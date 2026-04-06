The 5 Busiest Airports In The Midwest, According To Data

The Midwest is often called flyover country, a large swathe of land in the center of the United States seen by many only through airplane windows. But this is an outdated and unfair view of the region. Priceline's 2026 Travel Trends Report placed the Midwest among the year's hottest destinations, while Chicago O'Hare International Airport, serving the region's largest city, is one of the busiest airports in America, handling 80 million passengers annually. Using the Official Aviation Guide's (OAG) preferred metric, seat capacity — meaning how many airline seats are available to and from an airport in a given time period — O'Hare's capacity in 2025 was 50.58 million, making it the world's eighth busiest airport that year.

O'Hare is a bit of a Midwest outlier. A huge aviation hub, it operates flights to regional airports, coastal cities, and numerous international destinations. According to FlightsFrom, O'Hare has the capacity to operate a whopping 1,073 flights daily, more than any other airport in North America. Though much smaller in scale, other significant travel hubs are scattered across the Midwest, including Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport and Minneapolis-Saint Paul International Airport, both of which can operate more than 300 flights daily and welcomed more than 30 million passengers in 2025. St. Louis Lambert International Airport in Missouri and Chicago's second airport, Chicago Midway International, also serve millions of travelers annually and connect travelers to destinations in the Midwest and beyond.

The airports below have been selected based on available data, including seat capacity, number of flights operated, and passengers handled, drawn from official industry resources like the OAG, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), and airport data sets. If you plan to fly to or from the Midwest this year, these are the five most bustling transport hubs you're likely to pass through.