly] pleasant visit," states a review on Google. Put simply, this third-best main street offers plenty to fill a day.
Experience Grand River Avenue in Downtown Howell, Michigan
Downtown Howell is a highlight not just for visitors, but for locals, too, with many commending it in reviews on Niche. At its heart is Grand River Avenue, which USA TODAY 10BEST ranks as the fourth-best main street in the country, thanks to its mix of amenities and historic charm. Among its many dining options is 2FOG's Pub, a basement gastropub known for elevated bar fare. Impressively, it's ranked the second-best restaurant in Howell on Tripadvisor.
Movie lovers can visit the Historic Howell Theater, which opened in 1928 and still features a classic marquee. New and old films are screened here, with a reviewer on Google describing it as a "unique local movie theater with a retro interior and fun movie memorabilia throughout." That said, art is very much a part of Downtown Howell and Grand River Avenue. There are a couple of public murals in the area, including one known as "Top Floor Apartment." Created by Sick Fisher, you can spot this green-hued piece outside of 2FOG's Pub.
Beyond its storefronts, downtown Howell serves as a gathering space for the community, and a number of events are held here, such as Food Truck Tuesdays, typically hosted outdoors in the summer at the historic Livingston County Courthouse. While you're visiting this small tree-lined town, consider adding Fowlerville to your itinerary. The cozy village brimming with friendly vibes and rustic charm is only a few miles from Howell.