Where You Can Find The Warmest Beaches In Greece

While southern Europe's turquoise waters sound their siren call, those used to warmer tropical waters can be surprised by the Mediterranean's sometimes nippy temperatures. But, if you're looking for sunny beaches with warm water year-round, Greece is the place to go. Although northern Greece can get chilly during winter, its southern islands of Crete, Karpathos, and Rhodes continue to boast land temperatures above 60 degrees Fahrenheit and warm water well into December. They also have mountains or hills that shelter parts of the coasts from wind, allowing those beaches to remain warm even during fall.

In July and August (the warmest months in Greece), visitors can expect water temperatures hovering around 80 degrees Fahrenheit, while it drops to around 61 to 63 degrees in February. Visit around the end of spring (May onwards) or later for swimmable water temperatures and sunny beaches, with the warmest waters available from July through September. While there are ferries to all three islands from Athens, the time to reach Crete ranges from 6-11 hours, while reaching Karpathos or Rhodes takes around 15-20 hours. Instead, it's easier to catch a direct flight from Athens International Airport to Heraklion or Chania in Crete, then take a scenic ferry ride to Karpathos en route to Rhodes.

Islands in the Aegean Sea (east and southeast of mainland Greece) are known for being warm thanks to their hot, sunny summers, short winters, and shallow waters, which warm up quickly under the sun. We looked through SeaTemperature.info for exact water temperatures and Weather Spark and Climates to Travel for average land temperatures, which showed that Crete, Karpathos, and Rhodes had warmer weather and water year-round. We then chose to highlight some of their best warm beaches by looking through visitor experiences on blogs and forums.