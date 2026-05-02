The Oldest Botanical Garden In The Western Hemisphere Is An Underrated Caribbean Destination

Take a guess where you'll find the oldest botanical garden in the Western Hemisphere. Is it in a major mainland city with a long history, or in a place with a mild climate? Nope. To find the real answer, you'll have to open your mental map and scroll over to the vast spread of islands dotting the Caribbean Sea. This part of the world's first botanical garden actually lives on the Caribbean island of St. Vincent, where it was founded in 1765.

Built on 20 acres of land just outside the capital city of Kingstown, the St. Vincent Botanical Gardens are a nearly three-century-old relic of the island's British colonial era. Cultivation began on the site shortly after Great Britain took over administration of the island from the French in 1763, with an eye to botanical research that might yield medical and agricultural innovations.

Nowadays, the gardens are one of the Caribbean's most underrated natural and historical attractions — little-known outside of the region, but well worth a visit both as a monument to a long and complex history, and as a refuge for native plants, birds, and travelers looking for a peaceful palate cleanse of green space and tropical wildlife.