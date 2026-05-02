Minnesota's Scenic State Park On The Canada Border Is A Riverfront Gem With Fishing, Birdwatching, And Camping

Occupying just 118 acres, Franz Jevne State Park is Minnesota's smallest. But what the secluded park lacks in size, it makes up for in pristine natural beauty. Situated on the south bank of the rushing Rainy River, the waterway that forms the natural boundary between the U.S. and Canada, the park is quiet, densely forested, and incredibly scenic. With woods and wetlands that serve as habitats for a wide range of wildlife, it's a hidden gem for birdwatching, fishing, and camping.

Located about 3 miles northeast of the town of Birchdale, Minnesota, Franz Jevne State Park offers short hiking trails, a boat launch for fishing, a picnic area with water views, and a campground with around 20 rustic campsites. Get out and explore the grounds on the Franz Jevne Loop, an easy 1.8-mile trail that takes an hour or less to complete.

While walking along the trail, you'll enjoy views of the Rainy River (and the Canadian province of Ontario on the other side). In summer, look for wild mushrooms, and in winter, bundle up for a breathtaking outdoor excursion. "A nice, quiet January hike — except for the sound of the ice crashing and cracking through the rapids," says one hiker on AllTrails who visited on New Year's Day.