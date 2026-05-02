2 Of America's Best Main Streets For 2026 Are In The Midwest

Main Streets are synonymous with nostalgia, convenience, and small-town living. These lively hubs are quintessentially American, offering all that and a glimpse into local life. That includes Midwest destinations like Downtown Emporia, Kansas, and Grand River Avenue in Downtown Howell, Michigan. In 2026, both were named among the best main streets in the country by USA TODAY 10BEST Readers' Choice Awards. Although winners are voted on by the public, cities are first nominated by an expert panel of travel writers and journalists.

With that in mind, Downtown Emporia ranked No. 3, while Grand River Avenue came in at No. 4. Both have appeared on the USA TODAY 10BEST list before, including in 2025 and 2024. Located about 90 minutes from Wichita, Downtown Emporia dates back to 1857. As a Tripadvisor review for the area put it, "Getting away from the noisy city is always refreshing, and Emporia is perfect for that!" Grand River Avenue, meanwhile, is about an hour from Detroit. Tucked away in Howell, it has charming boutique shops. However, these noteworthy main streets have more in store for visitors.