Canada's Abandoned Island Is Now A Serene Nature Getaway With Scenic Hiking Trails And Beaches

Trails cross McNabs Island from its northernmost to southernmost point. You could take in the full sweep of the island and its most significant stops on the McNabs Island Loop, totaling 5.2 miles of connected segments. At the north end, you'll see the deserted ruins of Fort Ives, the oldest surviving fort on the island, with a well-preserved battery and cannons you can wander among. Ives Point, at the north tip of the island, offers some top-notch harbor views.

Head south along the trails that trace former military roads and through Acadian forest, and you'll eventually come to the island's bottleneck, where a few interesting sites lie parallel. One is McNabs Pond, a saltwater pond cordoned off from the ocean by a causeway leading to the Maugers Beach Lighthouse. The pond is a top birdwatching spot on the island — some of the birds you might see here are plovers, crossbills, and warblers.

Flanking either side of the peninsula jutting out west from McNabs Pond are two beaches: Maugher and Hangman's Beach. Maugher Beach has some sandy stretches and dunes that were formed after the causeway was built, while Hangman's Beach has a more rocky terrain. Both beaches offer views of the Maugher Beach Lighthouse, though, unfortunately, you can't go up close to it. On the opposite shoreline from the pond, there's also a sandy beach at Wreck Cove. Notably, you can see the remains of shipwrecks here when the tide is low.