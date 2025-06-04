One Of America's Best Main Streets Is Tucked Away In This Michigan City With Charming Boutique Shops
Adventuring through the best small towns in the Midwest means always being on the lookout for that next charming main street to stroll through. If you're all about walking down vintage streets and exploring cozy boutique shops, the Midwest has its fair share of winners. Places like Howell, Michigan have managed to garner national recognition, primarily for boasting such an incredible main street. In 2024, the town (which has a population of roughly 10,000) was ranked number one by USA TODAY's editors and readers in a top 10 list ranking the greatest main streets across the country.
Howell's main street, aka Grand River Avenue, can be loads of fun for a solo traveler just passing through or a family looking to make a daytrip wandering around town. From some spectacular bakeries and cafes to a historic opera house and an extremely popular winery, there's something for everyone on Grand River Avenue.
Howell's main street is quite the eclectic place
Grand River Avenue is lined up with several boutique shopss like Jenna Kator Collection Flagship Store and Dragonfly Emporium, which are the perfect places to pick up some neat little knick-knacks or genuine gifts. There's also JD Sports Cards for team fans and collectors who love to go old school. In the heart of Howell's downtown also stands the Howell Opera House, which has a history dating back to 1881. While it may not be the theater it once was, the building still serves as a pinnacle point for the town, hosting public tours and events (everything from concerts to children's painting workshops) all year round.
If you're one of those brave folks who's not afraid of heights (kudos to you), then save your visit for the last weekend of June when Howell hosts the annual Michigan Challenge Balloonfest. And if you're more a lowkey person who prefers their feet remain firmly planted on the ground, then don't worry, the town's main street still has plenty more to offer, especially for those with a craving for sweets.
Grand River Avenue is perfect for anyone with a strong sweet tooth
Even if you're only passing through Howell, be sure to check out town staples like Good Sense Coffee and Black Iron Coffee Roasters before hitting the road is a must. And if you have never-ending sweet tooth, just know Grand River Avenue is also home to Chocolate Boutique & Bakery, right across the street from Black Iron. From cupcakes and cannolis to ice cream and truffles, the bakery's menu will satisfy just about any sugary craving. If that wasn't enough, just a stone's throw away is M Street Baking Company, which boasts an even more expansive menu and is arguably the most well-known establishment in town.
In terms of food and drink, there's more to Howell than delicious cookie-stuffed milkshakes. From several pubs and Howell's Mainstreet Winery to the highly-rated Cello Italian Restaurant and The Crunchy Pickle deli, Howell has more than its fair share of delectable eateries.
Overall, Howell makes for a convenient stop for anyone interested in exploring Michigan as the small town is less than an hour drive from major hubs like Detroit and Ann Arbor (the state's artsiest university city). Just remember, Michigan has its own scenic beach destinations and is home to a remote national park bursting with adventure. so you can soak up all that glorious Midwestern nature before or after you're done strolling.