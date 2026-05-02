Minnesota's Scenic State Park On The Canada Border Is A Riverfront Gem With Fishing, Birdwatching, And Camping
Occupying just 118 acres, Franz Jevne State Park is Minnesota's smallest. But what the secluded park lacks in size, it makes up for in pristine natural beauty. Situated on the south bank of the rushing Rainy River, the waterway that forms the natural boundary between the U.S. and Canada, the park is quiet, densely forested, and incredibly scenic. With woods and wetlands that serve as habitats for a wide range of wildlife, it's a hidden gem for birdwatching, fishing, and camping.
Located about 3 miles northeast of the town of Birchdale, Minnesota, Franz Jevne State Park offers short hiking trails, a boat launch for fishing, a picnic area with water views, and a campground with around 20 rustic campsites. Get out and explore the grounds on the Franz Jevne Loop, an easy 1.8-mile trail that takes an hour or less to complete.
While walking along the trail, you'll enjoy views of the Rainy River (and the Canadian province of Ontario on the other side). In summer, look for wild mushrooms, and in winter, bundle up for a breathtaking outdoor excursion. "A nice, quiet January hike — except for the sound of the ice crashing and cracking through the rapids," says one hiker on AllTrails who visited on New Year's Day.
Spot bald eagles and fish for walleye at Franz Jevne State Park
Like Minnesota's vast Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness, which has over 1,000 lakes and no roads, Franz Jevne State Park is a hotspot for wildlife viewing. Birdwatching is a classic pastime in the region, where it's common to see (and hear) songbirds and woodpeckers among the trees. If you're lucky, you might even spot a bald eagle or a pelican near the riverbanks. Past visitors have also reported seeing beavers, moose, and wolves in the park.
Another popular activity in Franz Jevne State Park is fishing. Cast a line for the chance to catch smallmouth bass, walleye, northern pike, crappie, and sturgeon. You can fish from the shore or take a boat out on the Rainy River using the park's boat launch, but there aren't fishing outfitters or equipment rentals nearby, as the location is remote. When water levels are low, it's possible to wade out into the current to fish from a small island on the river. If you require more modern comforts and equipment, check out Zippel Bay Resort, a legendary destination for world-class fishing, only an hour drive away.
Sleep under the stars at Franz Jevne State Park
For the best experience of the park's gorgeous natural scenery, plan to stay overnight. Watching the sunrise and sunset over the river is magical, with the chilly water rushing past, the lush forest alive with the sounds of birds, and the sky alight with ethereal colors. Three of the park's 21 rustic campsites are walk-in, while the other 18 are drive-in. All have access to pit toilets and drinking water. You can book a campsite online, but beware of the reservation and cancellation fees.
All visitors to the park pay a day-use fee of $7 (on top of camping fees). Whether you're staying overnight or just visiting for the day, the waterfront picnic area is a great place to take a break between hiking, fishing, or wildlife viewing around the park. Before heading out on your day of activities, pick up food and drinks at Nelson's Store, a small shop in Birchdale, just five minutes from the park, or find a larger selection at Hugo's Family Marketplace, about a 30-minute drive away in Baudette.
The closest major airport to Franz Jevne State Park, Duluth International Airport, is about 3.5 hours away by car. Winnipeg Richardson International Airport, across the Canadian border, is also about 200 miles away. If you love the feeling of getting away from it all in northern Minnesota, check out another state park, Lake Bemidji State Park, perfect for camping and lake fun.