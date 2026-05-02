North-Central Pennsylvania's Underrated State Forest Has Camping, Hiking, And Scenic Drives

Unless you're a lifelong resident of the state, your knowledge of Pennsylvania destinations probably begins and ends with Philadelphia and Pittsburgh. Beyond its two largest cities, however, Pennsylvania has a vast landscape of forests, mountains, and scenic spots waiting to be explored. The sparsely populated region of north-central Pennsylvania has limited urban attractions or amenities, but its designation as the "Pennsylvania Wilds" should give you a good idea of how abundant its outdoor treasures are. One of the more underrated treasures in an already-underrated area of Pennsylvania is the verdant Elk State Forest. Though it sometimes gets overlooked in favor of the better-known public lands around it, Elk State Forest is a prime slice of Pennsylvania greenery, with exceptional views to match.

Elk State Forest, like every other site in the Pennsylvania state park system, is free to enter. As its remoteness is a major part of its charm, Elk State Forest will probably require a bit of a road trip to visit. The Pittsburgh International Airport is about three hours to the southwest, and the drive there will involve significant time on fairly rural state routes. This escape into Pennsylvania's backcountry is all part of the fun, of course, and the views at Elk State Forest can burn off the stress of a three-hour road trip fairly quickly. Once there, you'll get to enjoy plenty of scenery-rich hikes in a prime Appalachian setting, with excellent options for rustic camping in the heart of the Pennsylvania Wilds. Even though Elk State Forest is a mostly pristine forest haven, you'll find enough mountain roads to experience some of Pennsylvania's best scenic drives.