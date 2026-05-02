In The Heart Of Minnesota Is A Premiere River State Park With Camping, Trails, And Fishing

One of the best things to do in Minnesota's gorgeous destination of Brainerd Lakes is to go fishing, and Crow Wing State Park is no exception. Anglers can either fish in the river from the shore, or there is a boat launch at the state park for access. Cast a line for smallmouth bass, or you might snag northern redhorse or white mudsucker — the latter is the one of the most common fish in Minnesota. State residents can fish without a license at Minnesota state parks, provided no trout stamp is required and the fishing falls under specific guidelines. At Crow Wing State Park, this is allowed when shore fishing. Out-of-state residents will need to obtain a fishing license.

Hikers will love exploring the 18 miles of trails at Crow Wing State Park. The Hiking Club Trail, also called the Red River Oxcart Trail, is a 2.2-mile loop which meanders alongside the river past two of the park's major highlights, Old Crow Wing and Chippewa Lookout. The trail is flat and the lookout has stunning views of the river. The Battle of 1768 is a 2.3-mile loop in the southern part of the park that brings hikers to the site of a battle between the Dakota and Ojibwe Native American tribes, with more river views. Hop on the paved Paul Bunyan State Trail for 6.2 miles through pine trees and prairies — this trail runs for 115 miles across the state, connecting Crow Wing and Lake Bemidji State Parks.