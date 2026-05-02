America's Only State Without A Single Natural Lake Is A Charming East Coast Beauty

If you had to guess the single state in the U.S. without a natural lake, you might think of somewhere dry. Arizona? Utah? New Mexico? But no, these places actually have a good number of lakes — at least 128, more than 1,000, and more than 1,200, respectively. You might guess a state that's unlike any other, like Hawaii, but even this island chain has five natural, permanent lakes. Maybe somewhere tiny, like Connecticut; but the third-smallest state has 180 sizable public lakes, some of which are natural. Most people would hear the answer and exclaim, "Wait, really? Maryland?"

There are so many reasons you'd think this east coast state would have at least one designated lake. This is a land of farms and rolling hills. Maryland is relatively tiny, but it's hardly the smallest; it's actually ranked as the ninth-smallest state in America. And when people think of the Old Line State, they frequently think of water. Its land mass is nearly cut in half by Chesapeake Bay, the largest estuary in the U.S. and a world-famous destination for boaters and anglers of all kinds.

What's more, the western highlands of Maryland merge with Appalachia, which would seem like fertile ground for natural lakes. Maryland has charming mountain towns and inviting cities on the Chesapeake Bay with sleepy waterfront vibes. But large, ancient bodies of fresh water? Not one.