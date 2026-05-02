North-Central Pennsylvania's Underrated State Forest Has Camping, Hiking, And Scenic Drives
Unless you're a lifelong resident of the state, your knowledge of Pennsylvania destinations probably begins and ends with Philadelphia and Pittsburgh. Beyond its two largest cities, however, Pennsylvania has a vast landscape of forests, mountains, and scenic spots waiting to be explored. The sparsely populated region of north-central Pennsylvania has limited urban attractions or amenities, but its designation as the "Pennsylvania Wilds" should give you a good idea of how abundant its outdoor treasures are. One of the more underrated treasures in an already-underrated area of Pennsylvania is the verdant Elk State Forest. Though it sometimes gets overlooked in favor of the better-known public lands around it, Elk State Forest is a prime slice of Pennsylvania greenery, with exceptional views to match.
Elk State Forest, like every other site in the Pennsylvania state park system, is free to enter. As its remoteness is a major part of its charm, Elk State Forest will probably require a bit of a road trip to visit. The Pittsburgh International Airport is about three hours to the southwest, and the drive there will involve significant time on fairly rural state routes. This escape into Pennsylvania's backcountry is all part of the fun, of course, and the views at Elk State Forest can burn off the stress of a three-hour road trip fairly quickly. Once there, you'll get to enjoy plenty of scenery-rich hikes in a prime Appalachian setting, with excellent options for rustic camping in the heart of the Pennsylvania Wilds. Even though Elk State Forest is a mostly pristine forest haven, you'll find enough mountain roads to experience some of Pennsylvania's best scenic drives.
Elk State Forest is a pristine gateway to the Pennsylvania Wilds
Elk State Forest encompasses nearly 217,000 acres of hardwood and mixed oak forests, with even more forest being added in 2026. Elk State Forest's location in the Pennsylvania Wilds places it in the same sphere of mountain landscapes and Pennsylvania history that produced the recreation-rich Allegheny National Forest and the fallen engineering marvel (turned beautiful skywalk) of Kinzua Bridge State Park. Within the Pennsylvania Wilds, Elk State Forest highlights the rugged persistence of Pennsylvania's north-central woodlands.
Though most of its old-growth forests were wiped out by the logging industry in the 19th century, Elk State Forest today displays a rich second-growth forest reconstructed and protected by the dedicated efforts of local conservationists, Pennsylvania state government initiatives, and public works programs like the Civilian Conservation Corps. This renewed forest highlights the ancient and fascinating geography of the region's Allegheny Plateau, where the western Appalachian mountains display a series of distinctive peaks and valleys carved by major river systems.
The name "Elk State Forest" is not a mere connotation. Hikers and campers here may encounter Pennsylvania's only remaining herd of elk, which roams freely throughout the forest and its constituent counties. Even if you don't see a rare Pennsylvania elk, you can still enjoy Elk State Forest's designated wild and natural areas and its unique "biologic, geologic, scenic, and historical" features. Depending on where in the forest you're hiking or camping, you might stop by the park's 50,000-acre Quehanna Wild Area and see its abundant wildlife. Or, perhaps the striking, 2,000-foot mountain ridges of the Square Timber Wild Area are calling your name. Regardless, all of Elk State Forest's hiking and camping areas have excellent sightseeing opportunities, with panoramic mountain vistas and lovely groves of hardwood trees, pines, and mountain laurel.
Explore Pennsylvania's forest beauty from the trail, a tent, or your car
Elk State Forest's 17 designated trails cover many of the park's scenic areas, with a range of lengths and difficulty levels for different hiking preferences. Much like the old-growth forest known as "the Ancients" in the Pennsylvania Wilds' enchanted Cook Forest State Park, Elk State Forest's Fred Woods Trail is an immersive tour of shaded conifer groves, intriguing rock formations, and breathtaking overlooks, all packed into a single, 5-mile loop. You can also explore the more challenging 17-mile Quehanna Trail, which connects Elk State Forest with the adjacent Moshannon State Forest and passes epic scenic overlooks along the way.
Elk State Forest's large size and rustic character provide several options for overnight camping adventures in a pure forest setting. The Hicks Run Campground has 15 non-electric campsites, including 11 suitable for motor vehicles. Elk State Forest also offers equestrian camping at the 10-site Dark Hollow Campground and the five-site Gaswell Campground. Reservations are first-come, first served, and overnight rates start at $10 for PA residents. In certain areas, Elk State Forest also allows primitive camping without a permit.
Many of Elk State Forest's developed roads are also among Pennsylvania's best scenic driving routes, rivaling even the remarkable, forest-shrouded Longhouse National Scenic Byway through the neighboring Allegheny National Forest. The 127-mile Elk Scenic Drive covers much of the Elk State Forest — including the Quehanna Wild Area — and plenty of great elk-viewing spots. The much shorter Ridge Road passes six amazing scenic viewpoints in only 3 miles of backcountry driving. Of course, given the nature of Elk State Forest as a whole, you'll probably find an excellent view no matter where you drive!