'One Of The World's Top 10 Most Beautiful Skywalks' Is An Engineering Marvel In Pennsylvania

Today, visitors can walk across six of the bridge's towers, a small portion of its original 2,052-foot span, to take in sweeping views of the picturesque Kinzua Gorge. The elevated walkway was recognized by The Culture Trip as one of the 10 most beautiful skywalks in the world, highlighting its significance. At the end of the 624-foot walkway, a glass viewing platform offers a unique view down into the gorge floor. One TripAdvisor reviewer named Michael K shared, "The view of Kinzua Gorge at the end of the walkway on the remaining support towers is simply spectacular. If you can time your visit to coincide with fall foliage it is even better. ... Looking down over the railings, you can see the treetops in various shades of fall color. The view from the visitor center of the walkway jutting out into the gorge was incredible too." The site is a fantastic alternative option for those looking to see fall foliage in the U.S.

While the skywalk provides a magnificent perspective of the surrounding landscape, it may close to the public on occasion due to unfavorable weather conditions, so be sure to check for high winds or storms ahead of your visit. Due to weathering and enduring general wear and tear, the Kinzua Bridge State Park skywalk will undergo a rehabilitation project from 2024 to 2027 in a bid to renew parts of the structure and ensure its longevity. Before visiting, check the state park's website for updates, as sections of the skywalk may be closed during this restoration period.