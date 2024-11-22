'One Of The World's Top 10 Most Beautiful Skywalks' Is An Engineering Marvel In Pennsylvania
Pennsylvania is home to 124 state parks, showcasing the very best of its stunning natural landscape — popular in the summer months and equally vibrant with color in the fall. From the majestic Poconos, a gorgeous Pennsylvania mountain region, to its small towns like Bedford, a top destination in America for fall festivities, the state is filled with beautiful, underrated gems waiting to be explored. Kinzua Bridge State Park, one of Pennsylvania's smaller parks at 339 acres, is a standout with its unique attraction and engineering marvel, the Kinzua Viaduct. Located in rural McKean County in northern Pennsylvania, the park preserves what remains of this once groundbreaking railroad bridge.
Originally constructed in just a few months from iron in 1882 and rebuilt using steel in 1900, the Kinzua Viaduct once held the record for the tallest railroad bridge in the world at 301 feet, surpassing New York's Brooklyn Bridge. The viaduct was considered an engineering triumph and was known as the "Eighth Wonder of the World," transporting goods like lumber, oil, and coal across the Kinzua Valley. It was hugely culturally significant, too, and attracted visitors from near and far, intrigued by its engineering ingenuity. However, in 2003, a tornado with 112 mph winds tore through the valley and damaged the structure. By 2011, a section of the railroad bridge was restored and opened as a pedestrian walkway, a testament to its enduring industrial heritage.
Visiting the Kinzua Bridge State Park skywalk
Today, visitors can walk across six of the bridge's towers, a small portion of its original 2,052-foot span, to take in sweeping views of the picturesque Kinzua Gorge. The elevated walkway was recognized by The Culture Trip as one of the 10 most beautiful skywalks in the world, highlighting its significance. At the end of the 624-foot walkway, a glass viewing platform offers a unique view down into the gorge floor. One TripAdvisor reviewer named Michael K shared, "The view of Kinzua Gorge at the end of the walkway on the remaining support towers is simply spectacular. If you can time your visit to coincide with fall foliage it is even better. ... Looking down over the railings, you can see the treetops in various shades of fall color. The view from the visitor center of the walkway jutting out into the gorge was incredible too." The site is a fantastic alternative option for those looking to see fall foliage in the U.S.
While the skywalk provides a magnificent perspective of the surrounding landscape, it may close to the public on occasion due to unfavorable weather conditions, so be sure to check for high winds or storms ahead of your visit. Due to weathering and enduring general wear and tear, the Kinzua Bridge State Park skywalk will undergo a rehabilitation project from 2024 to 2027 in a bid to renew parts of the structure and ensure its longevity. Before visiting, check the state park's website for updates, as sections of the skywalk may be closed during this restoration period.
Hiking and exploring Kinzua Bridge State Park
Beyond the skywalk, Kinzua Bridge State Park has plenty more to offer nature enthusiasts and adventurers. In addition to its scenic beauty, the park has attracted interest for an alleged Bigfoot sighting in 2014 and legends of hidden treasure buried around the bridge site. Uncover more about this fascinating location at the Kinzua Bridge State Park Visitor Center and Park Office, which features interactive displays and exhibits for visitors of all ages. Admission to both the park and skywalk is free, making it a cost-effective excursion for a family day trip. Additionally, nearby Kinzua Creek is a popular trout fishing spot ideal for anglers.
Kinzua Bridge State Park offers two different scenic hiking trails which allow visitors to venture out and explore the gorge's natural beauty and fall foliage. The 1.1-mile General Kane Trail, named after General Thomas Kane who conceptualized the bridge, is a flat and easy loop through picturesque woodland. The slightly more challenging Kinzua Bridge Trail is a 1-mile route that descends to the bottom of Kinzua Gorge, accessible via steep pathways. A visit to nearby Allegheny National Forest is an ideal addition to your trip, with over 500,000 acres of woodland trails and open skies ideal for stargazing.