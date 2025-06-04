One Of America's Best Main Streets Is Tucked Away In This Michigan City With Charming Boutique Shops

Even if you're only passing through Howell, be sure to check out town staples like Good Sense Coffee and Black Iron Coffee Roasters before hitting the road is a must. And if you have never-ending sweet tooth, just know Grand River Avenue is also home to Chocolate Boutique & Bakery, right across the street from Black Iron. From cupcakes and cannolis to ice cream and truffles, the bakery's menu will satisfy just about any sugary craving. If that wasn't enough, just a stone's throw away is M Street Baking Company, which boasts an even more expansive menu and is arguably the most well-known establishment in town.

In terms of food and drink, there's more to Howell than delicious cookie-stuffed milkshakes. From several pubs and Howell's Mainstreet Winery to the highly-rated Cello Italian Restaurant and The Crunchy Pickle deli, Howell has more than its fair share of delectable eateries.

Overall, Howell makes for a convenient stop for anyone interested in exploring Michigan as the small town is less than an hour drive from major hubs like Detroit and Ann Arbor (the state's artsiest university city). Just remember, Michigan has its own scenic beach destinations and is home to a remote national park bursting with adventure. so you can soak up all that glorious Midwestern nature before or after you're done strolling.