In The Heart Of Minnesota Is A Premiere River State Park With Camping, Trails, And Fishing
The Mississippi River flows for 2,350 miles on its journey through 10 different U.S. states. It's joined by the Crow Wing River in central Minnesota — and it's at the confluence of these two rivers that you'll find Crow Wing State Park. This state park offers interesting historical sites as well as fun outdoor activities like hiking, fishing, and camping.
Crow Wing State Park spans 3,119 acres and is home to a mixture of prairie and forest landscapes along with the two rivers. Paddling on either the Mississippi or Crow Wing River is popular, and a good option for all ability levels — canoes can be rented at the park office. Note that swimming is not recommended at this state park. You might spot deer, eagles, hawks, beavers, or even coyotes as you explore the area. Don't miss the remnants of Old Crow Wing, a historic town that grew to around 600 inhabitants in the mid-1800s. Beaulieu House, which was built in 1849, is the last remaining structure from the original town.
Go fishing and explore the trails at Crow Wing State Park
One of the best things to do in Minnesota's gorgeous destination of Brainerd Lakes is to go fishing, and Crow Wing State Park is no exception. Anglers can either fish in the river from the shore, or there is a boat launch at the state park for access. Cast a line for smallmouth bass, or you might snag northern redhorse or white mudsucker — the latter is the one of the most common fish in Minnesota. State residents can fish without a license at Minnesota state parks, provided no trout stamp is required and the fishing falls under specific guidelines. At Crow Wing State Park, this is allowed when shore fishing. Out-of-state residents will need to obtain a fishing license.
Hikers will love exploring the 18 miles of trails at Crow Wing State Park. The Hiking Club Trail, also called the Red River Oxcart Trail, is a 2.2-mile loop which meanders alongside the river past two of the park's major highlights, Old Crow Wing and Chippewa Lookout. The trail is flat and the lookout has stunning views of the river. The Battle of 1768 is a 2.3-mile loop in the southern part of the park that brings hikers to the site of a battle between the Dakota and Ojibwe Native American tribes, with more river views. Hop on the paved Paul Bunyan State Trail for 6.2 miles through pine trees and prairies — this trail runs for 115 miles across the state, connecting Crow Wing and Lake Bemidji State Parks.
Camping at Crow Wing State Park
Crow Wing State Park has a campground with 59 campsites, 12 of which have electric hookups. Showers and flush toilets are open seasonally, while vault toilets are available year-round. There is no water at individual sites, but spigots are located throughout the campground. Crow Wing also has a camper cabin that sleeps up to five, which can be rented seasonally. A few reviewers for The Dyrt advise that there can be lots of mosquitos here, so bug spray is recommended, and there may be noise from Ripley Training Center, a nearby military area. However, one Google reviewer praised the campsite, saying, "The campground is comfortable, well-kept, and easy to use, creating a nice spot for a simple, calm stay."
Crow Wing State Park is less than a 15-minute drive from the thrilling retreat of Brainerd. The closest airport is Brainerd Lakes Regional Airport (BRD), which is a 20-minute drive away. For more flight connections, you can fly into Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport (MSP), one of the busiest airports in the Midwest, which is a 2-hour drive away. As Crow Wing State Park is in a rural area, it's best to have your own vehicle to get around.